Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #760 on: August 9, 2022, 08:13:44 pm »
Interesting discussion apart from the shout to play Trent in central midfield.
I would not trust him to stay concentrated and focussed enough to play quality consistent ninety minutes week after week.

I assumed the long term aim was to buy Bellingham alongside the 'one' that comes through most impressively between Jones/Elliot/Carvarlho.  But now seems clear Klopp wants two new ones bearing in mind the Tchouaméni bid.

I would hope now we are at the top of the transfer tree that we can now ensure we buy the best who also have the best injury records and avoid the Tiago/Ox transfers  (Keita's record was good before coming here). That is essential.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #761 on: August 9, 2022, 08:19:38 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on August  9, 2022, 08:11:55 pm
On another note, does anyone know what the hell is going on with Ramsay?

I was just wondering - how bad was this injury that we discovered? he's missed 6 weeks so far with no return date in sight.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #762 on: August 9, 2022, 08:34:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  9, 2022, 06:07:12 pm
But is Trent as a midfielder the answer to our midfield problems?
that is not what I'm saying.  I'm talking about a situation where we lose a couple more from midfield while Thiago is still out.  Trent in midfield beyond that isn't a great idea at all.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #763 on: August 9, 2022, 08:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on August  9, 2022, 06:48:21 pm
Or just sign a top quality player that can improve the Team
that doesn't look likely at the moment.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #764 on: August 9, 2022, 08:37:50 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on August  9, 2022, 08:11:55 pm
On another note, does anyone know what the hell is going on with Ramsay?

Quote from: newterp on August  9, 2022, 08:19:38 pm
I was just wondering - how bad was this injury that we discovered? he's missed 6 weeks so far with no return date in sight.

They discovered something in his medical and so he's only trained once properly. But he did go to Austria with the group though.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #765 on: August 9, 2022, 08:41:04 pm »
Sam, the problem is that our midfield has very specific jobs to do, that aren't really about creating (though it's welcome when it happens).

How do we know that Trent can perform those duties? If he can't he could leave us horribly exposed. It's not really about spatial positioning and more about the burden that would be on him as a midfielder compared to the very different one that is one him as a full back.

I think he might have played a few minutes in midfield for England (I don't know as I don't watch them) but that's not the same as playing in an Klopp midfield
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #766 on: August 9, 2022, 08:54:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on August  9, 2022, 07:59:42 pm
He finds himself on the right of midfield because hes an attacking right back, not because hes a natural midfielder.
semantics man.  plus as you know, he was a midfielder BEFORE he became an attacking RB. 

Quote from: El Lobo on August  9, 2022, 07:59:42 pm
Weve got better cover at LB, stick Robbo in CM and Tsimikas at LB. Sorted.
Joe isn't good cover at RB now? Wow.  news to me -- and Jurgen, and just about everyone else on here, I'd think.

Quote from: El Lobo on August  9, 2022, 07:59:42 pm
Its utter nonsense, like saying any attacking full back should play there. Why not Robbo? Weve got better cover at LB, stick Robbo in CM and Tsimikas at LB. Sorted.

putting Robbo in midfield?  LOL.  as sensible an argument as put Ali at CB.

Trent spends so much time in the attacking third coz because he's fucking good there, he meshes so well with Mo and the other attackers, provides pinpoint passes and can shoot great.

what I'm suggesting is:
in a pinch - simply tell Trent to play his usual game but with reduced defending duties, which Joe can mop up.  Ive no clue why the idea offends you so much.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #767 on: August 9, 2022, 08:59:53 pm »
Wonder if we go 4-2-3-1 with so many of the midfielders out?

2 from Fab, Hendo, Milner and Naby

Diaz and Salah, plus Bobby or Carvalho behind Nunez
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #768 on: August 9, 2022, 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  9, 2022, 08:41:04 pm
Sam, the problem is that our midfield has very specific jobs to do, that aren't really about creating (though it's welcome when it happens).

How do we know that Trent can perform those duties? If he can't he could leave us horribly exposed. It's not really about spatial positioning and more about the burden that would be on him as a midfielder compared to the very different one that is one him as a full back.

I think he might have played a few minutes in midfield for England (I don't know as I don't watch them) but that's not the same as playing in an Klopp midfield

If by creating you mean assists, sure. But Thiagos signing, and clear importance to us, shows that we really want our midfield to progress the ball.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #769 on: August 9, 2022, 11:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on August  9, 2022, 09:49:32 pm
If by creating you mean assists, sure. But Thiagos signing, and clear importance to us, shows that we really want our midfield to progress the ball.
True enough, though he still has to do the covering and troubleshooting stuff. They all do. It's a pretty hard job being an LFC midfielder.

And yes I was referring to the assists because there's this idea that Trent in midfield would be a sort of Beckham redux. Perhaps he would a bit but he'd have so much else to do as well, and it's unclear how he'd be at those tasks
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #770 on: August 9, 2022, 11:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  9, 2022, 08:41:04 pm
Sam, the problem is that our midfield has very specific jobs to do, that aren't really about creating (though it's welcome when it happens).

