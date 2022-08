that whole "5 subs will be great for us" isn't off to a great start, is it?



I still think it benefits us greatly. Without wanting to jinx the Fulham game, imagine we're a couple of goals ahead and Klopp has already made his premeditated changes (three of Firmino/Nunez, Milner, Elliott or Carvalho). He'll still be able to bring on the unused of those four and give Gomez a run to rest up one of his defenders. That's without Konate, Kostas, Naby, Ox and Jota!If nothing else we should get less players entering the "red zone" during matches and that should mean less injuries.