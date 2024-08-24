« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 129381 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,108
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3920 on: August 24, 2024, 10:10:10 pm »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,593
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3921 on: August 25, 2024, 11:59:20 pm »
Just the Milan shout let us down then  :(
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,684
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3922 on: August 26, 2024, 12:54:25 am »
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,108
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3923 on: August 26, 2024, 10:25:29 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on August 24, 2024, 10:16:15 am
Hi all,

As I missed last week I've chosen two fixtures for this weekend, take your pick!

Chile Premier League
CD Universidad Catolica v Huachipato - CD Universidad Catolica WIN @ 10/11

Brazil Serie A
Palmeiras v Cuiaba - Palmeiras WIN and over 1.5 goals in the game @ 17/20
Bob Banger with two winners ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,108
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3924 on: August 26, 2024, 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 25, 2024, 11:59:20 pm
Just the Milan shout let us down then  :(
Yeah. Best weekend pick wise so far though.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,188
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3925 on: August 26, 2024, 03:21:27 pm »
Jesus wept, sorry guys.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,108
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 03:43:17 pm »
Don't forget picks people. Before 12 tomorrow ideally Nayia. ;)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,593
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 06:38:00 pm »
Boavista v Estoril - Liga Portugal - Sat 6pm - Boavista Win
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,188
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 07:16:23 pm »
Juventus v Roma - Serie A - Sunday 7.45pm - Juve win
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,593
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm »
Just noticed we're on page 99. Surely page 100 brings a winner
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,350
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 09:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:34:53 pm
Just noticed we're on page 99. Surely page 100 brings a winner

Go on then. Im back in the game!

Brentford vs Southampton - PL - Sat 3pm - Brentford Win
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 