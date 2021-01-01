« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 80226 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:31:08 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:23:58 am
If the club does not bring anyone in, it's a Big big test for Klopp's management with the midfielders out.

The club's not bringing anyone in to cover for a 6 week injury.  Think about how long it took players like Fabinho and Robbo to get up to speed with the system.  We bring someone in now to cover for Thiago and they likely won't be up to speed until January.  Doesn't make any sense unless it's a long term target. 
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #721 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:31:08 am
The club's not bringing anyone in to cover for a 6 week injury.  Think about how long it took players like Fabinho and Robbo to get up to speed with the system.  We bring someone in now to cover for Thiago and they likely won't be up to speed until January.  Doesn't make any sense unless it's a long term target.

Yes it's clear that Jurgen and his staff plan transfers and wait until the optimum moment to make a move, unless something threatens the plan as with Diaz. Next year's midfield will already be in Jurgen's plans and only a catastrophic injury would hasten any move. Remember the Fabinho, Naby and Fekir moves. I guess we will go with what we've got which isn't a bad group by any means.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:23:37 am
Its frustrating but we seem to want to do things the most difficult way possible, we will struggle week to week as it stands and add extra mileage/load to the legs of our fitter players

Jones in particular has to be the most frustrating player at the club, he should be pushing to be a starter now given his ability

I think Ox could give him a run for his money, he was fit for a large part last of season and was nowhere near starting a game for us so I really thought he would be asking for a move away in the summer but he was more than happy to just carry on then got injured  :butt
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #723 on: Today at 01:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:31:08 am
The club's not bringing anyone in to cover for a 6 week injury.  Think about how long it took players like Fabinho and Robbo to get up to speed with the system.  We bring someone in now to cover for Thiago and they likely won't be up to speed until January.  Doesn't make any sense unless it's a long term target.

This. Plus, I think we don't really do stop gaps either. If we look back to Ben Davies and Steven Caulker, JK really only wants players that he can work with in the longer term, rather than just place-holders, no disrespect to those lads.

The difficulty is that to get a CM in for our side, they need a very special skillset found only in the rarest midfielders and that's pretty hard going. The actual issue for me is that Fabinho aside, our midfielders are either too brittle or aren't consistently good enough. On their day, all of Hendo, Naby, Curtis and Milner can be really good players, but we just don't see it often enough. Too often, we actually see very mediocre and inconsistent performances. We will need some replacements going forward, but I doubt that we'll just bring in anyone. Hopefully we can scout out a top DM and a 1-2 with the athleticism of a younger Hendo and a bit more quality on the ball and creativity going forward. Like I said, pretty rare skillset to find so it's not going to be easy.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #724 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
well nobody's said it yet so I'll do it ....

if we do get any thinner in midfield in the next 2 months -- put Trent in there with Joe at RB while we wait for things to settle down.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,845
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #725 on: Today at 02:44:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:09:14 pm
well nobody's said it yet so I'll do it ....

if we do get any thinner in midfield in the next 2 months -- put Trent in there with Joe at RB while we wait for things to settle down.

Why would you do that ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #726 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:00:15 pm
This. Plus, I think we don't really do stop gaps either. If we look back to Ben Davies and Steven Caulker, JK really only wants players that he can work with in the longer term, rather than just place-holders, no disrespect to those lads.

The difficulty is that to get a CM in for our side, they need a very special skillset found only in the rarest midfielders and that's pretty hard going. The actual issue for me is that Fabinho aside, our midfielders are either too brittle or aren't consistently good enough. On their day, all of Hendo, Naby, Curtis and Milner can be really good players, but we just don't see it often enough. Too often, we actually see very mediocre and inconsistent performances. We will need some replacements going forward, but I doubt that we'll just bring in anyone. Hopefully we can scout out a top DM and a 1-2 with the athleticism of a younger Hendo and a bit more quality on the ball and creativity going forward. Like I said, pretty rare skillset to find so it's not going to be easy.
I think it's not just our side where getting a CM is difficult, the market isn't great in general.  If we have to cobble things together for this season but the pay-off is Bellingham next summer then I'd fully support that.  As Man U are amply demonstrating it's not easy to just bring in a panic midfield signing.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,845
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #727 on: Today at 03:04:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:00:57 pm
I think it's not just our side where getting a CM is difficult, the market isn't great in general.  If we have to cobble things together for this season but the pay-off is Bellingham next summer then I'd fully support that.  As Man U are amply demonstrating it's not easy to just bring in a panic midfield signing.

