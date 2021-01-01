« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 77698 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 01:07:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:55:54 pm
At the same time dont rule out us doing for our own PR needs. We could do it because its true, because we are trying to dampen down the desperation to sign a new player or because we dont want our fans head to fall off.

They have already fallen off.

League title wont happen cause we drew to Fulham.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 01:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:21:12 pm
It's a right pain in the ass unfortunately same names again and again injured. Keita and Ox 
Keita isn't injured, he was ill and Klopp said he was back

Quote
im lost for words
if only  :lickin

Quote
on both i could understand if they where world beaters but they aren't even close and can't understand why they are still here just constant sick notes.

the manager wanted them here. Ox will probably go but Klopp wants to offer Keita a new contract. Guess you'll be lost for words for some time still.

Quote
[Thiago is a real worry just seems to be constantly pulling up with something but obviously given the talent he should be given all the leeway in the world. We just seem to be desperately unlucky in regards getting clusters of injuries in the same positions.
Maybe something about the intensity of our midfield play? I don't know if that's a possibility. Keita had no particular injury history before coming here; which should serve as a caution that any player we buy won't be guaranteed injury free. There is never a guarantee. I read the other day that Gini has been injured a fair bit since leaving us, though he rarely was while here.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,294
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 01:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 12:11:35 pm
The Thiago injury sounds far more positive than initially thought.

Hopefully, but I remember they said that after Goodison and he didn't play for 4 months. The club are always very vague about injuries.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,934
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 01:27:07 pm »
No way am I getting my hopes up regarding any of our injured players. Whenever Klopp or anyone has said its a small problem we havent seen the player for months.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,294
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 01:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:21:00 pm
the manager wanted them here. Ox will probably go but Klopp wants to offer Keita a new contract. Guess you'll be lost for words for some time still.
Maybe something about the intensity of our midfield play? I don't know if that's a possibility. Keita had no particular injury history before coming here; which should serve as a caution that any player we buy won't be guaranteed injury free. There is never a guarantee. I read the other day that Gini has been injured a fair bit since leaving us, though he rarely was while here.

The biggest predictor of injuries can be previous injuries. We've got screwed by Keita's old national team coach which has caused injury problems there. Ox and Thiago we knew signing them were made of glass. Henderson has had issues dating back to the Rodgers days with his heel. Milner is just more prone to a muscle pull if he's overplayed given his age. Elliott suffered a freak injury and Jones had an eye problem last season of all things. Fabinho is relatively durable but can be overplayed and overburdened (i.e. the injury in the run-in last season when he could have done with the rest at Villa). We had Gini who was always available and therefore played because somebody else was always out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 01:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:30:18 pm
Neil Jones

Unlikely he knows anymore than the Club and they arent going to say hes out for 6-8 weeks if we want a midfielder
"unlikely" ??  :)
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,772
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 01:59:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:55:54 pm
At the same time dont rule out us doing for our own PR needs. We could do it because its true, because we are trying to dampen down the desperation to sign a new player or because we dont want our fans head to fall off.

Ahhh yes the PR of leaking that its not serious and him then missing 3 months would be incredibly positive
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 08:43:54 pm »
Personally speaking I think the club needs to go out and buy or loan a CM, Thiago oozes quality but hes injury prone, Hendo is 32 (not an ideal age for a grafter type) and has developed a habit of picking up one or two troubling injuries himself,  Milner will be 37 just after Christmas and is probably not capable of playing week in week out anymore and of course Naby is made of glass.
The likes of Curtis (who is injured himself), Elliott and Carvalho etc are still a bit young , arent really CMs and arent really disciplined enough to play that role.
That leaves Fab as the only player we can really hang our hats on.
I think we need to go out and buy/loan someone or we could find ourselves in a similar situation to when we had no CBs. That scenario very nearly cost us a CL place, we scraped into the top 4 by the skin of our teeth. Dont want to go through that again.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,893
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 09:42:45 pm »
6 weeks out for Thiago
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm »
Just a great opening fixture all round eh
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,345
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:42:45 pm
6 weeks out for Thiago

Takes us to the back end of September when he returns, so he probably misses half of this first half of the season.

If its 6 weeks then i doubt we go for anyone.

I am a bit concerned about Konate. I wonder if its like the Jota injury in his first season.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:42:45 pm
6 weeks out for Thiago
where is that Caston?  I can't find anything.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm »
Hmm it's a bit middling, If he'd been out for a lot longer I suspect we'd have brought someone else in. Not sure we will for 6 weeks.

