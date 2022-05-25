But thats not a surprise on Thiago is it?
We will only know about him on Friday/Saturday.
Strongly believe he is available - not necessarily starting though.
My feeling is that if we think we can get say, 60 minutes out of him, hell start the game rather than finish it.
I just think with a player like him youre better off having him dictate the tempo and give you the midfield advantage early on rather than asking him to influence a game thats an hour deep or whatever.
Id argue Keita is the better option off the bench purely based on their ability to influence a match which has already been playing for a while.