But Bellingham isnt going to revolutionise us
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #728 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:04:06 pm
But Bellingham isnt going to revolutionise us
Do we need a revolution?  I presume we'll be gradually replacing the roles currently fulfilled by Milner (Hendo), Hendo (Bellingham) and Thiago (?).

Edit: I may have missed some sarcasm in your post  ;D
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #729 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:04:06 pm
But Bellingham isnt going to revolutionise us
nunes seems relatively cheap at 50 million euros, my worry is next year we will be seen a desperate for jude and borussia may relish a bidding war.
i am not english so see bellingham as a good footballer but like sancho have yet to be convinced that he is a generational talent
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #730 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:44:25 pm
Why would you do that ?
Like I said ... if we lose another 1 or 2 midfielders while Thiago is out, and you want to fill a midfield spot with a superb player,  and don't want to put huge pressure on a teenager .... while preserving a very solid backline.

It's valid to say "time for Harvey to step up" but he's still a kid. Same with Carvalho.  Klopp will be happy to give them minutes but he sure as shit won't burn them out or hang them out to dry.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #731 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:09:14 pm
well nobody's said it yet so I'll do it ....

if we do get any thinner in midfield in the next 2 months -- put Trent in there with Joe at RB while we wait for things to settle down.

Is a beautiful idea. Hed score a few further up the pitch, too.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #732 on: Today at 03:49:21 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 03:44:06 pm
Is a beautiful idea. Hed score a few further up the pitch, too.
He spends most of his time up the pitch now doesn't he  :)
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,845
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #733 on: Today at 03:58:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:33:40 pm
Like I said ... if we lose another 1 or 2 midfielders while Thiago is out, and you want to fill a midfield spot with a superb player,  and don't want to put huge pressure on a teenager .... while preserving a very solid backline.

It's valid to say "time for Harvey to step up" but he's still a kid. Same with Carvalho.  Klopp will be happy to give them minutes but he sure as shit won't burn them out or hang them out to dry.

Trent is a RB
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #734 on: Today at 04:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:58:57 pm
Trent is a RB
Wow, wasn't aware of that.

What's your point?

Hendo and Fab are both midfielders who were called in to CB in a pinch.

Trent started out as a midfielder.

Joe has played every back 4 position for us.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #735 on: Today at 04:10:16 pm »
Hes played in Midfield for England

He was a bit shit playing in midfield for England, but hes played midfield for England
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,845
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #736 on: Today at 04:10:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:03:51 pm
Wow, wasn't aware of that.

What's your point?

Hendo and Fab are both midfielders who were called in to CB in a pinch.

Trent started out as a midfielder.

Joe has played every back 4 position for us.

My point is Trent is a RB and not a midfielder like the other two werent CBs
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,584
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #737 on: Today at 04:17:54 pm »
Anymore injuries in midfield and we are fooked!
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #738 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm »
All fair enough that Jurgen and the club have the standpoint that we shouldn't panic buy a midfielder for a short term lack of bodies. But I can't believe Gini Wijnaldum hasn't been discussed more as a stop-gap. By all accounts PSG want rid - for a year loan he wouldn't cost us much beyond wages, knows the system, manager and players, loves the club, he gets game time before the World Cup, we get an experienced quality short-term solution. Seems like a win-win on all sides.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,794
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #739 on: Today at 04:30:11 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:28:24 pm
All fair enough that Jurgen and the club have the standpoint that we shouldn't panic buy a midfielder for a short term lack of bodies. But I can't believe Gini Wijnaldum hasn't been discussed more as a stop-gap. By all accounts PSG want rid - for a year loan he wouldn't cost us much beyond wages, knows the system, manager and players, loves the club, he gets game time before the World Cup, we get an experienced quality short-term solution. Seems like a win-win on all sides.

I dont think Roma would let us have him
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #740 on: Today at 04:34:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:30:11 pm
I dont think Roma would let us have him

Haha, shit - completely missed that  :duh Wish it had been us.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #741 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:10:46 pm
My point is Trent is a RB and not a midfielder like the other two werent CBs
So in the scenario I described, you'd do what?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,845
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #742 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:10:31 pm
So in the scenario I described, you'd do what?

Play midfielders in their position or buy one
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,769
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #743 on: Today at 06:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:57:38 pm
Play midfielders in their position or buy one

Thats a plan.

