Online 18 yard line

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #520 on: May 25, 2022, 11:01:30 am »
Quote from: QC on May 25, 2022, 10:43:01 am
How do they collect all the sleep data etc?

Id imagine they use similar technology to Fitbit and Garmin smart watches which can download sleep data to your phone or tablet.  Hours of sleep, disturbed/deep sleep etc. although it would probably be more detailed.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #521 on: May 25, 2022, 12:14:45 pm »
Gomez and Fabinho in training today at Kirkby

No Thiago

Source - James Pearce on twitter
Offline zamagiure

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #522 on: May 25, 2022, 12:17:23 pm »
Yes, seen them   no Thiago
Offline tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #523 on: May 25, 2022, 12:17:47 pm »
They're doing warm up routines at the moment with Fab in there.  Waiting to see if he's involved in rest of the training.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #524 on: May 25, 2022, 12:17:51 pm »
Yeah just watching the live stream Fabinho is back looks fine but no Thiago
Online Machae

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #525 on: May 25, 2022, 12:18:37 pm »
Whens the cut off for Thiago?
Offline El Lobo

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #526 on: May 25, 2022, 12:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May 25, 2022, 12:18:37 pm
Whens the cut off for Thiago?

Saturday evening I assume!

Online Machae

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #527 on: May 25, 2022, 12:21:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 25, 2022, 12:19:23 pm
Saturday evening I assume!



Hope so, but thought Klopp likes his players to take part in some training with a view to playing in a match.
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #528 on: May 25, 2022, 12:22:13 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 25, 2022, 12:14:45 pm
Gomez and Fabinho in training today at Kirkby

No Thiago

Source - James Pearce on twitter

But thats not a surprise on Thiago is it?

We will only know about him on Friday/Saturday.

Strongly believe he is available - not necessarily starting though.
Offline zamagiure

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #529 on: May 25, 2022, 12:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May 25, 2022, 12:18:37 pm
Whens the cut off for Thiago?
Friday. Have to be in full training that day.
Online amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #530 on: May 25, 2022, 12:23:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 25, 2022, 12:19:23 pm
Saturday evening I assume!



Don't think he's involved if he doesn't at least have one full training session. Not looking promising.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #531 on: May 25, 2022, 12:26:40 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on May 25, 2022, 12:23:08 pm
Don't think he's involved if he doesn't at least have one full training session. Not looking promising.

I dont either but if he's touch and go I'm sure we'll leave it as long as we can before deciding if he's definitely out
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #532 on: May 25, 2022, 12:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 25, 2022, 12:17:51 pm
Yeah just watching the live stream Fabinho is back looks fine but no Thiago

Is he involved in full training or just the warm up then doing individual work? Be a massive boost to even have one of them back. Both would be unbelievable.
Offline tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #533 on: May 25, 2022, 12:42:16 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on May 25, 2022, 12:36:50 pm
Is he involved in full training or just the warm up then doing individual work? Be a massive boost to even have one of them back. Both would be unbelievable.

He was in the rondos so looks good.
Online Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #534 on: May 25, 2022, 12:42:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May 25, 2022, 12:22:13 pm
But thats not a surprise on Thiago is it?

We will only know about him on Friday/Saturday.

Strongly believe he is available - not necessarily starting though.

My feeling is that if we think we can get say, 60 minutes out of him, hell start the game rather than finish it.

I just think with a player like him youre better off having him dictate the tempo and give you the midfield advantage early on rather than asking him to influence a game thats an hour deep or whatever.

Id argue Keita is the better option off the bench purely based on their ability to influence a match which has already been playing for a while.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #535 on: May 25, 2022, 01:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 25, 2022, 12:42:40 pm
My feeling is that if we think we can get say, 60 minutes out of him, hell start the game rather than finish it.

I just think with a player like him youre better off having him dictate the tempo and give you the midfield advantage early on rather than asking him to influence a game thats an hour deep or whatever.

Id argue Keita is the better option off the bench purely based on their ability to influence a match which has already been playing for a while.

I'd agree with this. I'd also say out of all our players, the two who I would have the least problem parachuting in with little or no prep are VVD and Thiago. Whereas I think a player like Fabinho really does need these training sessions behind him.
Offline Caston

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #536 on: May 25, 2022, 01:28:30 pm »
Jurgen Klopp has just told @beINSPORTS_EN that Thiago "has a chance" to play on Saturday.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #537 on: May 25, 2022, 01:29:52 pm »
Id say it was always doubtful Thiago would be back training today so in itself its not news that hes definitely not going to make it. Well just have to wait and see. I think the 5 sub option does increase the chance of featuring him at some point if we think we can get some time out of him. Youve still potentially got three attacking subs up your sleeve even if we start him and he lasts 45-60.

Obviously he might not make it all but well only really know if he hasnt been seen training at all by Friday I guess.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #538 on: May 25, 2022, 01:36:20 pm »
Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC
@JamesPearceLFC
Offline Zaffarious

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #539 on: May 25, 2022, 01:39:35 pm »
you are saying... theres a chance...
Online Agent99

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #540 on: Today at 10:42:43 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #541 on: Today at 10:47:43 pm »
ah, crap.  again!  poor lad.
Online Garnier

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #542 on: Today at 11:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on July 12, 2022, 10:39:12 pm
...

Ox looked the fittest he's been for about 2,5 years

....

My apologies Alex

Probably why Morton's loan to Blackburn was cancelled
