Parma top Serie B on 30 points after 14 games, scoring 2 goals a game on average and conceded 13. Spezia on 11 points from the same 14 games played and have scored 11 goals, conceding 20. For the odds, it's as good a bet as you're likely to find. I say at best Spezia score one, but are likely to concede 2+ in this game.



Yeah I've looked at all that. The odds are good, no doubting that, but it's ItalyParma also drew 1-1 at home to Modena, and lost 3-2 in their last away outing at Lecco, albeit with a red card in the first half, who are only 1 place above Spezia in the league.I'm adding it, but I just don't like it