BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 03:20:53 pm
Serie B
Spezia v Parma - Parma WIN @ 17/10
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 03:26:30 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on November 27, 2023, 07:29:59 pm
we need to keep things simple imo

How has that worked out for us so far this season  ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
Not many picks so far?
bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 11:54:06 pm
Newcastle v Man United - PL - Sat 8pm - Both teams to score - yes
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 08:17:23 am
Brentford to score over 1.5 goals 8/11 with 365
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:05:14 am
ATP Next Gen Finals - Arthur Fils v Hamad Medjedovic. Tennis. Fils to win. 5pm today.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:43:43 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 03:20:53 pm
Serie B
Spezia v Parma - Parma WIN @ 17/10

I must admit, I'm not a big fan of this shout. I thought we were looking to do nailed on picks?
RobbieRedman

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:58:12 am
Danish 1st Division @ 12.00 Sat
Sonderjyske to beat Hillerod (around 1/2)
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:29:48 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:43:43 am
I must admit, I'm not a big fan of this shout. I thought we were looking to do nailed on picks?
I'll be skipping this one as Serie B is shite.

Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:58:12 am
Danish 1st Division @ 12.00 Sat
Sonderjyske to beat Hillerod (around 1/2)

Oof early kick off. Give it until 11.50 to see if anyone else picks.
BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:37:27 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:43:43 am
I must admit, I'm not a big fan of this shout. I thought we were looking to do nailed on picks?

Parma top Serie B on 30 points after 14 games, scoring 2 goals a game on average and conceded 13.  Spezia on 11 points from the same 14 games played and have scored 11 goals, conceding 20.  For the odds, it's as good a bet as you're likely to find.  I say at best Spezia score one, but are likely to concede 2+ in this game.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:42:19 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:37:27 am
Parma top Serie B on 30 points after 14 games, scoring 2 goals a game on average and conceded 13.  Spezia on 11 points from the same 14 games played and have scored 11 goals, conceding 20.  For the odds, it's as good a bet as you're likely to find.  I say at best Spezia score one, but are likely to concede 2+ in this game.
You've convinced me. I'll stick £10 on with 365 as BF don't have odds for Danish game oddly.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:45:39 am
Ok 365 doesn't have Danish game either from what I can see.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:46:36 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:37:27 am
Parma top Serie B on 30 points after 14 games, scoring 2 goals a game on average and conceded 13.  Spezia on 11 points from the same 14 games played and have scored 11 goals, conceding 20.  For the odds, it's as good a bet as you're likely to find.  I say at best Spezia score one, but are likely to concede 2+ in this game.

Yeah I've looked at all that. The odds are good, no doubting that, but it's Italy  ;)

Parma also drew 1-1 at home to Modena, and lost 3-2 in their last away outing at Lecco, albeit with a red card in the first half, who are only 1 place above Spezia in the league.

I'm adding it, but I just don't like it  ;D

The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:46:51 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 03:20:53 pm
Serie B
Spezia v Parma - Parma WIN @ 17/10
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:54:06 pm
Newcastle v Man United - PL - Sat 8pm - Both teams to score - yes
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:17:23 am
Brentford to score over 1.5 goals 8/11 with 365
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:05:14 am
ATP Next Gen Finals - Arthur Fils v Hamad Medjedovic. Tennis. Fils to win. 5pm today.
£10 on returns £98.41 with BF.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:47:26 am
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:58:12 am
Danish 1st Division @ 12.00 Sat
Sonderjyske to beat Hillerod (around 1/2)

Couldn't find this bet.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:48:25 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:45:39 am
Ok 365 doesn't have Danish game either from what I can see.

Search for Hillerod at the top. Will return the Division 1 outright market. Go into that then should give you the option to go to matches and it's at the top
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:53:39 am
I've £20 on with 365 to return £333.68. Hopefully the early kick off doesn't kill it.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:00:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:48:25 am
Search for Hillerod at the top. Will return the Division 1 outright market. Go into that then should give you the option to go to matches and it's at the top
Cheers. Was searching under Europe section.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:53:39 am
I've £20 on with 365 to return £333.68. Hopefully the early kick off doesn't kill it.
£10 on the 5 at 365.
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:21:07 pm
Going championship today  :o
Leeds home win SAT championship
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:32:22 pm
Goal Hillerod.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:37:12 pm
