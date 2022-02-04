« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 46785 times)

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #400 on: February 4, 2022, 06:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February  4, 2022, 05:31:20 pm


Origi there thinking if he left the stove on.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,609
Re: Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #401 on: February 4, 2022, 07:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on February  4, 2022, 06:05:21 pm
Origi there thinking if he left the stove on.

he actually only showed up to get the new gear. it's true.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #402 on: February 4, 2022, 07:59:15 pm »
FFS he can't even stand up
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #403 on: February 4, 2022, 11:17:42 pm »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,776
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #404 on: February 5, 2022, 09:26:32 am »
So I take it that Thiago will be available to play tomorrow.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #405 on: February 5, 2022, 09:31:40 am »
Five subs so you'd think we'll see some of them sharing the 90 minutes.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,972
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #406 on: February 5, 2022, 11:23:00 am »
Don't want to jinx anything of course, but it's hard not to get excited after what has been an almost perfectly timed winter break.

In Jurgen's pre-Cardiff presser he said Thiago is training fine (after a chest infection), Origi is back in full training (dissertation finally submitted?), and Naby has come back full of energy.

That is everyone fit. I repeat - that is everyone fit. For the first time in what seems like forever.

Joel and Virgil having no setbacks so far is also a massive (and understated) achievement for them and the club, with Konate and Joe ready to rotate whenever they need a rest. It's not ideal to still be without Mo and Sadio, but its brilliant for them and their confidence, and both should come back in good spirits and rhythm regardless of who wins. They are both made of steel, and having them back will be a massive boost for everyone.

If you were aiming to win 4 competitions, I couldn't imagine a better position to be in - most players have had a much needed break, we've signed one of the most exciting players in Europe, we have Harvey to come back into the side, Curtis pushing for a midfield place, and players like Ox and Naby brimming with confidence. Plus a cup final and CL football just around the corner.

Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a great ride.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #407 on: February 23, 2022, 10:59:46 am »
Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will again be absent against Leeds as they recover from ankle and muscle injuries respectively. The strikers have not been ruled out of Sundays League Cup final against Chelsea but Klopp cautioned: They are not on the pitch for training and that is not a good sign.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/22/jurgen-klopp-warns-liverpool-not-to-get-soft-in-their-title-pursuit
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,232
  • Bam!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #408 on: February 28, 2022, 10:05:52 am »


Sticking my post in here too, hopefully someone can expand on it when more information comes out this week.

Quote
Quote from: welshred1976 on February 28, 2022, 10:02:14 am
Was the Matip sub tactical and any news on Thiago?

Thiago had a hamstring injury in the warm up, but the seriousness hasn't been said yet.

Matip there was no news, I'm guessing tactical/prevent him playing too much as he's played a lot recently for someone that can pick up injuries.

Sky seemed determined Diaz had a hamstring injury too, he fell funny at one point and Neville said it straight away, but it looked more impact as he hit the ground that was causing him trouble. Didn't go off straight away either, so not sure where they got that from.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #409 on: March 1, 2022, 09:10:58 am »
Diaz's comments after the game ("I'm dead [knackered]") suggest he came off to freshen things up rather than due to an injury.  Mo was the only one of the front three to play the full 120, he's a remarkable athlete and also our first choice penalty taker.

I think the Matip substitution was for the same reasons, especially as Chelsea had brought on two fresh strikers.  He didn't seem to be at all restricted in his movements during the celebrations.

I assume we're training today so it will be telling if Diaz and Matip take part.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #410 on: March 1, 2022, 09:56:06 am »
Diaz looked knackered well before we came off, don't think we has injured. And I'm sure the Konate transfer was tactical to deal with the pace of Werner. Klopp usually plays Konate when we're dealing with pace in behind.

Think we have a Klopp presser today? So will be interesting to hear any updates, I'm sure a couple of players have knocks etc. but can't see anyone who played 120 minutes being in the squad for the FA Cup game apart from Kelleher.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #411 on: March 1, 2022, 01:45:11 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60567723
Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the fitness of Thiago, who was left in tears when a hamstring injury suffered in the warm-up at Wembley forced him to withdraw shortly before kick-off.

