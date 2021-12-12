Idea for a change of format if anyone is interested?



Each of make two picks, one must be unique and the other may have been selected by one other person (whoever gets the earlier repeat pick gets to keep their selection). This gives options for larger acca's, seeing which results are thought to be "bankers", can ignore someone's first or second picks if it looks a bit dodgy (like anyone backing Everton to beat anyone other than Luton for instance).



Each of us must pick at least one of each persons two selections!



After everyone has made their initial picks feel free to publish your acca's.