Worked out well played midfielders at centre back. :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #744 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:57:38 pm
Okay midfielders in their position or buy one
the point is in that scenario we might not have enough "ok midfielders" ... unless you think starting Bajcetic in a few tough PL games would be good for his development.

apart from the totally dogmatic "Trent is an RB" (which of course is ignoring his background, and ignoring how he's positioned on the pitch most of the time) what reason would you have to not move him forward and drop Joe at RB?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,794
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #745 on: Today at 06:07:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:03:55 pm
the point is in that scenario we might not have enough "ok midfielders" ... unless you think starting Bajcetic in a few tough PL games would be good for his development.

apart from the totally dogmatic "Trent is an RB" (which of course is ignoring his background, and ignoring how he's positioned on the pitch most of the time) what reason would you have to not move him forward and drop Joe at RB?

But starting a RB who has never played there for us, and is our most potent attacking threat AT right back, would be? :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,769
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #746 on: Today at 06:07:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:03:55 pm
the point is in that scenario we might not have enough "ok midfielders" ... unless you think starting Bajcetic in a few tough PL games would be good for his development.

apart from the totally dogmatic "Trent is an RB" (which of course is ignoring his background, and ignoring how he's positioned on the pitch most of the time) what reason would you have to not move him forward and drop Joe at RB?

But is Trent as a midfielder the answer to our midfield problems?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,845
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #747 on: Today at 06:09:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:07:00 pm
But starting a RB who has never played there for us, and is our most potent attacking threat AT right back, would be? :D

Apparently so.

Remember when Hendo and Fab played at CB and picked up injuries as not used to playing there
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #748 on: Today at 06:10:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:07:00 pm
But starting a RB who has never played there for us, and is our most potent attacking threat AT right back, would be? :D
yes.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #749 on: Today at 06:12:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:07:12 pm
But is Trent as a midfielder the answer to our midfield problems?
in an emergency ... why not?  do you think him at MF and Joe at RB would = a weak team or something?

just saying "he's an RB" provides no rationale for not doing it.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #750 on: Today at 06:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:09:15 pm
Apparently so.

Remember when Hendo and Fab played at CB and picked up injuries as not used to playing there
LOL.  you're ignoring one of my points -- where does Trent spend most minutes of most games?  in the right side of midfield!

I'm not saying "Ali and Kell are both out injured - put Mo in goal!"  :)
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #751 on: Today at 06:33:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:12:19 pm
in an emergency ... why not?  do you think him at MF and Joe at RB would = a weak team or something?

just saying "he's an RB" provides no rationale for not doing it.

Yesterday it was play Matip in midfield (despite Konate being injured) and now it's put Trent there.

Throwing midfielders at the back when we left ourselves short of defenders didn't exactly work out for the defence or the midfield in 20/21.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,845
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #752 on: Today at 06:48:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:14:21 pm
LOL.  you're ignoring one of my points -- where does Trent spend most minutes of most games?  in the right side of midfield!

I'm not saying "Ali and Kell are both out injured - put Mo in goal!"  :)

Or just sign a top quality player that can improve the Team
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,794
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #753 on: Today at 06:50:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:14:21 pm
LOL.  you're ignoring one of my points -- where does Trent spend most minutes of most games?  in the right side of midfield!

I'm not saying "Ali and Kell are both out injured - put Mo in goal!"  :)

Yes, from RB :D

Tell you what though, Alisson spends most of his time around the 18 yard line so stick him at CB and then use Virg in midfield
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #754 on: Today at 07:50:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:12:19 pm
in an emergency ... why not?  do you think him at MF and Joe at RB would = a weak team or something?

just saying "he's an RB" provides no rationale for not doing it.

Nobody wants to answer these points, then.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #755 on: Today at 07:51:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:50:15 pm
Yes, from RB :D

Tell you what though, Alisson spends most of his time around the 18 yard line so stick him at CB and then use Virg in midfield
That's just dumb, or purely argumentative.  Or both.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #756 on: Today at 07:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:54 pm
Yesterday it was play Matip in midfield (despite Konate being injured)

Not by me.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,794
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #757 on: Today at 07:59:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:51:39 pm
That's just dumb, or purely argumentative.  Or both.

He finds himself on the right of midfield because hes an attacking right back, not because hes a natural midfielder. Its utter nonsense, like saying any attacking full back should play there. Why not Robbo? Weve got better cover at LB, stick Robbo in CM and Tsimikas at LB. Sorted.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Gerard00

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #758 on: Today at 08:04:16 pm »
Don't necessarily think we ran the gauntlet with not saying anyone as we've been keen to wait in the past and hence why we're not in the position of the Mancs but I feel Thiago is the only midfielder who can bring a bit of tempo to our play and without him we're lacking that pivot in midfield who moves in on quick and can also pick the right pass.

Not too many out there in his mould so hope Jurgen finds a good solution for the weeks that he's seemingly out.  Id start to bed in one of Jones / Carvalho or preferably Elliott. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 