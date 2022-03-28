I wonder if Dr Andreas Schlumberger is the best signing we've made in recent years. He was Head of Fitness and Injury Prevention at Schalke before we bought him in midway through last season as Head of Recovery and Performance.



It's an interesting one - the whole team around that side has us with one injury concern with what? 9 games left to play? With a side that until recently was held up as 'the first XI can beat any side in the world', but that now has genuine strength in depth in arguably all positions. Talk about 'handily placed' as Mike Nevin used to put it. Remember ahead of Kiev wondering whether we could recall Harry Wilson?