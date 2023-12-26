« previous next »
The Acca Pool

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3320 on: December 26, 2023, 01:22:32 pm »
Tenner on with 365 for £185
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3321 on: December 26, 2023, 06:32:39 pm »
2 own goals  :butt
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3322 on: December 26, 2023, 08:51:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 25, 2023, 08:38:34 pm
Swindon v Wrexham - L2 - 3pm - Wrexham win. WON
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on December 26, 2023, 01:09:13 am
EPL
Chelsea v Palace - Chelsea WIN @ 4/5 TBC
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 26, 2023, 09:29:07 am
League 2. Notts County v Doncaster. Over 2.5 goals. WON
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 26, 2023, 11:31:26 am
Sheffield United Win LOST
Quote from: nayia2002 on December 26, 2023, 11:42:55 am
Southampton v Swansea home win championship WON - IN NAYIA WE TRUST #
3 correct out of 4 today with 1 left.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3323 on: December 26, 2023, 08:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 26, 2023, 08:51:54 pm
3 correct out of 4 today with 1 left.

Useless Barney 😁🤪
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3324 on: December 28, 2023, 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 26, 2023, 08:51:54 pm
3 correct out of 4 today with 1 left.
Ended up with 4 out of 5 correct.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm »
Anyone putting an acca together today?  Plenty of games on.

I'll go Mansfield v Doncaster - Mansfield WIN and over 1.5 goals @3/5.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3326 on: Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
Anyone putting an acca together today?  Plenty of games on.

I'll go Mansfield v Doncaster - Mansfield WIN and over 1.5 goals @3/5.
Looks like everyone is on full holiday mode 😁
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3327 on: Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
Anyone putting an acca together today?  Plenty of games on.

I'll go Mansfield v Doncaster - Mansfield WIN and over 1.5 goals @3/5.
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm
Looks like everyone is on full holiday mode 😁
Kind of but I dislike the bet builder ones we've been doing of late. Hasn't worked for us so far I don't think?

Up for one tomorrow tho?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 11:25:11 am »
Aberdeen to beat St Mirren
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 11:45:40 am »
Cross to beat Clayton - PDC Darts. Saturday afternoon.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 11:50:18 am »
Serie A
Milan v Sassuolo - AC Milan WIN and over 2.5 goals @1/1
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 11:58:25 am »
Bromley v Ebbsfleet - National League - Sat 3pm - Bromley win
