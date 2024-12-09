Shorter odds



League 1



Wrexham v Cambridge - Wrexham WIN @ 4/7



Wrexham going well, 2nd in L1 with 4 wins on the spin and this weekend sees 22nd placed Cambridge visit. A game Wrexham should take the three points comfortably although Cambridge did manage to stuff hapless Shrewsbury 4-1 last time out (see longer odds pick below) and will have gained a little confidence from that win to add some jeopardy to the fixture



Longer odds



League 1



Shrewsbury Town v Wycombe Wanderers - Wycombe WIN @ 8/11



Rock-bottom Shrewsbury with 11 points from 18 games, getting regular pastings and 4 defeats in last 5, come up against table-topping Wycombe who have been in great form this season home and away.