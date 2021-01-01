Dont think were seeing Konate this side of the WC. Big chance for Gomez.



No definitive timeline on Konate has me a bit worried, but judging by Klopps' comments it's going to be longer than a few weeks, isn't it. As you say it'll be a good chance for Gomez to get minutes at centre half. You'd give anything for him to be able to stay fit and put a really good run together. As stated above I think it'll mean we'll hold off on moving Phillips or Sepp anywhere just now, there's still 4 weeks left in the window so we might want to see where we're at in a few weeks.