Online El Lobo

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #800 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:22 am
Its weird going into a season hoping for luck when there are surely players that improve our first team.

We could arguably need 3 midfielders next year.

But that was the case with CBs in summer 2017, and we waited. And it was the case with CBs (permanent) in January 2020, and we waited. And ended up with two absolute monster CBs. I think at this stage its probably right that it is a bit of a risk....but that the manager and recruitment team have more than earned our trust that they know what they're doing FAR more than we do. We've got an absolutely unprecedented transfer record under Klopp I suspect largely because we are so specific with which players we sign.
Offline Zlen

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #801 on: Today at 12:04:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:18:40 am
He didn't say that though did he?

We don't do tiny improvements just for the sake of having an extra body. I mean I'm sure we could drop £40 million on Tielemans, or £60 million on Ndidi, £50 million on Fornals, to improve the squad but it doesn't particularly make sense does it? I'm sure we could get Milenkovic-Savic if we offer Lazio £60 million and offer him £200k a week....but seemingly we don't see him as the next major signing in midfield so wouldn't do that, as it likely means we then don't get the player we do.

No, he didn't say that. That's what it boiled down to. We looked at the transfer market and there is nothing there that makes sense (conditions of making sense unclear and vague, have been so since Gini left). This whole situation at the moment is unfolding almost beat for beat like that time few years ago when we chose to gamble we have sufficient cover in CB, though early warnings were clear to see. Outcome may yet be different, but we definitely are gambling again, that much is clear to me.

Who said it needs to be a tiny improvement? There is a pretty major gap in midfield quality after Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson trio. One very good player could relieve those three and dramatically improve our options for the season ahead. But we'll apparently wait another year, fingers crossed we don't suffer too badly.

Klopp will do Klopp, you can't change his mind on these matters and he probably has higher expectations and stronger belief in Keita, Jones and Chamberlain than most of us. All we can do is hope they repay his trust when available. But availability and form, together with development of young players will shape our season from midfield. It could be enough, but my God it could backfire in our face badly.
Offline stjohns

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #802 on: Today at 12:21:48 pm »
Unlike city or Chelsea, we cant chance our arm on a player and then dump and replace them if they fail.
Offline Zlen

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #803 on: Today at 12:29:02 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 12:21:48 pm
Unlike city or Chelsea, we cant chance our arm on a player and then dump and replace them if they fail.

Why would they fail?
Not like we'd be drawing random names from a hat.
We probably have a bunch of scouted players.

Our aim is to go for first choice players, problem being we can't get any this summer, which could in turn influence this season if we aren't lucky with injuries.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #804 on: Today at 12:32:34 pm »
Still no update on the time frame that Konate is out for?
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #805 on: Today at 01:04:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:32:34 pm
Still no update on the time frame that Konate is out for?
Or Jota or Tsmikas or Jones

(yes there were earlier updates)
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #806 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:22 am
Its weird going into a season hoping for luck when there are surely players that improve our first team.

We could arguably need 3 midfielders next year.

we often remark on how long it takes for any player to bed into the specfic role Klopp and the coaches want them to play (regardless of their skills and strengths).

so why buy someone who - potentially - might not even get on the pitch at all before Thiago is back?
Online El Lobo

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #807 on: Today at 01:06:47 pm »
Fabinho didnt play until October when he signed
Online slaphead

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #808 on: Today at 01:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:05:12 am
So there isn't a single obtainable midfield player in all of Europe/World that we could get for a reasonable price and who would fit into the team and actualy help us? This is the conclusion of world's best scouting minds? Yeah, not buying that to be honest. Whatever their reason, it's not because there are no players available.

There may well be, but Klopp has a very specific character he likes to bring in, all things have to fit for him to pull the trigger or he won't do it. I completely agree with him and that's why all of his signings are successful.  I think it was Linders who went into detail about it in tehe past. There is good available players available yes, do they meet his stringent checklist of what they must have to fit into out squad not just a player but as a person ? If he says no, then no. I don't think he would feed us a pack of lies, he's way beyond that. I'm struggling to think of a team ever who have as good of a record as us lately in the transfer market because of the patience we show
Online DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #809 on: Today at 01:18:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:05:23 pm
we often remark on how long it takes for any player to bed into the specfic role Klopp and the coaches want them to play (regardless of their skills and strengths).

so why buy someone who - potentially - might not even get on the pitch at all before Thiago is back?

But is hopefully ready to play when Thiago is injured again in October or whenever. Most fit right in anyway even if they don't perfectly understand the way the team works straight away.
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #810 on: Today at 02:51:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:05:23 pm
we often remark on how long it takes for any player to bed into the specfic role Klopp and the coaches want them to play (regardless of their skills and strengths).

so why buy someone who - potentially - might not even get on the pitch at all before Thiago is back?

This Thiago injury isn't the primary reason we need a midfielder. We all knew he'd get injured and he most likely will again at some point this season when he returns. You just make the most of him when he is available but at the same time have to manage the minutes of him, Henderson and Fabinho when they are fit which is also why someone else is needed.

Thiago after one training session with us made his debut and bossed it (similar to Virg and Diaz among others) so the idea players need months before they're ready to play for us is not necessarily true, although we'd have ideally signed a midfielder months ago anyway, Thiago's injury doesn't come into it.