How do we know that Trent can perform those duties? If he can't he could leave us horribly exposed. It's not really about spatial positioning and more about the burden that would be on him as a midfielder compared to the very different one that is one him as a full back.

I think he might have played a few minutes in midfield for England (I don't know as I don't watch them) but that's not the same as playing in an Klopp midfield

yep, agree about the work expected from the midfielders, Ghost .... but I have a hard time thinking that Trent would not be intuitively very aware of what Hendo (eg) does defensively when Trent is at RB, and any deficiency he does show regarding defending would be addressed via Joe being there.

(btw as for him playing in mid for England, I put zero weight in that "experience")

anyhow I think this horse is now pretty beaten to death. :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #771 on: August 10, 2022, 03:26:57 am »
I see we are in Trent in midfield stage of grief. Soon we will enter the Gini on loan stage.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #772 on: August 10, 2022, 08:09:15 am »
You've stirred things up here Sam, with this Trent into midfield suggestion.

Never works though, fiddling about with the team and changing a players accepted natural position. You just have to look at Ray Kennedy and see how badly that went  ;)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #773 on: August 10, 2022, 09:51:41 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on August 10, 2022, 03:26:57 am
I see we are in Trent in midfield stage of grief. Soon we will enter the Gini on loan stage.

Thats long, long past. Fromola was there 11 months ago.

We'll be at 'Bobby in midfield' soon though, that'll be interesting
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #774 on: August 10, 2022, 10:58:18 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on August 10, 2022, 09:51:41 am
Thats long, long past. Fromola was there 11 months ago.

We'll be at 'Bobby in midfield' soon though, that'll be interesting

No no.  Its Matip in midfield.........then its Bobby in midfield after that.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #775 on: August 10, 2022, 11:33:09 am »
If Trent were cloned then thered be an argument to play ver 2 in the Henderson position. Trent could play as an 8 in the way Henderson plays it. But we only want someone to play it that way because Trent is the RB! The issue with Trent is hes not very press resistant and doesnt play on the half turn, so he couldnt be a more traditional 8.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #776 on: August 10, 2022, 12:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on August 10, 2022, 03:26:57 am
I see we are in Trent in midfield stage of grief. Soon we will enter the Gini on loan stage.

Is Jay Spearing match fit yet?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #777 on: August 10, 2022, 01:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on August 10, 2022, 08:09:15 am
You've stirred things up here Sam, with this Trent into midfield suggestion.

hey don't blame me - blame the buggers who gave us a 9-day break between games.  :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #778 on: August 10, 2022, 02:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 10, 2022, 12:22:41 pm
Is Jay Spearing match fit yet?




Ibeee!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #779 on: August 10, 2022, 08:29:22 pm »
also lost in the mix is Kostas - what's the status there?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #780 on: August 10, 2022, 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on August  9, 2022, 08:59:53 pm
Wonder if we go 4-2-3-1 with so many of the midfielders out?

2 from Fab, Hendo, Milner and Naby

Diaz and Salah, plus Bobby or Carvalho behind Nunez

That would be my shout - why not give it a try against Palace. Having Bobby and Nunez and then Carvalho to come on.
I would add Elliot to the mix in Midfield 2 as well. First as sub or in League cup match
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 01:39:52 pm »
Some reports said the Thiago injury was not as bad as feared. So is the 6 weeks definitive or is he going for another scan to determine the extent? Is there any point in me hoping and praying he can be back before the 6 weeks?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 01:47:57 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 01:39:52 pm
Some reports said the Thiago injury was not as bad as feared. So is the 6 weeks definitive or is he going for another scan to determine the extent? Is there any point in me hoping and praying he can be back before the 6 weeks?

don't do it. even if he comes back early - the chance of him getting injured again before the end of 2022 is high.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 05:19:21 pm »
Don't follow intl football too much, does he play a lot for Spain?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 05:32:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:19:21 pm
Don't follow intl football too much, does he play a lot for Spain?

he's been eased out of the national set up in the last 2 years (a lot because he's injured all the time).
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:48:27 am »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #786 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 01:39:52 pm
Some reports said the Thiago injury was not as bad as feared. So is the 6 weeks definitive or is he going for another scan to determine the extent? Is there any point in me hoping and praying he can be back before the 6 weeks?
Sky ticker tape says up to Six weeks via Jürgen. Gutted :(
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #787 on: Today at 10:30:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:25:44 am
Sky ticker tape says up to Six weeks via Jürgen. Gutted :(

And sadly another few weeks to get up to speed again.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #788 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
Klopp just said 4-6 weeks in presser
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #789 on: Today at 10:34:10 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:30:59 am
And sadly another few weeks to get up to speed again.
Yeah it'll be 9 or 10 weeks really (at least).

That's without even thinking of anyone else getting injured.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #790 on: Today at 10:39:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:34:10 am
Yeah it'll be 9 or 10 weeks really (at least).

That's without even thinking of anyone else getting injured.

If it was 10 weeks then we would surely sign someone
