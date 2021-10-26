« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life  (Read 3474 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,758
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #40 on: October 26, 2021, 06:03:59 pm »

So sorry to hear that Socratease, mate.

RIP
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,239
  • Red since '64
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #41 on: October 26, 2021, 10:51:32 pm »
Oh Socratease, my heart goes out to you.

This is no consolation, but it just may cause you to reflect: my wife of 39 years passed away in July 2009, from a very aggressive brain tumour. She and I were very close, childhood sweethearts; she came to Anfield often with me, and always cried at YNWA.

The pain DOES pass, the memories stay strong and we who are left grow to cherish them. Much love...
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #42 on: October 26, 2021, 11:35:54 pm »
My absolute condolence's Socratease. My family lost my mother and my dad lost his wife, his everything, earlier this year as well. I don't have any sage advice but I know we all miss her and love her as much as ever so with that sadness there is always that life and love she always gave us. Think about what she would have wanted for you in this time and try to make that happen.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #43 on: October 27, 2021, 04:53:57 am »
I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #44 on: October 27, 2021, 11:33:09 am »
Thats a lovely tribute. Sorry for your loss. Take care of yourself.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Socratease

  • RAWK Philosopher
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • We All Live In A Red & White Kop
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #45 on: November 19, 2021, 09:15:52 pm »
I have been very moved by a lot of the heartfelt responses and your personal experiences.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I recieved my Wife's ashes yesterday at mid-day.

I hope this does not sound odd, but, to my mind and heart my Wife has come home to me symbolically, even for a while.

Tomorrow will be four Sundays since I lost her, I know that grief is something that we will all one day encounter and some of it will hit harder than others.

I have lost others in my family but the loss of my soul mate is the most grievious of all.

I have been her full time carer for six years and it is daunting to go out into the world  alone again after 37 years +.


,



Logged
The only good is knowledge and the only evil is ignorance.

Socrates

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,032
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #46 on: November 19, 2021, 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Socratease on November 19, 2021, 09:15:52 pm
I have been very moved by a lot of the heartfelt responses and your personal experiences.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I recieved my Wife's ashes yesterday at mid-day.

I hope this does not sound odd, but, to my mind and heart my Wife has come home to me symbolically, even for a while.

Tomorrow will be four Sundays since I lost her, I know that grief is something that we will all one day encounter and some of it will hit harder than others.

I have lost others in my family but the loss of my soul mate is the most grievious of all.

I have been her full time carer for six years and it is daunting to go out into the world  alone again after 37 years +.


,

Don't forget you are a member of the Rawk family, you are never entirely alone. I am sending all my good wishes to you, it's going to be tough for you but you will get through it. She will always be there with you inside your heart wherever life takes you next. Just take each day as it comes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,273
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #47 on: November 19, 2021, 11:31:45 pm »
Just seen this, my heart goes out to you Socratease, I can't imagine the intensity of your loss, A friend has just lost his longterm soulmate and watching that from a distance has been so sad, I have no words but send my love and condolences to you and everyone effected by your wife's loss.

Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,133
  • 27 years...
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #48 on: November 20, 2021, 12:22:24 am »
Quote from: Socratease on November 19, 2021, 09:15:52 pm
I have been very moved by a lot of the heartfelt responses and your personal experiences.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I recieved my Wife's ashes yesterday at mid-day.

I hope this does not sound odd, but, to my mind and heart my Wife has come home to me symbolically, even for a while.

Tomorrow will be four Sundays since I lost her, I know that grief is something that we will all one day encounter and some of it will hit harder than others.

I have lost others in my family but the loss of my soul mate is the most grievious of all.

I have been her full time carer for six years and it is daunting to go out into the world  alone again after 37 years +.


,

I genuinely cannot find the words to respond as I'd like to.

I just want to hug you.

Sending love and strength to you, Socratease.

Take care of yourself, and if you need to lean on people here for support then I know it will be offered willingly.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,302
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #49 on: November 20, 2021, 10:52:05 am »
Hugs  🥺❤
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,878
  • The first five yards........
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #50 on: November 21, 2021, 03:15:13 pm »
So sorry to hear that Socratease. You made each other very happy I think.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #51 on: November 21, 2021, 03:38:25 pm »
Like others have said Socratease, there's always someone to listen and lend support here in the RAWK community.

Thinking of you mate.
Logged

Offline Socratease

  • RAWK Philosopher
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • We All Live In A Red & White Kop
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #52 on: November 24, 2021, 12:03:11 am »
I once heard this poem:

I read of a man who stood to speak
At the funeral of a friend
He referred to the dates on the tombstone
From the beginning...to the end

He noted that first came the date of birth
And spoke the following date with tears,
But he said what mattered most of all
Was the dash between those years

For that dash represents all the time
That they spent alive on earth.
And now only those who loved them
Know what that little line is worth

For it matters not, how much we own,
The cars...the house...the cash.
What matters is how we live and love
And how we spend our dash.

So, think about this long and hard.
Are there things you'd like to change?
For you never know how much time is left
That can still be rearranged.

