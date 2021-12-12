« previous next »
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3400 on: Today at 11:10:52 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:06:05 am
Couldn't get odds on this one on Ladbrokes, got an alternative Barneylfc?

Yeah, bet365  ;D
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3401 on: Today at 11:12:14 am
Weird, they don't seem to have player markets on any game.

Will look for something else.

Get another account. Ladbrokes are shite  :D
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3402 on: Today at 11:14:19 am
Abu Dhabi fc away win  :wanker
(Newcastle v Man City PL SAT away win)
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3403 on: Today at 11:15:21 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:14:19 am
Abu Dhabi fc away win  :wanker
(Newcastle v Man City PL SAT away win)
:o
BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3404 on: Today at 11:20:30 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:14 am
Weird, they don't seem to have player markets on any game.

Will look for something else.

Get another account. Ladbrokes are shite  :D

Been considering for a while, will get my house move done then open another account somewhere.
BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3405 on: Today at 11:28:46 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:14:19 am
Abu Dhabi fc away win  :wanker
(Newcastle v Man City PL SAT away win)

Nayia didn't see the exchange between Robbie and Barney last page then  ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3406 on: Today at 11:33:28 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:28:46 am
Nayia didn't see the exchange between Robbie and Barney last page then  ;D
He probably did and thought fuck it anyway ;D Hopefully he puts another pick up.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3407 on: Today at 11:34:23 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:20:30 am
Been considering for a while, will get my house move done then open another account somewhere.

They have player markets for a couple of games.

Bills v Steelers - Sunday 6pm - Josh Allen to score a TD.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3408 on: Today at 11:35:21 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:28:46 am
Nayia didn't see the exchange between Robbie and Barney last page then  ;D
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:33:28 am
He probably did and thought fuck it anyway ;D Hopefully he puts another pick up.

I've no issues with it being his pick.

I just won't be including it. I want to sit through a game and want the bet to win, not for it to lose  :D
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3409 on: Today at 11:42:42 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:35:21 am
I've no issues with it being his pick.

I just won't be including it. I want to sit through a game and want the bet to win, not for it to lose  :D
Yeah I won't be picking it either for same reasons.

Your original pick for NFL is on BF so will do that. Will give it until 1.
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3410 on: Today at 12:36:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:35:21 am
I've no issues with it being his pick.

I just won't be including it. I want to sit through a game and want the bet to win, not for it to lose  :D
😁🤪
2nd pick West brom home win championship SAT

4 team acca
City
West brom
Southampton
Leeds

The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3411 on: Today at 01:55:39 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm
Spanish Super Cup Final 7pm Sat - Real Madrid v Barcelona - Real Madrid to Lift Trophy (Outright)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:00:06 pm
NFL - Packers v Cowboys - Sun 21:30 - CeeDee Lamb to score a TD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:08:50 pm
Tennis: Australian Open - WTA - Sunday. Linette v Wozniacki. Wozniacki to win.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm
Ghana v Cape Verde - AFCON - Sun 8pm - Ghana win
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 10:24:57 am
FA Trophy
Radcliffe v Barnet - Barnet WIN @ 20/23
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 12:36:18 pm
😁🤪
2nd pick West brom home win championship SAT
£10 on returns £255.47 with BF.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3412 on: Today at 02:09:04 pm
On with LiveScoreBet for £255.30
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3413 on: Today at 03:14:40 pm
West Brom 1-0
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3414 on: Today at 03:32:40 pm
West Brom 2-0
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3415 on: Today at 03:35:01 pm
West Brom 3-0

Think that's a safe one now.

Good shout Nayia. We can now safely sit and hope Abu Dhabi gets smashed  :D
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3416 on: Today at 03:38:10 pm
See what happens when we get Nayia to care. ;D Barnet drawing still tho.
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3417 on: Today at 03:40:29 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 12:36:18 pm
😁🤪
2nd pick West brom home win championship SAT

4 team acca
City
West brom
Southampton
Leeds


:wave :wave
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3418 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm
Barnet 0-1

Mad pick that. What even is the FA Trophy  ;D
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3419 on: Today at 03:43:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:35:01 pm
West Brom 3-0

Think that's a safe one now.

Good shout Nayia. We can now safely sit and hope Abu Dhabi gets smashed  :D
😁 conflict of interests there 😁🤪
Unfortunately they're gonna win later  :butt
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #3420 on: Today at 03:45:58 pm
Barnet 1-1
