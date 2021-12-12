« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 68511 times)

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 04:09:14 pm »
Bundesliga
Koln v Stuttgart - Stuttgart WIN @ 7/5

Second pick
League 2
Colchester v Notts County - Notts County WIN @ 21/20
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:11 pm by BOBSCOUSE »
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 04:38:50 pm »
Idea for a change of format if anyone is interested?

Each of make two picks, one must be unique and the other may have been selected by one other person (whoever gets the earlier repeat pick gets to keep their selection).  This gives options for larger acca's, seeing which results are thought to be "bankers", can ignore someone's first or second picks if it looks a bit dodgy (like anyone backing Everton to beat anyone other than Luton for instance).

Each of us must pick at least one of each persons two selections!

After everyone has made their initial picks feel free to publish your acca's.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,932
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 08:11:35 am »
I feel we have enough problems without adding a second pick  ;D

I look for decent value around evens, normally a home team, and normally in the smaller European Leagues as I think the value there is significantly better than the English leagues.

The stats I've been recording make grim reading for the Engish leagues with barely half the picks winning. 29 picks and only 15 winners.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,043
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 10:38:25 am »
Servette v Lausanne. Swiss Super League. Servette to win. Saturday 5pm.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,932
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 10:41:58 am »
Just nayia to go


Barneylfc
Arbroath v Inverness - Scottish Championship - Sat 3pm - ARBROATH WIN

BOBSCOUSE

Koln v Stuttgart - Bundesliga - Sat 2.30pm - STUTTGART WIN

bradders1011
Guimaraes v Estoril - Liga Portugal - Sun 6pm - GUIMARAES WIN

nayia2002

RobbieRedman
Everton v Fulham - PL - Sat 3pm - EVERTON WIN

rodderzzz
Crawley v Sutton - L2 - Sat 3pm - CRAWLEY WIN

The G in Gerrard
Servette v Lausanne - Swiss Super League - Sat 5pm - SERVETTE WIN
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,043
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 12:05:55 pm »
Will give it until 1 to see if Nayia posts otherwise £5 on with 365.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,932
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 01:17:03 pm »
I've went ahead. £5 on to return £303.87.

Can add Nayia's pick in if it's decent and before 2.30
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 