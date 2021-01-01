The club's not bringing anyone in to cover for a 6 week injury. Think about how long it took players like Fabinho and Robbo to get up to speed with the system. We bring someone in now to cover for Thiago and they likely won't be up to speed until January. Doesn't make any sense unless it's a long term target.



This. Plus, I think we don't really do stop gaps either. If we look back to Ben Davies and Steven Caulker, JK really only wants players that he can work with in the longer term, rather than just place-holders, no disrespect to those lads.The difficulty is that to get a CM in for our side, they need a very special skillset found only in the rarest midfielders and that's pretty hard going. The actual issue for me is that Fabinho aside, our midfielders are either too brittle or aren't consistently good enough. On their day, all of Hendo, Naby, Curtis and Milner can be really good players, but we just don't see it often enough. Too often, we actually see very mediocre and inconsistent performances. We will need some replacements going forward, but I doubt that we'll just bring in anyone. Hopefully we can scout out a top DM and a 1-2 with the athleticism of a younger Hendo and a bit more quality on the ball and creativity going forward. Like I said, pretty rare skillset to find so it's not going to be easy.