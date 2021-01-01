Thiago injury is more fucking annoying than the draw.
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?
He'll be back next week, he's been ill and has just come back into training so didn't make today.
Yep this is so frustrating. Klopp will say we have lots of numbers in midfield but they are never fit when you need them. Definitely an area Id strengthen this window if we can.