I can understand why short of signing someone who can immediately improve the team like Thiago did (as opposed to just the squad) we want to stick with what we've got and that's more subjective as to whether someone like Nunes would immediately improve the first XI . The problem is, it's not very well blended midfield as a squad and the Fabinho/Thiago/Henderson midfield it's time to evolve from more anyway - as a collective 3 - given the ages involved and creaking legs. Added to the fact at least one of the three will be injured for parts of the season anyway and some of the back ups are even less durable or are 36 years old and need their own minutes managed.

If we're going to get a spate of shortish term injuries it's better now when it's one game a week at least. We'd be in more trouble at the moment if it was Saturday-Tuesday every week which it soon will be.
Online Caston

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #811 on: Today at 03:38:38 pm »
Joel Matip has a groin injury and sat out training today ahead of the game against Crystal Palace. [@TeleFootball]
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #812 on: Today at 03:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:38:38 pm
Joel Matip has a groin injury and sat out training today ahead of the game against Crystal Palace. [@TeleFootball]

of course.
Online slaphead

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #813 on: Today at 03:44:54 pm »
Is Konate fit for the Palace game
Online Phineus

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #814 on: Today at 03:49:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:44:54 pm
Is Konate fit for the Palace game

No, out for a few weeks (although how many weeks dont think its been specified exactly how many weeks).
Online DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #815 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Annoying but this is exactly why it was worth Gomez staying even though he seemed firmly 4th choice last season, great opportunity for him. And still think him and Virg was the peak of CB partnerships I've seen, wasn't it something daft like 5 goals conceded in 24 games at one point?
Offline red1977

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #816 on: Today at 03:55:06 pm »
Injuries are never good, but silver lining is we get a look at Joe next to Virgil again.

Edit: I agree with the above, to a point, because I do love me some Joel Matip.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #817 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
Going to be Hendo at CB soon enough  :(
Offline redwillow

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #818 on: Today at 04:13:53 pm »
Kelleher, Tsimikas Konate Matip Ramsey, Thiago Keita Jones Ox, Jota

christ, thats nearly a top top starting XI worth of players out injured
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #819 on: Today at 04:15:55 pm »
other than Thiago, and arguably Matip, that's basically the entire bench
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #820 on: Today at 04:20:25 pm »
Fcuking typical isn't it.  :no
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #821 on: Today at 04:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:38:38 pm
Joel Matip has a groin injury and sat out training today ahead of the game against Crystal Palace. [@TeleFootball]

Be back to Phillips again by the time United comes around. Hopefully Joe and Virg can have a good run.
Online El Lobo

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #822 on: Today at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 04:13:53 pm
Kelleher, Tsimikas Konate Matip Ramsey, Thiago Keita Jones Ox, Jota

christ, thats nearly a top top starting XI worth of players out injured

Yeah pretty frustrating, but it sounds like Tsimikas and Keita are back, Kelleher shouldnt be too far, Matip sounds precautionary more than anything, Jones and Jota hopefully weeks rather than months, Konate probably the same and Ramsay was unlikely to be getting much game time if any considering he missed pre-season.
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #823 on: Today at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 04:13:53 pm
Kelleher, Tsimikas Konate Matip Ramsey, Thiago Keita Jones Ox, Jota

christ, thats nearly a top top starting XI worth of players out injured

And City with their customary one short term injury.

Why are we being hammered with muscle injuries though?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #824 on: Today at 04:29:03 pm »
Did we change our medical team or something a couple years ago
Online slaphead

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #825 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm »
I'll be honest I totally forgot about Gomez. What a 4th choice defender to have by the way. We do have a fantastic squad
Online xbugawugax

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #826 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm »
fuck.. have we run out of inhalers.

players dropping like flies. do other clubs have it as bad as us? honestly the amount of muscle injuries is worrying. and we aren't counting injuries during matches yet.

sepp is still with us isn't he. maybe he could be the back up for our defensive back up. kind of a forgotten man of the squad.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #827 on: Today at 04:37:48 pm »
If Matip drops with Konate already out then it's best it's happened early. We're close still to the end of pre-season where Gomez has played some minutes so he should be in good shape to come in, rather than having to start in the middle of September with only a few minutes here and there.

Virgil and Gomez is a world class partnership, we just need them to stay fit.
Offline Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #828 on: Today at 04:41:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:37:48 pm
If Matip drops with Konate already out then it's best it's happened early. We're close still to the end of pre-season where Gomez has played some minutes so he should be in good shape to come in, rather than having to start in the middle of September with only a few minutes here and there.

Definitely right there. Also concentration issues mostly disappear when he's not fatigued. It's a great chance for him to show he's developed.

Looking at things in simple terms, as obviously we don't have all information, this pre-season has been pretty horrible from the perspective of preparing the squad to fire on all cylinders
Online Ghost Town

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #829 on: Today at 04:51:36 pm »
Never believe a word Klopp says; lying fucker. bet he's not even German the mendacious meff
Online Ghost Town

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #830 on: Today at 04:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:54:02 am
Klopp on signing new midfielder: It has to be the right player, not just a player. If we had the right solution then we would have done it already. We are not stubborn. 🔴 #LFC

We have had a lot of conversations already and it doesn't look like anything will happen.
From the horse's mouth. Will people finally accept it? Or keep pretending that he's lying and being oppressed by horrible moneymen?

I'd like a new midfielder as much as anyone, but Klopp is very clear here about the situation. We want Klopp as manager? This is what comes with it. High standards and specific players, not fan service.
