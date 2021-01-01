« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 78987 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:31:08 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:23:58 am
If the club does not bring anyone in, it's a Big big test for Klopp's management with the midfielders out.

The club's not bringing anyone in to cover for a 6 week injury.  Think about how long it took players like Fabinho and Robbo to get up to speed with the system.  We bring someone in now to cover for Thiago and they likely won't be up to speed until January.  Doesn't make any sense unless it's a long term target. 
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #721 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:31:08 am
The club's not bringing anyone in to cover for a 6 week injury.  Think about how long it took players like Fabinho and Robbo to get up to speed with the system.  We bring someone in now to cover for Thiago and they likely won't be up to speed until January.  Doesn't make any sense unless it's a long term target.

Yes it's clear that Jurgen and his staff plan transfers and wait until the optimum moment to make a move, unless something threatens the plan as with Diaz. Next year's midfield will already be in Jurgen's plans and only a catastrophic injury would hasten any move. Remember the Fabinho, Naby and Fekir moves. I guess we will go with what we've got which isn't a bad group by any means.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,554
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:23:37 am
Its frustrating but we seem to want to do things the most difficult way possible, we will struggle week to week as it stands and add extra mileage/load to the legs of our fitter players

Jones in particular has to be the most frustrating player at the club, he should be pushing to be a starter now given his ability

I think Ox could give him a run for his money, he was fit for a large part last of season and was nowhere near starting a game for us so I really thought he would be asking for a move away in the summer but he was more than happy to just carry on then got injured  :butt
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #723 on: Today at 01:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:31:08 am
The club's not bringing anyone in to cover for a 6 week injury.  Think about how long it took players like Fabinho and Robbo to get up to speed with the system.  We bring someone in now to cover for Thiago and they likely won't be up to speed until January.  Doesn't make any sense unless it's a long term target.

This. Plus, I think we don't really do stop gaps either. If we look back to Ben Davies and Steven Caulker, JK really only wants players that he can work with in the longer term, rather than just place-holders, no disrespect to those lads.

The difficulty is that to get a CM in for our side, they need a very special skillset found only in the rarest midfielders and that's pretty hard going. The actual issue for me is that Fabinho aside, our midfielders are either too brittle or aren't consistently good enough. On their day, all of Hendo, Naby, Curtis and Milner can be really good players, but we just don't see it often enough. Too often, we actually see very mediocre and inconsistent performances. We will need some replacements going forward, but I doubt that we'll just bring in anyone. Hopefully we can scout out a top DM and a 1-2 with the athleticism of a younger Hendo and a bit more quality on the ball and creativity going forward. Like I said, pretty rare skillset to find so it's not going to be easy.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #724 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
well nobody's said it yet so I'll do it ....

if we do get any thinner in midfield in the next 2 months -- put Trent in there with Joe at RB while we wait for things to settle down.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,840
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #725 on: Today at 02:44:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:09:14 pm
well nobody's said it yet so I'll do it ....

if we do get any thinner in midfield in the next 2 months -- put Trent in there with Joe at RB while we wait for things to settle down.

Why would you do that ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #726 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:00:15 pm
This. Plus, I think we don't really do stop gaps either. If we look back to Ben Davies and Steven Caulker, JK really only wants players that he can work with in the longer term, rather than just place-holders, no disrespect to those lads.

The difficulty is that to get a CM in for our side, they need a very special skillset found only in the rarest midfielders and that's pretty hard going. The actual issue for me is that Fabinho aside, our midfielders are either too brittle or aren't consistently good enough. On their day, all of Hendo, Naby, Curtis and Milner can be really good players, but we just don't see it often enough. Too often, we actually see very mediocre and inconsistent performances. We will need some replacements going forward, but I doubt that we'll just bring in anyone. Hopefully we can scout out a top DM and a 1-2 with the athleticism of a younger Hendo and a bit more quality on the ball and creativity going forward. Like I said, pretty rare skillset to find so it's not going to be easy.
I think it's not just our side where getting a CM is difficult, the market isn't great in general.  If we have to cobble things together for this season but the pay-off is Bellingham next summer then I'd fully support that.  As Man U are amply demonstrating it's not easy to just bring in a panic midfield signing.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,840
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #727 on: Today at 03:04:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:00:57 pm
I think it's not just our side where getting a CM is difficult, the market isn't great in general.  If we have to cobble things together for this season but the pay-off is Bellingham next summer then I'd fully support that.  As Man U are amply demonstrating it's not easy to just bring in a panic midfield signing.

But Bellingham isnt going to revolutionise us
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #728 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:04:06 pm
But Bellingham isnt going to revolutionise us
Do we need a revolution?  I presume we'll be gradually replacing the roles currently fulfilled by Milner (Hendo), Hendo (Bellingham) and Thiago (?).

Edit: I may have missed some sarcasm in your post  ;D
Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #729 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:04:06 pm
But Bellingham isnt going to revolutionise us
nunes seems relatively cheap at 50 million euros, my worry is next year we will be seen a desperate for jude and borussia may relish a bidding war.
i am not english so see bellingham as a good footballer but like sancho have yet to be convinced that he is a generational talent
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 