So as of right now, the injury list is Thiago, Konate, Keita (due back this week I think?) Tsimikas, Jones, Jota, Ox, Kelleher, Ramsay

feels a bit like groundhog day in here isn't it.



The same old names keep popping up unfortunately. Lets just hope our new youngish recruits aren't as crocked

I think i'd politely disagree. Sure there are a couple of names that often pick up injuries, but that is a long list. And it's a long list of injuries occurring almost entirely during the preseason (but not Ramsay, who it appears had an undiagnosed injury on arrival).None of us have a clue, but I feel as though the professional experts in the club will be looking into the preseason and assessing how this has come about and will try to work out if there's anything they can do in future that could lower the risk of something similar occurring again. Whether that's to do with load, climate, rest or methods (eg GKs both having adductor injuries at same time) - who knows what - I am sure they will be thorough and scientific.Of course, it could turn out that they're content that they wouldn't change anything, but knowing how meticulous the experts at the club are, they'll definitely be investigating it.