Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Can we get some more before I fly out tomorrow?
Will stick a £10 on by 1. Unsure as to why Nayia wanted FA Cup picks
Where you going?
Cheltenham v Portsmouth - Portsmouth WIN @4/5
Norwich v Bristol Rovers - FA Cup - Sat 3pm - Canaries win
WTA Hobart - Sunday morning (overnight). Frech v Tomova. Frech to win.
Farense v Gil Vicente - Liga Portugal - Sat 15:30 - Farense win
£10 on with 365 for £94.03
Millwall v Leicester FA cup Home win
Phoenix, business for a week
All wrong 😱😁
Are they?
😁 up until stoppage time 😁
Doing one this weekend?
Does the pope shit in the woods?
Hope you didn't just change that on account of me moaning I do like the 2nd one though.
NFL - Packers v Cowboys - Sun 21:30 - CeeDee Lamb to score a TD
