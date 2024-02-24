« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:27:48 pm
GOAL Palace!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:28:33 pm
Come on Brighton you c*nts
Online nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:28:38 pm
Brighton letting us down :wanker :wanker
Blueshite  :wanker :wanker :butt :no
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:30:53 pm
Palace winner
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:32:02 pm
Come on De Zerbi!
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:32:37 pm
ffs
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:32:45 pm
Fuck sake
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:32:56 pm
Goal Everton FFS :butt
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:34:26 pm
sorry lads , Brighton been all over this shower as well
Online nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 04:50:09 pm
Fuck off Everton  :no
When you back to lose they win and back em to win they lose  ;D  :wanker :butt :no :wanker :butt :no
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 05:02:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 24, 2024, 12:23:07 pm
£10 with 365 and the bet builder for Villa game.
4 correct out of 5 this afternoon :(
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 05:31:00 pm
Mancs done me out of over £700 too.

Best part of a grand down the shitter because of Mancs and Everton. Scumbags
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 07:08:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 24, 2024, 05:31:00 pm
Mancs done me out of over £700 too.

Best part of a grand down the shitter because of Mancs and Everton. Scumbags
:o I had one other pick for Paolini to win a set in WTA this afternoon but bottled it for a great day.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
February 24, 2024, 10:05:53 pm
Just an FYI - Atl Madrid drew so wouldn't have come in anyway.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
March 1, 2024, 05:52:55 pm
Feels vile doing this, as I hate backing the cheats, but...

Premier League
Club 115 v Manchester United - Man City WIN and over 3.5 goals @ 13/10
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
March 1, 2024, 08:59:37 pm
Go Ahead Eagles vs Waalwijk - Eredivisie - Sat 5.45pm - Eagles win
Offline rodderzzz

Re: The Acca Pool
March 1, 2024, 10:06:34 pm
Think Tranmere at evens against Sutton has value this weekend so Ill go with that one.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 08:40:29 am
Don't think I'll be following this weekend, but my pick is Union v Dortmund O2.5 goals at 4/5
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 09:53:07 am
Spurs v Palace. Over 2.5 goals.
Online nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 11:40:08 am
Newcastle United home win PL SAT
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 11:48:30 am
Anymore?
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 11:52:00 am
Luton v Villa, VILLA win 5.30pm Sat
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 12:01:03 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on March  1, 2024, 05:52:55 pm
Premier League
Club 115 v Manchester United - Man City WIN and over 3.5 goals @ 13/10 WON
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  1, 2024, 08:59:37 pm
Go Ahead Eagles vs Waalwijk - Eredivisie - Sat 5.45pm - Eagles win WON
Quote from: rodderzzz on March  1, 2024, 10:06:34 pm
Think Tranmere at evens against Sutton has value this weekend so Ill go with that one. WON
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  2, 2024, 08:40:29 am
Union v Dortmund O2.5 goals at 4/5 LOSS
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  2, 2024, 09:53:07 am
Spurs v Palace. Over 2.5 goals. WON
Quote from: nayia2002 on March  2, 2024, 11:40:08 am
Newcastle United home win PL SAT WON
Quote from: RobbieRedman on March  2, 2024, 11:52:00 am
Luton v Villa, VILLA win 5.30pm Sat WON
£10 on returns £472.80
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 03:16:26 pm
Union 0  - 1 Dortmund.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 03:17:24 pm
Nayiacastle 1 up.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 03:20:49 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  2, 2024, 03:16:26 pm
Union 0  - 1 Dortmund.
Half time. 2 more needed.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 03:49:35 pm
Tranmere 0-0 Sutton.
Nayiacastle 2 - 0 Wolves
Spurs 0-0 Palace.
Union 0 - 1 Dortmund.
Online nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 04:01:07 pm
Online nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 04:49:30 pm
Barney  :butt :butt
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 05:51:44 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on March  2, 2024, 04:49:30 pm
Barney  :butt :butt

Told you I wasn't feeling it today didn't I  :D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 2, 2024, 07:52:50 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  2, 2024, 12:01:03 pm
£10 on returns £472.80
Updated 5 out of 6 correct today :(
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
March 3, 2024, 05:22:05 pm
One goal off  :butt
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
March 3, 2024, 06:17:44 pm
 :duh :duh
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
Eyes down for a full house

Cadiz v Atletico Madrid - La Liga - 3.15pm - Atletico win
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 09:08:51 am
League 2
Forest Green Rovers v Walsall - Walsall WIN @ 11/10
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 09:11:31 am
Championship - Southampton v Sunderland - Over 2.5 goals.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3716 on: Today at 10:08:57 am »
Celje v Maribor - Slovenia Prva Liga - Sat 4.30pm - Celje Win
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3717 on: Today at 10:57:26 am »
Any more?
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3718 on: Today at 10:58:40 am »
I'll pass this week
Online nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3719 on: Today at 11:56:56 am »
Crystal Palace home win PL SAT
