Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Barneylfc∗

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #960 on: Today at 10:09:41 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:47:09 am
Matip out for 3-4 weeks now grrr.

3-4 weeks from now, or 3-4 weeks from he got injured?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #961 on: Today at 10:10:29 am
Gomez is fit though, right?
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #962 on: Today at 10:22:25 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:47:09 am
Matip out for 3-4 weeks now grrr.

Reported where and by whom ?
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #963 on: Today at 10:23:41 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:22:25 am
Reported where and by whom ?

It was in the embargoed part of the press conference, Klopp was just listing all the various injuries and their severity.
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #964 on: Today at 10:24:05 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:23:41 am
It was in the embargoed part of the press conference, Klopp was just listing all the various injuries and their severity.

Ffs.

Thats a huge blow with Konate already out.
Crosby Nick

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #965 on: Today at 10:28:03 am
When does the Chanpions League start? Weve actually been relatively fortunate with the way our games have been spaced out so far (as crap as Monday Night Football is).

And when it does start, we could do with a weak Pot 4 team up early while were still a bit thin on the ground.
Tokyoite

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #966 on: Today at 10:29:23 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:10:29 am
Gomez is fit though, right?
For now..Given how many injuries we seem to be getting you never know  :butt

It's starting to look like one of those seasons where we won't have a fully fit 11 at all.
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #967 on: Today at 10:29:53 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:24:05 am
Ffs.

Thats a huge blow with Konate already out.

He also said Konaté's injury was similar to the one Tsimikas got in training, not sure how long Tsimikas was out (seemed like the entirety of pre season) and I guess everyone heals differently but maybe it gives us a bit of a time frame on Konaté. Hopefully he's not too far away.
TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #968 on: Today at 10:49:17 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:09:41 am
3-4 weeks from now, or 3-4 weeks from he got injured?
I assume from when he got injured
Big Dirk

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #969 on: Today at 11:15:57 am
It sounds like he doesnt know how long he is gonna be out forI dont know,3 weeks,4weeks,whatever
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #970 on: Today at 11:44:00 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 11:15:57 am
It sounds like he doesnt know how long he is gonna be out forI dont know,3 weeks,4weeks,whatever

Or hes just being deliberately vague?
Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #971 on: Today at 11:56:01 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:29:53 am
He also said Konaté's injury was similar to the one Tsimikas got in training, not sure how long Tsimikas was out (seemed like the entirety of pre season) and I guess everyone heals differently but maybe it gives us a bit of a time frame on Konaté. Hopefully he's not too far away.

What is it? Some kind of ligament tweak?
Big Dirk

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #972 on: Today at 12:03:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:44:00 am
Or hes just being deliberately vague?
Its Joel Matip ffs
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #973 on: Today at 12:15:27 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:56:01 am
What is it? Some kind of ligament tweak?

He didn't say, still very vague about it, just that Tsimikas had a similar injury (can't recall if he said about hyperextension or the knee going sideways). I think it probably is a very mild ligament strain, like grade 1. Hopefully he'll be back in training fairly soon, doesn't look like they're going to tell us much more.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #974 on: Today at 12:26:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:17 am
I assume from when he got injured

That would bring him back in around 2-3 weeks then, possibly for Wolves, but should be available for Chelsea at worst.
robertobaggio37

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #975 on: Today at 01:08:20 pm
How long is Konate out for?
killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #976 on: Today at 01:10:42 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:08:20 pm
How long is Konate out for?

Nobody knows and the club are not forthcoming with any information.
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #977 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:47:09 am
Matip out for 3-4 weeks now grrr.

This doesn't surprise anyone does it?

Matip is another one of our injury prone players. Last year was a really pleasant aberration.
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #978 on: Today at 01:51:51 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:08:20 pm
How long is Konate out for?

Probably quite a while.
robertobaggio37

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #979 on: Today at 02:24:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:10:42 pm
Nobody knows and the club are not forthcoming with any information.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:51:51 pm
Probably quite a while.

Just great
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #980 on: Today at 02:28:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:10:42 pm
Nobody knows and the club are not forthcoming with any information.
that's a real problem imo.  starting to seem like facts are being withheld.  Jurgen's interview on the official site site looked like the club saw a need to say some vague stuff to soothe concerns.
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #981 on: Today at 02:44:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:28:53 pm
that's a real problem imo.  starting to seem like facts are being withheld.  Jurgen's interview on the official site site looked like the club saw a need to say some vague stuff to soothe concerns.


It wasn't an interview for the official site, it was from the embargoed part of the pre match press conference for the Man Utd game. He was asked a question and he was just listing the injuries and concluded that he didn't think there was much we could have done differently as most were bad luck (Ibou, Tsimikas, Jones) or they came back to pre season that way (Kelleher, Alisson, Jota).

I think he's just vague about injuries until players are close to returning to training. He did say recently Jota and Jones might be close after the Man Utd game, so that's something. I'd imagine the next we'll hear about Konaté's time frame is when he's as close as they are now.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #982 on: Today at 02:55:21 pm
So we have 3 fit CBs, one of whom is Joe Gomez whose mins will have to be managed
Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #983 on: Today at 03:03:33 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:55:21 pm
So we have 3 fit CBs, one of whom is Joe Gomez whose mins will have to be managed
There's 4, with VDB on top of Phillips. Since we're trying to sell Phillips, we might benefit in the longer term by assessing VDB's potential with games instead of shop windowing Nat
thaddeus

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #984 on: Today at 03:09:19 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:55:21 pm
So we have 3 fit CBs, one of whom is Joe Gomez whose mins will have to be managed
Don't forget Hendo and Fabinho  ;)
