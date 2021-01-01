« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 69522 times)

Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 07:37:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:35:19 pm
We might already have one or two.


But we need ones who are fit.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:28:18 pm
It's a blow, but in the next 18 days we have just Fulham and Palace. There won't be a stretch of the season with so few games, so I expect Ibou to be back for the United game on the Monday.

Rumours (yes i know) say 4-6 weeks for Konate.
Offline Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm »
All the injury prevention work not really paying off so far. A more condensed pre-season won't have helped.

Need to get a grip on it by September when the games come thick and fast.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm
All the injury prevention work not really paying off so far. A more condensed pre-season won't have helped.

Need to get a grip on it by September when the games come thick and fast.

Because we have two injuries since the end of last season ? Jota got injured at the end of the last one and Ramsey had an issue picked up in the medical.  It's only Jones and Konate that have picked up injuries since last season ended isn't it ?
Offline Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm
Because we have two injuries since the end of last season ? Jota got injured at the end of the last one and Ramsey had an issue picked up in the medical.  It's only Jones and Konate that have picked up injuries since last season ended isn't it ?

Ox is out long term, Tsimikas and Ramsey have missed much of pre-season with injuries, Konate, Jones and Jota out for a bit, Kelleher and Alisson haven't played a minute of pre season. A mix in terms of when and where they got injured.

We should hopefully have our strongest side out on Saturday, more or less, so it's not a big issue yet, but it's a lot of injuries picked up already.

It's basically why we had such a weak side out against Strasbourg because so many of the non-City XI were out injured.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #605 on: Today at 11:07:43 am »
Klopp has just said Konate is out for a while :(
Online disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #606 on: Today at 11:09:52 am »
Keita expected to train today according to James Pearce's twitter. Also saying Alisson should start tomorrow.

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:07:43 am
Klopp has just said Konate is out for a while :(

Shite that. Wonder if it means we'll hold off on any movement for Phillips/Van Den Berg just yet.
Online Dree

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #607 on: Today at 11:19:07 am »
Dont think were seeing Konate this side of the WC. Big chance for Gomez.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #608 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 11:19:07 am
Dont think were seeing Konate this side of the WC. Big chance for Gomez.

No definitive timeline on Konate has me a bit worried, but judging by Klopps' comments it's going to be longer than a few weeks, isn't it. As you say it'll be a good chance for Gomez to get minutes at centre half. You'd give anything for him to be able to stay fit and put a really good run together. As stated above I think it'll mean we'll hold off on moving Phillips or Sepp anywhere just now, there's still 4 weeks left in the window so we might want to see where we're at in a few weeks.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #609 on: Today at 11:28:14 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:09:52 am
Keita expected to train today according to James Pearce's twitter. Also saying Alisson should start tomorrow.

Shite that. Wonder if it means we'll hold off on any movement for Phillips/Van Den Berg just yet.

Konate's injury must be quite serious because Klopp has just said it will influence his decision on whether Philips leaves.
Online Legs

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #610 on: Today at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 11:19:07 am
Dont think were seeing Konate this side of the WC. Big chance for Gomez.

Hard to say really Klopp doesnt give much away and a while could be a 4-6 week injury.

Konate didnt seem to suggest it was a lomg term one I guess we'll know more soon as it stands we only know its a knee? Inury
Online DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #611 on: Today at 11:33:24 am »
Injuries already feel relentless and the season hasn't even started! Seemed to have a decent run second half of the season but back to normal now.
Online Persephone

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #612 on: Today at 11:47:55 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:33:24 am
Injuries already feel relentless and the season hasn't even started! Seemed to have a decent run second half of the season but back to normal now.
Except for Fab, Virgil and Thiago getting injured just before the Final ;)
Online rocco

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #613 on: Today at 11:49:55 am »
At his press conference to preview Saturdays opening league match against Fulham, the manager was asked if Konates absence will affect any potential move away from the club for fellow centre-back Phillips.

Yeah, probably, replied Klopp. It will influence the transfers  outgoing transfers  I would say.
