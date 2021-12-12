Couldn't get odds on this one on Ladbrokes, got an alternative Barneylfc?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Abu Dhabi fc away win (Newcastle v Man City PL SAT away win)
Weird, they don't seem to have player markets on any game. Will look for something else. Get another account. Ladbrokes are shite
Nayia didn't see the exchange between Robbie and Barney last page then
Been considering for a while, will get my house move done then open another account somewhere.
He probably did and thought fuck it anyway Hopefully he puts another pick up.
I've no issues with it being his pick. I just won't be including it. I want to sit through a game and want the bet to win, not for it to lose
Spanish Super Cup Final 7pm Sat - Real Madrid v Barcelona - Real Madrid to Lift Trophy (Outright)
NFL - Packers v Cowboys - Sun 21:30 - CeeDee Lamb to score a TD
Tennis: Australian Open - WTA - Sunday. Linette v Wozniacki. Wozniacki to win.
Ghana v Cape Verde - AFCON - Sun 8pm - Ghana win
FA TrophyRadcliffe v Barnet - Barnet WIN @ 20/23
😁🤪2nd pick West brom home win championship SAT
😁🤪2nd pick West brom home win championship SAT 4 team acca CityWest brom Southampton Leeds
West Brom 3-0 Think that's a safe one now.Good shout Nayia. We can now safely sit and hope Abu Dhabi gets smashed
