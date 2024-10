I have been keeping track how we've done picks wise since this season started. Will post up how we've all been doing. There is 1 person with a 100% success rate and 1 person with a 100% losing streakNote with Bob's picks there has been couple of occasions he has picked more than 1 side (eg this weekend) so his has been based on the 1 which I had picked in my acca - EG Arsenal game this weekend and not Fleetwood.