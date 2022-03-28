« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 28, 2022, 02:10:10 pm
dead right... shhhh

Quote from: Gus 1855 on March 28, 2022, 01:17:35 pm
Have you not heard of mockers! For the love of everything thats holy!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 28, 2022, 07:18:50 pm
Whats the situation with Trent as it stands, does anyone know?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2022, 02:39:19 pm
Quote from: Realgman on March 28, 2022, 07:18:50 pm
Whats the situation with Trent as it stands, does anyone know?
Read something from James Pearce today saying hes still a doubt for the Man City game
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2022, 04:26:49 pm
Quote from: duvva on March 29, 2022, 02:39:19 pm
Read something from James Pearce today saying hes still a doubt for the Man City game
Trent is out for Watford and Benfica and a doubt for City, but I think the doubts are precautionary.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/03/trent-alexander-arnold-and-naby-keita-injury-update/
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2022, 04:32:55 pm
Quote from: farawayred on March 29, 2022, 04:26:49 pm
naby-keita-injury-update/

Half of all webpages have this in the URL.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 5, 2022, 10:55:39 am
I don't want to be accused of hexing the club so let me just say how amazing it is that for the first time in living memory we have a full squad of injured players.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 5, 2022, 10:58:39 am
Quote from: GreatEx on April  5, 2022, 10:55:39 am
I don't want to be accused of hexing the club so let me just say how amazing it is that for the first time in living memory we have a full squad of injured players.

Fuck - what happened to them all?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 5, 2022, 11:33:50 am
Reverse Covid is what I'm hearing. Means you can go out for 7 days then self-isolate forever. Real shame, but we had some good times, and no one can take away the Caribou Cup.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 5, 2022, 11:57:40 am
I wonder if Dr Andreas Schlumberger is the best signing we've made in recent years. He was Head of Fitness and Injury Prevention at Schalke before we bought him in midway through last season as Head of Recovery and Performance.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 22, 2022, 08:29:56 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on April  5, 2022, 11:57:40 am
I wonder if Dr Andreas Schlumberger is the best signing we've made in recent years. He was Head of Fitness and Injury Prevention at Schalke before we bought him in midway through last season as Head of Recovery and Performance.

It's an interesting one - the whole team around that side has us with one injury concern with what? 9 games left to play? With a side that until recently was held up as 'the first XI can beat any side in the world', but that now has genuine strength in depth in arguably all positions. Talk about 'handily placed' as Mike Nevin used to put it. Remember ahead of Kiev wondering whether we could recall Harry Wilson?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 22, 2022, 08:34:10 am
The derby and the word mockers come to mind.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 22, 2022, 09:06:32 am
Quote from: No666 on April 22, 2022, 08:34:10 am
The derby and the word mockers come to mind.

We should shut down the forum mate, haha :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 22, 2022, 10:21:18 am
so according to www.premierinjuries.com, its only Bobby and he should be ok for everton...this right then?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 22, 2022, 10:23:24 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on April  5, 2022, 11:57:40 am
I wonder if Dr Andreas Schlumberger is the best signing we've made in recent years. He was Head of Fitness and Injury Prevention at Schalke before we bought him in midway through last season as Head of Recovery and Performance.

Matip was rarely injured when he was at Schalke and he's been fine this season too, so does make you wonder if he's had an affect on both him and the squad in general. Not sure what Dortmunds injury record was like when he was there, but Klopp must have seen something that was identified as what we needed.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 22, 2022, 10:28:06 am
From todays press

Bobby getting better and better
It's uncomfortable and painful
Today is his first day on the pitch
Still 2 days to go so maybe
If Bobby gives the thumbs up he will be involved. If not a few more days it will be possible
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 22, 2022, 10:43:48 am
Sure why would you even risk him then...


Quote from: gazzalfc on April 22, 2022, 10:28:06 am
From todays press

Bobby getting better and better
It's uncomfortable and painful
Today is his first day on the pitch
Still 2 days to go so maybe
If Bobby gives the thumbs up he will be involved. If not a few more days it will be possible
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 27, 2022, 11:10:06 pm
Tsimikas alright?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 27, 2022, 11:11:19 pm
Quote from: telekon on April 27, 2022, 11:10:06 pm
Tsimikas alright?

He was ill, as was Jones. They said it wasn't covid though.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:31:10 pm
Still no Firmino?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 02:18:55 pm
Any updates on Taki, I havent seen him on the bench for a few games.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 02:37:22 pm
Did Robbo stretch a hammie at the dying moments?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 02:38:05 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:37:22 pm
Did Robbo stretch a hammie at the dying moments?

Looked to me like he got a scrape across the back of his leg or something like that, didn't look like he was holding his hamstring.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 02:38:31 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:37:22 pm
Did Robbo stretch a hammie at the dying moments?

Was worried about the same, but he was kind of acting like perhaps he just got trod on.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 02:41:44 pm
Quote from: tofuMonzter on Today at 02:18:55 pm
Any updates on Taki, I havent seen him on the bench for a few games.

I mean the update is that our squad is DEEP and we think Origi is a better option than Taki if Bobby is injured
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 02:43:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:38:05 pm
Looked to me like he got a scrape across the back of his leg or something like that, didn't look like he was holding his hamstring.
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Today at 02:38:31 pm
Was worried about the same, but he was kind of acting like perhaps he just got trod on.
Phew...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:08:54 pm
Quote from: tofuMonzter on Today at 02:18:55 pm
Any updates on Taki, I havent seen him on the bench for a few games.

Pretty sure he was on the bench versus Villarreal.

Edit: can't spell
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:21:11 pm
Quote from: tofuMonzter on Today at 02:18:55 pm
Any updates on Taki, I havent seen him on the bench for a few games.

Saw a video of the lads getting on their coach this morning and I'm sure Taki was there so must just have missed out.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:32:00 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:41:44 pm
I mean the update is that our squad is DEEP and we think Origi is a better option than Taki if Bobby is injured

Correct
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:11:48 pm
Whats the news on Bobby?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:37:58 pm
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 10:11:48 pm
Whats the news on Bobby?

Probably hasn't changed since Klopp talked about it yesterday. Close but not yet back in full training.