The Reds boss thinks he will be sidelined for about a week, though he could return for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Inter Milan on 8 March.
Happy days!  A hamstring injury only resulting in potentially a week out is the best possible outcome.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,694
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #412 on: March 1, 2022, 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March  1, 2022, 01:45:11 pm
Happy days!  A hamstring injury only resulting in potentially a week out is the best possible outcome.
But then again, one week in Klopp's calendar may be a lot longer in ours... The poor guy is hopelessly optimistic sometimes...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #413 on: March 1, 2022, 10:11:22 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  1, 2022, 08:01:40 pm
But then again, one week in Klopp's calendar may be a lot longer in ours... The poor guy is hopelessly optimistic sometimes...

"Weekend not sure, maybe Milan, after that definitely."

Sounds fairly clear cut to me. I guess Brighton or Inter would be more on the optimistic side but it must just be a mild one like he felt a tight hamstring muscle in the warm up.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #414 on: March 1, 2022, 10:59:40 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on March  1, 2022, 10:11:22 pm
"Weekend not sure, maybe Milan, after that definitely."

Sounds fairly clear cut to me. I guess Brighton or Inter would be more on the optimistic side but it must just be a mild one like he felt a tight hamstring muscle in the warm up.
I guess it depends on how you interpret "after that".   could mean anything.  :)
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #415 on: March 3, 2022, 11:47:05 pm »
Id say hes prolly over the hamstring, no to westham since he hasnt trained. Prolly on the bench for Inter and make sub appearance for some minutes and prolly sub again against Brighton with the intention to start vs Arsenal
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,012
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #416 on: March 4, 2022, 01:24:25 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-fitness-update-klopp-thiago-matip-keita-firmino-and-jones

Quote
Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip will miss Liverpool's Premier League encounter with West Ham United, Jürgen Klopp confirmed.

Thiago continues to be sidelined with the hamstring issue he sustained during the warm-up for the League Cup final, while Matip is suffering from illness.

Curtis Jones and Naby Keita will be assessed ahead of Saturday's 5.30pm GMT kick-off at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, is closing in on a return to full training after his muscle injury.

Klopp told a press conference: So, youre right, strength in depth is really important, no doubt about that, especially when you have to play different competitions. But we have players who are not available.

I'm pretty sure that nobody will tell me differently because yesterday he didn't train, Thiago will not be available for tomorrow.

Curtis is not bad but if it is good enough to go again tomorrow, I don't know.

Joel Matip is ill  no COVID, nowadays you can be ill in different ways as well  so he will not be available.

So all of a sudden, we played a tough game midweek, all these kind of things, so we still wait a little bit for who is how in which moment. So from eight midfielders  Naby we dont know  to four midfielders in a week, that can happen easily.

So it's not nothing as well that we, like, enjoy, Oh my God, we have the full choice.' You have the full choice one day and then the other days you don't have it.

So we have to make sure that we stay as fit as possible because we have a lot of games to play in these upcoming months.

He added: Naby was not in the squad on Wednesday. Bobby is looking good but not good enough for the weekend. I think the plan is that he trains on Sunday, first time. That sounds then doable for Tuesday.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #417 on: March 4, 2022, 01:58:20 pm »
So from eight midfielders  Naby we dont know  to four midfielders in a week, that can happen easily.

to us, it can !!
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #418 on: March 4, 2022, 02:40:58 pm »

4 midfielders out? I count Thiago, Naby and Curtis out with Fab, Hendo, Elliott, Ox and Millie fit. Unless theres another undisclosed injury.

At least City have lost Dias for 4-6 weeks which means more Ake.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,528
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #419 on: March 4, 2022, 03:00:38 pm »
Naby injured? Well I never.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #420 on: March 4, 2022, 03:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March  4, 2022, 03:00:38 pm
Naby injured? Well I never.

Steady. Could be a minor knock. Well see if he makes the squad tomorrow or Tuesday.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #421 on: March 4, 2022, 05:13:01 pm »
From the press conference, I'm confused if Naby is fit for Saturday or not. Thiago, Matip and Firmino seemed a more definite no.
Logged

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,805
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #422 on: March 4, 2022, 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on March  4, 2022, 05:13:01 pm
From the press conference, I'm confused if Naby is fit for Saturday or not. Thiago, Matip and Firmino seemed a more definite no.

