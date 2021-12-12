that's a real problem imo. starting to seem like facts are being withheld. Jurgen's interview on the official site site looked like the club saw a need to say some vague stuff to soothe concerns.
It wasn't an interview for the official site, it was from the embargoed part of the pre match press conference for the Man Utd game. He was asked a question and he was just listing the injuries and concluded that he didn't think there was much we could have done differently as most were bad luck (Ibou, Tsimikas, Jones) or they came back to pre season that way (Kelleher, Alisson, Jota).
I think he's just vague about injuries until players are close to returning to training. He did say recently Jota and Jones might be close after the Man Utd game, so that's something. I'd imagine the next we'll hear about Konaté's time frame is when he's as close as they are now.