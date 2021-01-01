« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #280 on: Today at 04:37:47 pm »
:lmao

Knee-jerk bellends
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #281 on: Today at 04:38:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:33:45 pm
Although Klopp says hes back in training on Monday.so.

Back for rehab.

Could still be out a while, hopefully not.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:38:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:33:45 pm
Although Klopp says hes back in training on Monday.so.



Unconfirmed reports that Twitter is full of shite.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #283 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:38:46 pm
Unconfirmed reports that Twitter is full of shite.
CONFIRMED
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:38:40 pm
Back for rehab.

Could still be out a while, hopefully not.

So is he back in training, or just back at our facilities for rehab?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:44:25 pm
So is he back in training, or just back at our facilities for rehab?

Klopp on Thiago injury: "No. Neither March nor end of season is in my mind. It is something around the hip. That is the situation he needs time. He didn't train this week but we expect him to start rehab from Monday. It's not the case that he is out until the end of season."
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:48:27 pm
Klopp on Thiago injury: "No. Neither March nor end of season is in my mind. It is something around the hip. That is the situation he needs time. He didn't train this week but we expect him to start rehab from Monday. It's not the case that he is out until the end of season."

Ta.

That's not exactly encouraging.  Last time Thiago had a similar issue we didn't see him for ages.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:51:30 pm »
Robbo went straight down the tunnel when he came off, hopefully nothing too serious.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:51:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:49:35 pm
Ta.

That's not exactly encouraging.  Last time Thiago had a similar issue we didn't see him for ages.
Twitter is full of shite, Klopp - full of optimism. neither one is informative when it comes to injuries.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Just have to wait and see then
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:52:34 pm »
Sorry, starting his rehab programme on Monday.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:05:10 pm »
Does neither March nor the end of the season mean he doesnt expect him back prior to March but it wont be as lengthy as the whole rest of the season? As if so thats surely a long term injury?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:05:10 pm
Does neither March nor the end of the season mean he doesnt expect him back prior to March but it wont be as lengthy as the whole rest of the season? As if so thats surely a long term injury?

I read it as before March. So mid Feb maybe. Sucks how much time this lad misses but thankfully he can (stay healthy) and guide us to 7.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #293 on: Today at 05:09:22 pm »
If I can venture a guess, Klopp's words in the next presser will be something like: "Thiago is closer, very close, but not ready yet."
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #294 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:05:10 pm
Does neither March nor the end of the season mean he doesnt expect him back prior to March but it wont be as lengthy as the whole rest of the season? As if so thats surely a long term injury?
What does Twitter say? Its right about 90% of the time apparently..
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #295 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:10:39 pm
What does Twitter say? Its right about 90% of the time apparently..

The rumour was he was out until around the 2nd round of the CL wasnt it? So if its mid-Feb hes back then that annoyingly would be fairly accurate.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #296 on: Today at 05:16:29 pm »
But its a rumour.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #297 on: Today at 05:21:08 pm »
Lets hope hes back sooner

Need him if we are if we want to win the CL
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #298 on: Today at 05:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:14:36 pm
The rumour was he was out until around the 2nd round of the CL wasnt it? So if its mid-Feb hes back then that annoyingly would be fairly accurate.
No, that he was out for the season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #299 on: Today at 05:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:24:54 pm
No, that he was out for the season.

There were two rumours.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #300 on: Today at 05:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:26:40 pm
There were two rumours.
So going for a scatter gun approach? One of them is bound to be right.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #301 on: Today at 05:34:52 pm »
tbf "neither March nor the end of the season" could mean absolutely anything anyone wants it to mean.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #302 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm »
I find it interesting that a reporter asked Klopp that question based on a twitter rumour. I mean Im glad Klopp answered it. Sounds like they will just monitor him for a while and the injury needs time. Which is actually the same as pretty much all of Thiagos injuries. I would guess he isnt back this month but is sometime in February.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:03:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:52:34 pm
Sorry, starting his rehab programme on Monday.

Back in rehab makes it sound like hes been on the beer.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:03:50 pm »
Two of the most technically gifted players in the team who struggle to remain fit, such a shame
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #305 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Any further updates on Harvey Elliot?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #306 on: Today at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:16:29 pm
But its a rumour.

Cue Bananarama.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #307 on: Today at 07:14:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:11:08 pm
Cue Bananarama.

Even if he is out for the season I wouldn't worry about it, Bobby Firmino's waiting; I think he'd be able to slot into Thiago's position no problem.
