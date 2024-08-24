Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Glad I placed before this
Hi all,As I missed last week I've chosen two fixtures for this weekend, take your pick!Chile Premier LeagueCD Universidad Catolica v Huachipato - CD Universidad Catolica WIN @ 10/11Brazil Serie APalmeiras v Cuiaba - Palmeiras WIN and over 1.5 goals in the game @ 17/20
Just the Milan shout let us down then
Just noticed we're on page 99. Surely page 100 brings a winner
Page created in 0.01 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]