Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 125432 times)

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3840 on: May 18, 2024, 06:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 18, 2024, 06:02:48 pm
Faller at the first hurdle

Fucking hell, more like the bastaring acca fainted at the sound of the starters pistol...
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3841 on: May 19, 2024, 01:17:22 am »
Piss. I live near Bolton too so all the neighbours are fuming.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3842 on: May 20, 2024, 08:55:17 pm »
hit my accy this weekend for $31k off a $50 bet. very happy today lol
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3843 on: May 21, 2024, 08:22:08 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 20, 2024, 08:55:17 pm
hit my accy this weekend for $31k off a $50 bet. very happy today lol


WHAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?!  Fair play mate, congratulations - where were the tips then?
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3844 on: May 22, 2024, 05:11:34 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on May 21, 2024, 08:22:08 pm

WHAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?!  Fair play mate, congratulations - where were the tips then?

I've been close a few times including the week before, when Juventus let me down for $17K as 1/7 home favourites against Salernitana lol

My tips are:

Only use the Early Payout leagues on BEt365 so you also get the bonus.

No matter how tempting it looks, do not ever pick away teams.

Don't restrict yourself to certain league. Brazil Serie B, J League, Argentina Nacional B have some great odds every week, pick out the 10/12 absolute bankers you find from around the league and add a couple from these leagues as you'll find value.

Be extremely lucky!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3845 on: May 22, 2024, 12:16:08 pm »
What is a "Round Robin by 20s"
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3846 on: May 22, 2024, 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2024, 12:16:08 pm
What is a "Round Robin by 20s"

It was a 20 team accumulator
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3847 on: May 22, 2024, 06:19:36 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 20, 2024, 08:55:17 pm
hit my accy this weekend for $31k off a $50 bet. very happy today lol
Congrats mate 👏 very well done 🙌
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3848 on: May 23, 2024, 06:53:36 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 22, 2024, 02:46:54 pm
It was a 20 team accumulator

We've struggled to get a five-way acca home this season  :lmao
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3849 on: May 25, 2024, 09:12:37 am »
If anyones still doing this:

Whitecaps to beat Miami 4/5
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3850 on: May 25, 2024, 10:45:29 am »
Boxing tonight Catterall to beat Taylor 4/6
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3851 on: May 25, 2024, 11:20:11 am »
Celtic to beat Rangers
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3852 on: May 25, 2024, 11:56:11 am »
I'll go with...

Ecuador Premier League
Delfin SC v SD Aucas - SD Aucas WIN @19/20

or for those who like a Home selection

Uruguay Primera
Club Nacional de Football v Danubio FC - Club Nacional WIN @1/2
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3853 on: June 1, 2024, 11:38:16 am »
Summer break?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3854 on: June 2, 2024, 04:59:43 pm »
I'm happy to carry on doing acca's through summer on anything from Ecuador Premier League through to the Allsvenskan - but no fucking international shite, don't force me to have to show interest in international shite...
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3855 on: June 2, 2024, 09:43:27 pm »
Happy to do some summer sports. Cricket's usually alright.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3856 on: June 5, 2024, 06:04:35 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June  2, 2024, 09:43:27 pm
Happy to do some summer sports. Cricket's usually alright.
Cricket is NEVER alright
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3857 on: June 6, 2024, 07:53:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  5, 2024, 06:04:35 pm
Cricket is NEVER alright

Paraphrasing (to some extent) a chap that used to be (probably still is) quite popular around the City

"How can I tell my wife I have just used the weekly shopping money to pop a bet on a cricket match and then not be able to show her the money for five days?"

Fuck betting on cricket!
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3858 on: June 8, 2024, 09:52:57 am »
MLS
New England Revolution v NY Red Bulls - NY Red Bulls WIN @ 31/20

and/or...

Minnesota United v FC Dallas - Minnesota WIN @ 11/10
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3859 on: June 12, 2024, 04:28:00 pm »
Any tips/bets fellow betting Rawkites  :D
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3860 on: June 12, 2024, 04:45:40 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on June 12, 2024, 04:28:00 pm
Any tips/bets fellow betting Rawkites  :D

Yeah. Don't use Betfred
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3861 on: June 12, 2024, 04:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 12, 2024, 04:45:40 pm
Yeah. Don't use Betfred
🤣🤣
I'm not using them never again!
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3862 on: August 4, 2024, 11:24:29 am »
Ready for a new season?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3863 on: August 4, 2024, 11:26:13 am »
Hopefully it's better than the Euros. Had an absolute disaster of a tournament
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3864 on: August 4, 2024, 11:36:50 am »
Looking forward to contributing to Denise Coates' new car.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3865 on: August 4, 2024, 12:00:26 pm »
Summer I stick to other sports and rarely football tournaments. I feel positive about this season ahead tho and our efforts ;D
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3866 on: August 5, 2024, 11:42:12 pm »
Any antepost footy bets guys? :wave
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3867 on: August 8, 2024, 07:26:29 pm »
Always find the first few weeks of the season very tough before things settle in, so Im swerving everything from the opening games.

For that reason I'll go Universidad Catolica de Ecuador at home @ 3/10
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3868 on: Yesterday at 09:40:35 am »
We starting this week?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3869 on: Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm »
I'll start with Birmingham to beat Reading
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3870 on: Yesterday at 07:38:56 pm »
I'll have Stockport to beat Cambridge at home, 5.30 L1.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3871 on: Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm »
L1 - Saturday - 17.30 - Wrexham to beat Wycombe.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3872 on: Today at 11:07:59 am »
Leeds v Portsmouth - Leeds WIN and over 2.5 goals in the game 4/5
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3873 on: Today at 11:21:58 am »
Any more?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3874 on: Today at 12:03:41 pm »
Won't be including the Leeds bet.

12.30 KOs can get fucked.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3875 on: Today at 01:07:54 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:07:59 am
Leeds v Portsmouth - Leeds WIN and over 2.5 goals in the game 4/5
Didn't realise it was a lunchtime game. RULES BOB RULES!!!!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3876 on: Today at 01:13:41 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on August  8, 2024, 07:26:29 pm
For that reason I'll go Universidad Catolica de Ecuador at home @ 3/10
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm
I'll start with Birmingham to beat Reading
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 07:38:56 pm
I'll have Stockport to beat Cambridge at home, 5.30 L1.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm
L1 - Saturday - 17.30 - Wrexham to beat Wycombe.
£10 on returns £50.56 with BF.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3877 on: Today at 01:16:43 pm »
And that is exactly why 12.30 kick offs are banned
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3878 on: Today at 01:17:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:13:41 pm
£10 on returns £50.56 with BF.

I'm going to do it on Kwiff for the craic if I can get something on the Catolica game that brings it over 1/2
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3879 on: Today at 01:24:21 pm »
Shite. Only Kwiffed from 7.94/1 to 8.57/1

Had to do Birmingham and over 1.5 and chose Catolica and under 3.5 for that leg
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
