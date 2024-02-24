Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
£10 with 365 and the bet builder for Villa game.
Mancs done me out of over £700 too. Best part of a grand down the shitter because of Mancs and Everton. Scumbags
Premier LeagueClub 115 v Manchester United - Man City WIN and over 3.5 goals @ 13/10 WON
Go Ahead Eagles vs Waalwijk - Eredivisie - Sat 5.45pm - Eagles win WON
Think Tranmere at evens against Sutton has value this weekend so Ill go with that one. WON
Union v Dortmund O2.5 goals at 4/5 LOSS
Spurs v Palace. Over 2.5 goals. WON
Newcastle United home win PL SAT WON
Luton v Villa, VILLA win 5.30pm Sat WON
Union 0 - 1 Dortmund.
Nayiacastle 1 up.
Barney
£10 on returns £472.80
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.8]