If we could just slow down enough
To consider what's true and real
And always try to understand
The way other people feel.

And be less quick to anger
And show appreciation more
And love the people in our lives
Like we've never loved before.

If we treat each other with respect
And more often wear a smile,
Remembering this special dash
Might only last a little while

So, when your eulogy is being read
With your life's actions to rehash...
Would you be proud of the things they say
About how you spent your dash?

(Anonymous)



It gave some comfort, a chance to think - a time to remember my soul mate.

Always look after you and yours.


,




« Last Edit: November 25, 2021, 10:59:28 pm by Socratease »
Logged
The only good is knowledge and the only evil is ignorance.

Socrates

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,133
  • 27 years...
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #53 on: November 24, 2021, 12:27:28 am »
^
Written by a wise man or woman who knew what's really valuable in life.

I'm glad those words brought you some comfort.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #54 on: November 24, 2021, 01:20:42 am »
So sorry for your loss mate. As Jill said above, youre part of the RAWK family, there will always be someone here that is happy to help, just reach out if you ever need some support. Cant imagine the hardship youre going through at the moment but Im sure you have many happy memories to cherish.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Socratease

  • RAWK Philosopher
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • We All Live In A Red & White Kop
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #55 on: November 25, 2021, 11:13:22 pm »
Thank you for your kind words and supportive thoughts, we missed our 36th weddng anniversary by 2 weeks.

It is Christmas that will be the most critical time to reflect.

We had never, in all of those years, spent an anniversary or a Christmas apart.


,


« Last Edit: November 25, 2021, 11:17:11 pm by Socratease »
Logged
The only good is knowledge and the only evil is ignorance.

Socrates

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,239
  • Red since '64
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #56 on: November 26, 2021, 12:27:37 am »
Quote from: Socratease on November 25, 2021, 11:13:22 pm
Thank you for your kind words and supportive thoughts, we missed our 36th weddng anniversary by 2 weeks.

It is Christmas that will be the most critical time to reflect.

We had never, in all of those years, spent an anniversary or a Christmas apart.


,




Hi Socratease. I hope you have family with you at Christmas; if so, you and they will raise a glass Im sure.

The grieving process is inevitably tough, but actually, necessary. Coincidentally my late missus and I had our 39th wedding anniversary in the ICU of Wrexham Maelor hospital, and she died exactly a week later. I feel your heartbreak, and can only reiterate that time really will heal your current pain.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #57 on: November 26, 2021, 03:21:05 am »
lovely poem that mate - very meaningful
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,032
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #58 on: November 26, 2021, 01:04:43 pm »
That poem was beautiful Socratease. As SoS said, written by someone who understood the important things in life. I am sure your wife will be at the centre of your families thought's this Christmas, together you will find a way to get through it. In the meantime, stay strong for one another.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,473
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #59 on: November 26, 2021, 02:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Socratease on November 25, 2021, 11:13:22 pm
Thank you for your kind words and supportive thoughts, we missed our 36th weddng anniversary by 2 weeks.

It is Christmas that will be the most critical time to reflect.

We had never, in all of those years, spent an anniversary or a Christmas apart.


,

Just seen this thread, Im so sorry to hear of your loss, my sincere condolences to you and your family.
Such a sad loss.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,934
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #60 on: November 27, 2021, 01:35:42 am »
Quote from: Socratease on November 25, 2021, 11:13:22 pm


So sorry for your loss mate. My sincere condolences to you.
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,480
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #61 on: November 28, 2021, 07:22:38 pm »
I've only just seen this thread now.

My sincere condolences to you and your family.

I've known my wife 26 years and we've been married for 21 years now. I was overwhelmed by emotion by the words "Never have I been so loved - Never have I loved so much."

I'm in bits right now... :sad

God bless!
Logged

Offline Socratease

  • RAWK Philosopher
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • We All Live In A Red & White Kop
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #62 on: January 5, 2022, 11:25:54 pm »
Those words are something we exchanged as we grew with each other for many years as soul mates, friend.

I first said those words before I said to her,'I might have a silly question', as we ate a special meal and she said,'I might have a silly answer'.

She,through some nerves on my part, actually accepted my Marriage proposal!

We married on the 9th of November 1985.

,


Logged
The only good is knowledge and the only evil is ignorance.

Socrates

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,480
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #63 on: January 10, 2022, 10:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Socratease on January  5, 2022, 11:25:54 pm
Those words are something we exchanged as we grew with each other for many years as soul mates, friend.

I first said those words before I said to her,'I might have a silly question', as we ate a special meal and she said,'I might have a silly answer'.

She,through some nerves on my part, actually accepted my Marriage proposal!

We married on the 9th of November 1985.

That's beautiful.  :)

I've actually decided to get a tattoo (my first) with those words to celebrate my love for my family and vice versa. They really resonate with me. So simple yet so beautiful!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,878
  • The first five yards........
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 12:06:15 am »
You're a star Socs. Keep shining mate.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,032
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: A Beautiful Light Has Gone Out Of My Life
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:31:17 am »
I hope you are doing okay, was thinking about you over Christmas. All the best to you.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 