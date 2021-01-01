Personally speaking I think the club needs to go out and buy or loan a CM, Thiago oozes quality but hes injury prone, Hendo is 32 (not an ideal age for a grafter type) and has developed a habit of picking up one or two troubling injuries himself, Milner will be 37 just after Christmas and is probably not capable of playing week in week out anymore and of course Naby is made of glass.

The likes of Curtis (who is injured himself), Elliott and Carvalho etc are still a bit young , arent really CMs and arent really disciplined enough to play that role.

That leaves Fab as the only player we can really hang our hats on.

I think we need to go out and buy/loan someone or we could find ourselves in a similar situation to when we had no CBs. That scenario very nearly cost us a CL place, we scraped into the top 4 by the skin of our teeth. Dont want to go through that again.

