Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #920 on: Today at 12:55:52 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:37:32 pm
I'm not blaming our coaches or staff if this is the case, because I'm sure they have their reasons and I think there's simply a huge degree of bad luck with the number of injuries. But at the same time I have been wondering myself if there's something in what you're saying. The players look unbelievably leggy and sluggish, like they've been overtrained.

And while there were obviously a lot of other factors (ridiculous injury list, with Matip being the straw that broke the camel's back, plus no crowds), I remember our form going to absolute pieces in late December/early January 2020-21 after we'd finally had a free 7 or 8 days to train. Having been top on boxing day, we came back looking absolutely shattered after a break in the games.

The pay off is hopefully more endurance towards the end of the season, but not sure if that'll do much good if we drop too many points early on.

To be fair, even though we did look knackered towards the end of the season, we sid pretry well considering the amount of games and our schedule. A less fit squad would have likely fared far worse.
telekon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #921 on: Today at 01:02:56 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:55:52 pm
The pay off is hopefully more endurance towards the end of the season, but not sure if that'll do much good if we drop too many points early on.

To be fair, even though we did look knackered towards the end of the season, we sid pretry well considering the amount of games and our schedule. A less fit squad would have likely fared far worse.

Is that how it works though? During Brendan's reign the ideology was to start off a bit slow in order to hit peak physical levels in early spring and ride that wave until May. The opposite, what may be the idea now, is to go quite intense early, but that would mean full capacity early in the season and then some stagnation at the end.

Having said that, last season we played a gazillion games and a lot of players were okay and some excelling. And what do I know, I know fuck all about sports science and fitness.  ;D
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #922 on: Today at 01:13:58 pm
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:02:56 pm
Is that how it works though? During Brendan's reign the ideology was to start off a bit slow in order to hit peak physical levels in early spring and ride that wave until May. The opposite, what may be the idea now, is to go quite intense early, but that would mean full capacity early in the season and then some stagnation at the end.

Having said that, last season we played a gazillion games and a lot of players were okay and some excelling. And what do I know, I know fuck all about sports science and fitness.  ;D

I think the idea is that it's too difficult to build fitness during the season, especially when competing in four competitions. You spend all the time playing and recovering from matches, and training is probably more about dealing with specific opponents or working through problems, and not fitness. So the only time to do actual hard sessions is in pre-season. After that, you'll hope the matches do it, but you have little control over that.

For example, you can't do too much strength work in the gym, because you'll need to fresh and recovered for a match 2 days later. But you can't really do the same type of strength work with just playing, you need to do it in the gym.
telekon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #923 on: Today at 01:17:50 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:13:58 pm
For example, you can't do too much strength work in the gym, because you'll need to fresh and recovered for a match 2 days later. But you can't really do the same type of strength work with just playing, you need to do it in the gym.

That's what I'm thinking in FM as well.  :P
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #924 on: Today at 01:34:35 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:45:38 pm
If you're going to post things like this at least say where you got it from. A number of people have asked where you have heard this and you haven't responded. This is the first time I've heard that he has done his ACL.

I think the complete silence around the injury is causing the speculation that it's a bad one.
bobadicious

  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #925 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:54:23 am
our style also doesn't help. If we can rest with the ball and win with less intensity it will be easier.

Not going a goal behind in every game would help.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #926 on: Today at 01:44:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:34:35 pm
I think the complete silence around the injury is causing the speculation that it's a bad one.
in the NHL there's a kind of tradition that an injury to a key player (esp during the playoffs) will only get a vague public explanation eg "lower body injury" with zero specifics.  the thinking is: don't give the hard men on oppo teams a chance to target body checks on a player's weak point.

in the past couple of weeks our reluctance to be opnen about even the existence of small injuries is reminding me of that.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #927 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 01:42:59 pm
Not going a goal behind in every game would help.
absolutely.  it's getting ridiculous, and apart from the obvious, it's adding to our players' mental tiredeness as well.
Dazzer23

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #928 on: Today at 02:02:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:34:35 pm
I think the complete silence around the injury is causing the speculation that it's a bad one.

My Mrs follows some of the players on Instagram, and at the time there were a couple of strange/cryptic posts that might suggest it was a Long term one.

Please don't take this as Gospel that it is. It was just the impression I got when she showed me them.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #929 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm
Konate, Pearce said unlikely before the first international break which is in September. 
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #930 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:45 pm
Konate, Pearce said unlikely before the first international break which is in September. 

Clearly an ACL with a hint of MCL then.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #931 on: Today at 06:10:59 pm
Some of the reasoning and questions about the backroom staff is odd. Just look at the players who are injured or who have been injured, thats generally the answer. We have too many players made of glass.
MPowerYNWA

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #932 on: Today at 08:05:34 pm
Thiago, Jones, Bobby, Jota, Matip and Ox - they will always struggle with injuries unfortunately.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #933 on: Today at 08:06:49 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 08:05:34 pm
Thiago, Jones, Bobby, Jota, Matip and Ox - they will always struggle with injuries unfortunately.



Jota isnt too bad.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #934 on: Today at 08:14:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:06:49 pm
Jota isnt too bad.

big injury his first season - played in a dead rubber; injury last season when he was flying before the CC final - never quite hit the heights; injured to start this season - likely to miss 3-4 games.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #935 on: Today at 08:19:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:14:21 pm
big injury his first season - played in a dead rubber; injury last season when he was flying before the CC final - never quite hit the heights; injured to start this season - likely to miss 3-4 games.

Means he isnt a Mane or Salah but doesnt make him injury prone.
Believe

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #936 on: Today at 08:46:27 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:14:21 pm
big injury his first season - played in a dead rubber; injury last season when he was flying before the CC final - never quite hit the heights; injured to start this season - likely to miss 3-4 games.

Being hacked into oblivion vs. Midtjylland and then played in a pointless (actually, completely counterproductive!) international tournament after a 55 game season and suffering a muscle issue isn't being injury prone!

Honestly, the more I think about the Nations League the angrier I get  :no
decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #937 on: Today at 10:10:36 pm
Quote from: Believe on Today at 08:46:27 pm
Being hacked into oblivion vs. Midtjylland and then played in a pointless (actually, completely counterproductive!) international tournament after a 55 game season and suffering a muscle issue isn't being injury prone!

Honestly, the more I think about the Nations League the angrier I get  :no

There's always a lot of the fanbase rationalising our injuries in order to make out players aren't injury prone. I've heard this loads with Joe Gomez in particular - "well, it was an impact injury - just bad luck", "it was a freak accident on international duty, what can you do?". But when a player always misses significant spells in every season, then - bad luck or not - there's a body of evidence to say that player is injury prone. I hope Jota has simply been unlucky so far, but I'd have my doubts this is something that'll just stop happening with him.
MPowerYNWA

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #938 on: Today at 11:22:08 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:10:36 pm
There's always a lot of the fanbase rationalising our injuries in order to make out players aren't injury prone. I've heard this loads with Joe Gomez in particular - "well, it was an impact injury - just bad luck", "it was a freak accident on international duty, what can you do?". But when a player always misses significant spells in every season, then - bad luck or not - there's a body of evidence to say that player is injury prone. I hope Jota has simply been unlucky so far, but I'd have my doubts this is something that'll just stop happening with him.

Spot on with my assessment.

My theory is some players develop structural imbalances when they have an injury, whereas others dont. This imbalance creates follow on issues / injuries. Hard for physios to fix, as were talking about athletes who are often physically (football wise) at their genetic maximum.
