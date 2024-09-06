« previous next »
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3960 on: September 6, 2024, 04:55:57 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on September  6, 2024, 04:39:16 pm
not sure that's Saturday mate

i'll pass this weekend, Notts County only one I came up with  ;D

Fuck it's not, stupid Bet365 app - it looked like this weekend :D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3961 on: September 12, 2024, 03:35:09 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  6, 2024, 01:27:37 pm
Notts County vs Accrington Stanley (who are they?) - L2 - Sat 3pm - Notts County win
Fresh from a 100% success last weekend. We going again properly this week? ;D
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3962 on: September 12, 2024, 03:38:22 pm »
Fulham vs WHU - PL - Sat 3pm - DRAW
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3963 on: September 12, 2024, 04:43:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September 12, 2024, 03:38:22 pm
Fulham vs WHU - PL - Sat 3pm - DRAW

West Ham draw. Would've been beneficial in the past.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3964 on: September 12, 2024, 09:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 12, 2024, 04:43:09 pm
West Ham draw. Would've been beneficial in the past.
;D
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 10:47:31 am »
Aston Villa WIN v Everton Sat 5.30pm
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 11:09:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 12, 2024, 04:43:09 pm
West Ham draw. Would've been beneficial in the past.

Thought youd like that one ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:09:55 am
Thought youd like that one ;D
Not Sunderland pick from last week?
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 07:33:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:50:29 am
Not Sunderland pick from last week?

Nah, will go with the WHU one.

Any others getting involved?
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm »
Palace v Leicester home win PL SAT
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm »
I'll make my pick in the morning.

Had selected Betis to beat Leganes but just noticed that was tonight.
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 10:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
I'll make my pick in the morning.

Had selected Betis to beat Leganes but just noticed that was tonight.

Yeah I had picked Bala to win 3-0 in the Welsh PL with Edwards, Mehasseb and Burke all getting one but then realised that was tonight not tomorrow.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 12:16:29 am »
Brighton v Ipswich - Over 2.5 goals - Sat 3pm
Offline rodderzzz

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 03:29:41 am »
Reading Home win V Leyton O at 4/5
