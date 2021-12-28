« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 25330 times)

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 01:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on December 28, 2021, 06:25:06 pm
Any news on Harvey?

I know there was some excitement when he was put jogging sometime ago, but the conservative time frame had him back for early January?

I read on another thread hes TS Eliots great grandson? How reliable is that?
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,270
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 02:01:41 pm »
Jurgen has Covid now as well.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 02:02:43 pm »
Klopp is the latest to seemingly get covid, hope he recovers quickly, but that would be him out for about 4 games or so
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,960
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 02:03:54 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 02:02:43 pm
Klopp is the latest to seemingly get covid, hope he recovers quickly, but that would be him out for about 4 games or so

4?  ;D ???
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 02:05:00 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 02:02:43 pm
Klopp is the latest to seemingly get covid, hope he recovers quickly, but that would be him out for about 4 games or so

Why would it be 4 games? It's 7 days isolation providing he returns a negative test on the 6th and 7th day. If that's the case he'll be back for Shrewsbury next Sunday.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,407
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 02:05:39 pm »
So the first leg of the League Cup will have no managers there, what a total farce.

Only mild symptoms for Jurgen, thankfully.
Logged
AHA!

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,330
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 02:06:08 pm »
So Klopp has Covid too.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,407
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 02:08:11 pm »
Another three backroom staff down with it too, think we had three previous to that. Keep burying them heads, Premier League.
Logged
AHA!

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 02:13:58 pm »
Have city had a single covid case?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,627
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:13:58 pm
Have city had a single covid case?

They had loads last year and the consensus was that it benefitted them. Rival logic of course.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,152
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:13:58 pm
Have city had a single covid case?

De Bruyne for one was missing for a bit cos of it, not really been keeping up with them though, so not sure of others.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 02:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm
De Bruyne for one was missing for a bit cos of it, not really been keeping up with them though, so not sure of others.

Yeah sure they have. But they rotate their players often anyway. So you don't notice.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,207
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 02:33:29 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,155
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 02:34:39 pm »
We dont need a keeper.
Logged

Offline wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #254 on: Today at 04:03:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 14, 2021, 01:56:11 pm
when will that happen?

My mistake. I see that you meant the European summer and not the African summer.
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 