Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Anyone else?
CraigFulham vs Newcastle - PL - 3pm Sat - NEWCASTLE WIN LOSS
League 1Charlton v Blackpool - Charlton WIN @ 11/8 LOSS
Villa v Wolves - PL - Sat 3pm - Villa win WIN
Klagenfurt v Hartberg - Austrian Bundesliga - Sat 4pm - Klagenfurt Win LOSS
Spezia WIN v Carrarese Italy Serie B WIN
Saturday 3pm - League 1 - Wrexham v Crawley - Over 2.5 goals WIN
Abu Dhabi fc home win - SUN PL LOSS
£10 on returns £1310.64 on 365
Klagenfurt v Hartberg - Austrian Bundesliga - Sat 4pm - Klagenfurt Win
Good start for my pick
Game(bet) over
As it currently stands.....
We on for this weekend?
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.83]