Although Klopp says hes back in training on Monday
Unconfirmed reports that Twitter is full of shite.
Back for rehab.Could still be out a while, hopefully not.
So is he back in training, or just back at our facilities for rehab?
Klopp on Thiago injury: "No. Neither March nor end of season is in my mind. It is something around the hip. That is the situation he needs time. He didn't train this week but we expect him to start rehab from Monday. It's not the case that he is out until the end of season."
Ta.That's not exactly encouraging. Last time Thiago had a similar issue we didn't see him for ages.
Does neither March nor the end of the season mean he doesnt expect him back prior to March but it wont be as lengthy as the whole rest of the season? As if so thats surely a long term injury?
What does Twitter say? Its right about 90% of the time apparently
The rumour was he was out until around the 2nd round of the CL wasnt it? So if its mid-Feb hes back then that annoyingly would be fairly accurate.
No, that he was out for the season.
There were two rumours.
