MLS away games are really tough to call, and a lot of teams struggle with the elevation at Colorado, brave shout. New England haven't won away since May 6 and although they've drawn a lot they havent lost at home since May 26.



Think there's a wealth of games today to finally pick from domestically at good odds, but I'll go with:



Exeter v Cheltenham Exeter win







I don't follow MLS at all, never have - pick is based on the value of the bet and that Colorado are shite with 3 wins from 26. New England have also won the last 4 against Colorado.