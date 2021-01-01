Because we have two injuries since the end of last season ? Jota got injured at the end of the last one and Ramsey had an issue picked up in the medical. It's only Jones and Konate that have picked up injuries since last season ended isn't it ?
Ox is out long term, Tsimikas and Ramsey have missed much of pre-season with injuries, Konate, Jones and Jota out for a bit, Kelleher and Alisson haven't played a minute of pre season. A mix in terms of when and where they got injured.
We should hopefully have our strongest side out on Saturday, more or less, so it's not a big issue yet, but it's a lot of injuries picked up already.
It's basically why we had such a weak side out against Strasbourg because so many of the non-City XI were out injured.