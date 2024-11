Longer odds - Glentoran v Larne - NIFL - Sat 3pm - Larne Win



It hasn't been the best season for Larne domestically so far, with their European exploits having a negative effect on their league campaign.

2 league games after Europe have ended in defeat to poorer opposition.

This week though, they have no European games and will want to bounce back after a defeat to Portadown.

They travel to Glentoran for a tie they have won the last 8 times in a row, including the last 4 aways.