Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 88201 times)

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3360 on: January 6, 2024, 10:03:37 am »
2.25 flight, plenty of time! Choose whichever game mate, I'm already deviating from Nayia requesting FA Cup so join the club!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3361 on: January 6, 2024, 10:21:13 am »
I'm defo not picking an FA Cup game regardless. Just not sure if I'll follow the rest if they're mainly FA Cup
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3362 on: January 6, 2024, 11:10:46 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on January  5, 2024, 09:17:17 pm
Can we get some more before I fly out tomorrow?
Where you going?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3363 on: January 6, 2024, 11:13:15 am »
WTA Hobart - Sunday morning (overnight).

Frech v Tomova. Frech to win.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3364 on: January 6, 2024, 11:26:08 am »
Don't fancy a lot in what seems to be a terrible set of fixtures today

Farense v Gil Vicente - Liga Portugal - Sat 15:30 - Farense win
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3365 on: January 6, 2024, 11:52:23 am »
Will stick a £10 on by 1. Unsure as to why Nayia wanted FA Cup picks ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3366 on: January 6, 2024, 12:14:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  6, 2024, 11:52:23 am
Will stick a £10 on by 1. Unsure as to why Nayia wanted FA Cup picks ;D
😁 a few reasons, main one the potential for upsets 😉
You can thank me later!

4 fold
Millwall
Sunderland
Stoke
Eastleigh
😊🤞🤞🙏🙏🤪😁

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3367 on: January 6, 2024, 12:17:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  6, 2024, 11:10:46 am
Where you going?

Phoenix, business for a week
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3368 on: January 6, 2024, 12:46:06 pm »
Millwall are losing
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3369 on: January 6, 2024, 12:46:46 pm »
The only hard rule we have here is no early kick offs, yet early kick offs still get picked  ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3370 on: January 6, 2024, 12:47:43 pm »
Plenty time to turn it around
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3371 on: January 6, 2024, 01:10:19 pm »
2-0  ::) :butt
I blame barney
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3372 on: January 6, 2024, 02:00:39 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on January  5, 2024, 03:12:34 pm
Cheltenham v Portsmouth - Portsmouth WIN @4/5
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  5, 2024, 09:05:07 pm
Norwich v Bristol Rovers - FA Cup - Sat 3pm - Canaries win
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  6, 2024, 11:13:15 am
WTA Hobart - Sunday morning (overnight).

Frech v Tomova. Frech to win.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  6, 2024, 11:26:08 am
Farense v Gil Vicente - Liga Portugal - Sat 15:30 - Farense win

£10 on with 365 for £94.03
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3373 on: January 6, 2024, 02:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  6, 2024, 02:00:39 pm
£10 on with 365 for £94.03
Just done £10 with BF £75.96
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3374 on: January 6, 2024, 02:04:11 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on January  5, 2024, 09:19:16 pm
Millwall v Leicester FA cup Home win
Thank fuck I didn't know this was an early kick off then.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3375 on: January 6, 2024, 02:32:02 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on January  6, 2024, 12:17:14 pm
Phoenix, business for a week
Ah nice! Never been there.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3376 on: January 6, 2024, 02:32:27 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on January  5, 2024, 09:19:16 pm
Millwall v Leicester FA cup Home win
In Nayia we used to trust.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3377 on: January 6, 2024, 03:50:28 pm »
Cheltenham v Portsmouth 0-0 half time.
Norwich v Bristol Rovers 1-1 half time.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3378 on: January 6, 2024, 04:14:00 pm »
Portsmouth 1 up to 1 down in 4 minutes  :butt
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3379 on: January 6, 2024, 04:45:24 pm »
Not looking good :butt
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3380 on: January 6, 2024, 05:05:19 pm »
All wrong 😱😁 :butt
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3381 on: January 6, 2024, 05:27:00 pm »
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3382 on: January 6, 2024, 05:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  6, 2024, 05:27:00 pm
Are they?
😁 up until stoppage time 😁
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3383 on: January 6, 2024, 06:58:07 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on January  6, 2024, 05:40:08 pm
😁 up until stoppage time 😁

;D 92nd min winner saves the afternoon picks. 1 out of 4 today. :butt
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3384 on: January 7, 2024, 12:14:02 pm »
Fucks sake, Cheltenham are absolutely shite - my neighbour knows that, my neighbours neighbours know that, and their dog told me "They're shite".

Unbelievable.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3385 on: January 7, 2024, 08:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  6, 2024, 02:00:39 pm
£10 on with 365 for £94.03
2 out of 4/5 if you included Nayia.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3386 on: Yesterday at 12:05:28 pm »
Doing one this weekend?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3387 on: Yesterday at 12:19:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:05:28 pm
Doing one this weekend?

Does the pope shit in the woods?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3388 on: Yesterday at 12:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:19:43 pm
Does the pope shit in the woods?
Sound ;)
Australian Open starts Sunday so I'll be looking at that most likely ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3389 on: Yesterday at 01:28:14 pm »
Newcastle v Man City - Sat, 5.30pm - Man City Win
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3390 on: Yesterday at 01:29:21 pm »
Oh great. Hoping the first pick loses.

Won't be including that. Honestly hate having bets thatt I don't want to win.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3391 on: Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm »
Spanish Super Cup Final 7pm Sat - Real Madrid v Barcelona - Real Madrid to Lift Trophy (Outright)
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3392 on: Yesterday at 01:54:09 pm »
Hope you didn't just change that on account of me moaning  ;D

I do like the 2nd one though.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3393 on: Yesterday at 02:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:54:09 pm
Hope you didn't just change that on account of me moaning  ;D

I do like the 2nd one though.
;D  I did but I get where you are coming from and don't mind changing. Actually think Madrid one is better value anyway.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3394 on: Yesterday at 09:00:06 pm »
NFL - Packers v Cowboys - Sun 21:30 - CeeDee Lamb to score a TD
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3395 on: Yesterday at 09:08:50 pm »
Tennis: Australian Open - WTA - Sunday. Linette v Wozniacki. Wozniacki to win.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3396 on: Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm »
Ghana v Cape Verde - AFCON - Sun 8pm - Ghana win
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3397 on: Today at 10:24:57 am »
FA Trophy
Radcliffe v Barnet - Barnet WIN @ 20/23
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3398 on: Today at 10:54:12 am »
Anyone else?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3399 on: Today at 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:00:06 pm
NFL - Packers v Cowboys - Sun 21:30 - CeeDee Lamb to score a TD

Couldn't get odds on this one on Ladbrokes, got an alternative Barneylfc?
