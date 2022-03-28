Have you not heard of mockers! For the love of everything thats holy!
Whats the situation with Trent as it stands, does anyone know?
Read something from James Pearce today saying hes still a doubt for the Man City game
I don't want to be accused of hexing the club so let me just say how amazing it is that for the first time in living memory we have a full squad of injured players.
I wonder if Dr Andreas Schlumberger is the best signing we've made in recent years. He was Head of Fitness and Injury Prevention at Schalke before we bought him in midway through last season as Head of Recovery and Performance.
The derby and the word mockers come to mind.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
From todays pressBobby getting better and betterIt's uncomfortable and painfulToday is his first day on the pitchStill 2 days to go so maybeIf Bobby gives the thumbs up he will be involved. If not a few more days it will be possible
Tsimikas alright?
Did Robbo stretch a hammie at the dying moments?
Any updates on Taki, I havent seen him on the bench for a few games.
Looked to me like he got a scrape across the back of his leg or something like that, didn't look like he was holding his hamstring.
Was worried about the same, but he was kind of acting like perhaps he just got trod on.
I mean the update is that our squad is DEEP and we think Origi is a better option than Taki if Bobby is injured
Whats the news on Bobby?