Nah naby cant be injured again!!!!! Dont believe this one, its a Trojan horse!



Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #423 on: March 4, 2022, 05:46:30 pm »
Curtis Jones has been having a bit of a 'mare with his injuries of late.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #424 on: March 4, 2022, 06:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on March  4, 2022, 05:13:01 pm
From the press conference, I'm confused if Naby is fit for Saturday or not. Thiago, Matip and Firmino seemed a more definite no.

The positives are those 3 are all close to being back. Matip just ilness and Both Firmino and Thiago are possibility for Inter

Id gander that Naby and Jones are nothing serious but would suck to be down 3 midfielders

Really hope we dont see a Milner/Hendo 8s duo tomorrow.
Logged

Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #425 on: March 4, 2022, 07:04:27 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March  4, 2022, 06:30:02 pm
The positives are those 3 are all close to being back. Matip just ilness and Both Firmino and Thiago are possibility for Inter

Id gander that Naby and Jones are nothing serious but would suck to be down 3 midfielders

Really hope we dont see a Milner/Hendo 8s duo tomorrow.

I think Milner playing the full 90 Wednesday makes that unlikely, agree in not wanting to see that.

Agree on the optimism, doesn't sound like anything is long-term at this time. Always possible Konate would have played anyways, given Antonio's physicality.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #426 on: March 5, 2022, 10:30:41 pm »
Well looks like I was right both Naby and Jones were fine. Thiago and Firmino back soon and id suspect Matip too

Looks like we have a fully fit squad again going into the international break. If we can keep it like that after the international break that would be huge
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,012
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #427 on: March 6, 2022, 02:10:34 pm »
Nothing wrong with Kostas I assume? He's usually on the bench if he's not playing but haven't heard anything other than us having a boss squad to pick from?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #428 on: March 6, 2022, 02:18:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  6, 2022, 02:10:34 pm
Nothing wrong with Kostas I assume? He's usually on the bench if he's not playing but haven't heard anything other than us having a boss squad to pick from?

Klopp mentioned him favourably yesterday in the post match press conference (I think) when talking about the depth of the squad and how we wouldn't have been able to beat West Ham if we'd not made changes midweek. I think if he'd been injured he'd have probably mentioned it then. He might be planning on starting him vs Inter.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,012
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #429 on: March 6, 2022, 02:35:31 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on March  6, 2022, 02:18:24 pm
Klopp mentioned him favourably yesterday in the post match press conference (I think) when talking about the depth of the squad and how we wouldn't have been able to beat West Ham if we'd not made changes midweek. I think if he'd been injured he'd have probably mentioned it then. He might be planning on starting him vs Inter.

Cheers, missed the press conference and hadn't seen or heard anything mentioned.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #430 on: March 6, 2022, 04:44:42 pm »
He's just having a kip
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,012
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #431 on: March 6, 2022, 05:02:50 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #432 on: March 6, 2022, 08:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  6, 2022, 04:44:42 pm
He's just having a kip
thank God for that.  about bloody time.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,897
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #433 on: March 7, 2022, 12:50:31 pm »
Big boost. Klopp says Matip, Thiago and Firmino all trained fully yesterday.
"We'll have to see how they react."
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #434 on: Today at 02:14:53 am »
according to this both Millie and Tsimi might have the virus .... I'd seen that Millie was "ill" but nowt about Tsimi

???

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #435 on: Today at 02:20:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:14:53 am
according to this both Millie and Tsimi might have the virus .... I'd seen that Millie was "ill" but nowt about Tsimi

???

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
That why they missed the Arsenal game. Klopp said so in his presser before irc that they where ill. All the players are Vaccinated, not really concerned they should be able to return quickly if it Covid
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #436 on: Today at 02:36:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:20:16 am
That why they missed the Arsenal game. Klopp said so in his presser before irc that they where ill.
ah, missed that.  thanks RedG
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 