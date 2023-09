Swindon Win v Sutton Utd





L2 - 2 - 0 wins, 2 loss = 0%



A combined 5 wins from 15 picks across the 3 lower divisions in England



Think I'll skip that pickHappy with the other 2 though. I'm also going for NFL punts (no pun intended, but I like it).If there's only the 3 of us will we go for 2 picks each? Any more join then drop to one pick I reckon.My 2 picks are in order of preference- Derrick Henry (Titans v Saints) over 78.5 rushing yards at 10/11- Christian McCaffrey (49ers v Steelers) to score a TD anytime at 20/21