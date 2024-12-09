« previous next »
Re: The Acca Pool
December 9, 2024, 05:59:48 pm
Also, steer clear of picks because 'just bound to win' being the reasoning.
There was literally nothing to back up Abu Dhabi winning at Palace on Saturday.

Theres more chance of a researched pick being succesful than one made with no reasoning behind it.
Re: The Acca Pool
December 9, 2024, 07:06:04 pm
Didn't back either of the Manchester picks, also avoided Scottish games (as I also avoid smaller divisions and end of season "Clausura's") as they are too closely matched and each side capable of being shitter than the shitty opponents that rock up in front of them - only exceptions being the likes of Celtic and then the odds are absolutely shite and not worth backing.
Re: The Acca Pool
December 9, 2024, 10:00:31 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on December  9, 2024, 03:34:36 pm
Thanks
So if I do double chance option at $500
Im guaranteed $304 profit to hedge against the Wolves win or draw.
But now the bigger pot would be reduced to a profit of $943.

Basically then  these are the potential scenarios ..

1 ride it out $1593 -$150 stake = $1443 or -$150
2 $500 hedge on double chance = $943 or $304 profits
3 cash both out guaranteed $741 - 150 stake = $591
4 cash bigger pot and ride out smaller = guaranteed $644 with potential of adding $208 = $852 - stake, profit = $494 or $792
5 cash out small pot $208- stake = $70 but still potential of adding $1388 if big one comes in
So $70 or $1458

Still not sure yet  but number 1 seems like a crazy option when 2,3,4 at least offer decent returns

Hope you made a few quid from that  :wave
Re: The Acca Pool
December 9, 2024, 10:01:48 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on December  9, 2024, 05:40:57 pm
West Ham will win it for Antonio.  Crowd and players will be well up for it.

Let the bets run and watch the game to see how they're doing in the first half, your cashout will keep creeping up unless Wolves score, which they kinda struggle with these days.
  :) :)
Cash out if the Hammers look a bit meh or if you hit a value you're happy with.
 
Look beyond the Premier League, it's too competitive with so many teams capable of upsetting the applecart.

Thanks for the advice and from the others for input also I did let it ride but hedged $200 on the double chance when hammers went  up 2-1 on about 70 mins  so reduced my winnings but at least the last 28 mins were relaxing.
Netted about $1240.
 :)
 :)
Re: The Acca Pool
December 10, 2024, 01:45:20 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on December  9, 2024, 10:01:48 pm
Thanks for the advice and from the others for input also I did let it ride but hedged $200 on the double chance when hammers went  up 2-1 on about 70 mins  so reduced my winnings but at least the last 28 mins were relaxing.
Netted about $1240.
 :)
 :)

Nice one. Should join this thread 😁
Re: The Acca Pool
December 10, 2024, 01:51:39 pm
Is Craig ever going to return?
Re: The Acca Pool
December 10, 2024, 09:25:12 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on December  9, 2024, 10:01:48 pm
Thanks for the advice and from the others for input also I did let it ride but hedged $200 on the double chance when hammers went  up 2-1 on about 70 mins  so reduced my winnings but at least the last 28 mins were relaxing.
Netted about $1240.
 :)
 :)

Well done at least someone is winning 😃
Re: The Acca Pool
December 10, 2024, 09:43:50 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December 10, 2024, 01:51:39 pm
Is Craig ever going to return?

I wouldn't if I was him  :D
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 11:33:11 am
1st Pick

Fenerbahce v Basaksehir - Turkish SUper Liga - Sun 4pm - FENERBAHCE WIN

Fener have won 5 of their 6 home games, with the only defeat coming from top of the league Galatasaray back in September.
Basaksehir have 4 defeats in their last 5 aways. 4 of those 5 opponents are below them in the table.
Fener have won this fixture 3 times in a row without conceding a goal.
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 11:38:20 am
Staying in Turkey for pick 2

Galatasaray v Trabzonspor - Sun 6pm - GALATASARAY WIN

Gala have been impressive at home this season since losing to Young Boys in the CL qualifiers. 10 games in all comps since then with 8 wins and 2 draws.
Trabzon by contrast have 1 win in their last 10, which was a Europa League tie back in July. Currently on a run of 3 defeats on the bounce.
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:13:09 pm
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm
7 of my last 10 accas have lost by one result, a score draw each time, over £3.5k in potential winnings - joke
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 09:04:55 pm
Shorter odds

League 1

Wrexham v Cambridge - Wrexham WIN @ 4/7

Wrexham going well, 2nd in L1 with 4 wins on the spin and this weekend sees 22nd placed Cambridge visit.  A game Wrexham should take the three points comfortably although Cambridge did manage to stuff hapless Shrewsbury 4-1 last time out (see longer odds pick below) and will have gained a little confidence from that win to add some jeopardy to the fixture

Longer odds

League 1

Shrewsbury Town v Wycombe Wanderers - Wycombe WIN @ 8/11

Rock-bottom Shrewsbury with 11 points from 18 games, getting regular pastings and 4 defeats in last 5, come up against table-topping Wycombe who have been in great form this season home and away.
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 09:55:05 pm
Shorter odds

Barnet v Ebbsfleet - Conference - Sat 3pm - Barnet win - 2/7

Ebbsfleet are rock bottom on only 9 points, Barnet are joint top.

Longer odds

Oldham v Wealdstone - Conference - Sat 3pm - Oldham win - 3/5

Oldham are in good form, in 5th. Wealdstone are just above the drop zone.
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:41:19 pm
2/11 the best odds I'm seeing for Barnet
