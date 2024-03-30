« previous next »
Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 105912 times)

Re: The Acca Pool
March 30, 2024, 09:01:23 am
Any more?
Re: The Acca Pool
March 30, 2024, 10:27:58 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 29, 2024, 08:42:29 am
Lustenau v Tirol - Austrian Bundesliga - Sat 4pm - o2.5 goals and BTTS 6/4. WON
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on March 29, 2024, 02:32:15 pm
BUNDESLIGA
Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin - Frankfurters WIN @ 1/1 LOST
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 29, 2024, 03:23:40 pm
Nice v Nantes - Ligue 1 - Sun 2pm - Nice win LOST
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 29, 2024, 05:13:35 pm
Bundesliga - Leipzig v Mainz - Saturday 14.30 - Over 2.5 goals. LOST
Quote from: RobbieRedman on March 29, 2024, 07:46:12 pm
Man City v Arsenal Sun 4.30pm DRAW WON
£10 on BF brings £324.85
Last Edit: March 31, 2024, 09:48:48 pm
Re: The Acca Pool
March 30, 2024, 04:38:25 pm
FFS. Frankfurt win would have left me needing just a dodgy Ajax and banker Porto to win on a 10 leg acca for £3k.  Read some of the Eintracht commentary and they've missed a few sitters.  Sure Ajax would also have let me down anyway but fuckssake.
Re: The Acca Pool
March 30, 2024, 06:26:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2024, 10:27:58 am
£10 on BF brings £324.85
Updated. 1 out of 3.
Re: The Acca Pool
March 30, 2024, 07:55:11 pm
My talents here are wasted
Re: The Acca Pool
March 30, 2024, 08:29:26 pm
;D I've been meaning to do a tally (individually) for this season if I can get around to it.

**Edit just to see how good or bad I'm doing  ;D
Last Edit: March 30, 2024, 09:15:52 pm
Re: The Acca Pool
March 31, 2024, 04:07:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2024, 10:27:58 am
£10 on BF brings £324.85
Bad week. 1 out of 4 so far.
Re: The Acca Pool
March 31, 2024, 09:49:12 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2024, 10:27:58 am
£10 on BF brings £324.85
Robbie and Barney make it abit more respectable. 2 out of 5.
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 07:13:33 pm
BUNDESLIGA
Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen - Bayer WIN and over 1.5 goals @ 5/6
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm
Tottenham v Forest - PL - 6pm Sun - Spurs win and over 2.5 match goals
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm
Wolves home win PL SAT
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 07:58:39 am
ATP Houston - Sat - 7pm. Shelton v Etcheverry. Etcheverry to WIN.
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 09:19:21 am
Prague v Bohemians - Sat 5pm - Prague win and O2.5 goals
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:53:49 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:13:33 pm
BUNDESLIGA
Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen - Bayer WIN and over 1.5 goals @ 5/6

Is this over 1.5 match goals or over 1.5 Bayer goals?

Don't think it makes a difference to odds actually. Both 20/23 on 365
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:58:04 am
Looking at just short of 26/1 on 365 if there's no other picks
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:14:05 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:13:33 pm
BUNDESLIGA
Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen - Bayer WIN and over 1.5 goals @ 5/6 (Did over 1.5 goals in the match).
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm
Tottenham v Forest - PL - 6pm Sun - Spurs win and over 2.5 match goals
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm
Wolves home win PL SAT
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:19:21 am
Prague v Bohemians - Sat 5pm - Prague win and O2.5 goals
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:58:39 am
ATP Houston - Sat - 7pm. Shelton v Etcheverry. Etcheverry to WIN.
£10 on with BF returns £201.33
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 03:11:51 pm
41 minutes gone. Union Berlin 0-0.
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 03:21:40 pm
Union down to ten men.
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 03:23:02 pm
GOAL! Leverkusen! Wirtz.
