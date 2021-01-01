« previous next »
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 04:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 04:00:06 pm
Thiago injury is more fucking annoying than the draw.

But we knew this when signing him

Hes world class but cant be relied upon
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm »
anything from Jurgen or the club yet about the injury?
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm »
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?
Offline Oskar

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?

He'll be back next week, he's been ill and has just come back into training so didn't make today.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 07:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm
He'll be back next week, he's been ill and has just come back into training so didn't make today.
👍
Offline Ginieus

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?

Yep this is so frustrating. Klopp will say we have lots of numbers in midfield but they are never fit when you need them. Definitely an area Id strengthen this window if we can.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm
Yep this is so frustrating. Klopp will say we have lots of numbers in midfield but they are never fit when you need them. Definitely an area Id strengthen this window if we can.
Agree, but I think it was all dependent on players leaving.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #647 on: Today at 06:37:06 am »
So as of right now, the injury list is Thiago, Konate, Keita (due back this week I think?) Tsimikas, Jones, Jota, Ox, Kelleher, Ramsay