The young'uns will just have to step up
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Athletic confirming that

6 weeks out then training so be two months
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,345
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm »
7 league fixtures he misses but there is a international break at the back end of September so that gives him the 2 weeks he will need to get some full training in.

If he doesn't get back in time though then its a blow because he will miss the games against Arsenal and crucially Man City. He already misses United, Everton and Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm
7 league fixtures he misses but there is a international break at the back end of September so that gives him the 2 weeks he will need to get some full training in.

If he doesn't get back in time though then its a blow because he will miss the games against Arsenal and crucially Man City. He already misses United, Everton and Chelsea.

Chelsea is away too

Its a pretty big blow
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,345
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm
Chelsea is away too

Its a pretty big blow

Of course, but I am not sure its enough to sign a midfielder.

I mean, we should. Our collection of midfielders is a bit mad.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm
Of course, but I am not sure its enough to sign a midfielder.

I mean, we should. Our collection of midfielders is a bit mad.

We needed a midfielder before he got injured.

We still wont sign one.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm »
Wholl translate for Nunez now?  :(
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm
Wholl translate for Nunez now?  :(
Stefan Bajcetic?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm
7 league fixtures he misses but there is a international break at the back end of September so that gives him the 2 weeks he will need to get some full training in.

If he doesn't get back in time though then its a blow because he will miss the games against Arsenal and crucially Man City. He already misses United, Everton and Chelsea.

plus 2 CL games ... potentially 3 or 4 if it goes into October.
Logged

Online ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,259
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 10:34:57 pm »
I'd be amazed if we signed someone as management already knew Thiago is prone to injuries and long lay offs - this latest injury changes nothing. In a way the stance is admirable as it gives youth a chance and helps with squad harmony by virtue of having smaller squad. In another way its a bit infuriating as you can quite easily see our issues in midfield costing us the league.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,294
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 10:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm
Chelsea is away too

Its a pretty big blow

To be fair it's written in stone that we can't have our best midfield available against Chelsea.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #703 on: Yesterday at 11:16:40 pm »
Ive been impressed with Bajcetic - think he might get a chance in a few PL games from the bench now.
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #704 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm »
I wonder if we'd have entertained the idea of loaning Gini back if he hadn't just gone to Roma.
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #705 on: Today at 12:15:07 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
Athletic confirming that

6 weeks out then training so be two months

Who knows.

Time is an illusion.

And time of injury absences as announced by LFC is doubly so.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #706 on: Today at 01:23:58 am »
If the club does not bring anyone in, it's a Big big test for Klopp's management with the midfielders out.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,337
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #707 on: Today at 02:31:28 am »
Real opportunity for Elliot this, and I think hes ready to capitalise.

Could be really good for the club in the long term.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,337
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #708 on: Today at 02:32:08 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:23:58 am
If the club does not bring anyone in, it's a Big big test for Klopp's management with the midfielders out.
You dont buy a player to cover a six week injury (not unless youre really badly run anyway)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #709 on: Today at 02:53:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:32:08 am
You dont buy a player to cover a six week injury (not unless youre really badly run anyway)
We have Hendo, Fab, Milly, and Elliot plus some kids left in Midfield?  That is pretty thin to start a season.
Another injury to any of the 4 in that time will probably write the season off.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,337
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #710 on: Today at 03:01:52 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:53:41 am
We have Hendo, Fab, Milly, and Elliot plus some kids left in Midfield?  That is pretty thin to start a season.
Another injury to any of the 4 in that time will probably write the season off.
And keita.

Lets not try to make it sound silly
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #711 on: Today at 03:45:31 am »
any idea when curtis will be back as well?

guess frustrating time for him as well last season with covid and eye injuries. and now with elliot and carvalho in the squad. more so for him to step it up a bit.

how was curtis injury record when he is still with the youth?
Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #712 on: Today at 06:15:59 am »
Hendo, Milly, Fab, Naby and Elliot/Carvalho should be able to cover midfield for 6 weeks.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #713 on: Today at 07:06:07 am »
Thiago is like finding money in a coat pocket.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #714 on: Today at 07:37:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:01:52 am
And keita.



And the chances of him going two whole months without picking up an injury?  :(

Then you are down to 4, playing twice a week from September, two of them in their 30s. Hopefully not, but it could get worse before it gets better.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 