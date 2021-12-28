Any news on Harvey? I know there was some excitement when he was put jogging sometime ago, but the conservative time frame had him back for early January?
Klopp is the latest to seemingly get covid, hope he recovers quickly, but that would be him out for about 4 games or so
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Have city had a single covid case?
De Bruyne for one was missing for a bit cos of it, not really been keeping up with them though, so not sure of others.
when will that happen?
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
