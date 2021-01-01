Is that how it works though? During Brendan's reign the ideology was to start off a bit slow in order to hit peak physical levels in early spring and ride that wave until May. The opposite, what may be the idea now, is to go quite intense early, but that would mean full capacity early in the season and then some stagnation at the end.



Having said that, last season we played a gazillion games and a lot of players were okay and some excelling. And what do I know, I know fuck all about sports science and fitness.



I think the idea is that it's too difficult to build fitness during the season, especially when competing in four competitions. You spend all the time playing and recovering from matches, and training is probably more about dealing with specific opponents or working through problems, and not fitness. So the only time to do actual hard sessions is in pre-season. After that, you'll hope the matches do it, but you have little control over that.For example, you can't do too much strength work in the gym, because you'll need to fresh and recovered for a match 2 days later. But you can't really do the same type of strength work with just playing, you need to do it in the gym.