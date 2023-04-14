« previous next »
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2520 on: April 14, 2023, 05:05:40 pm »
League 1
Exeter v Plymouth - Plymouth WIN 5/4 is too generous to ignore
Online rodderzzz

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2521 on: April 15, 2023, 01:43:16 am »
Dortmund at evens worth a look
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2522 on: April 15, 2023, 02:02:41 am »
Got Dortmund in my Acca
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2523 on: April 20, 2023, 09:46:59 pm »
We on for the weekend?

Brentford v Villa - PL - Sat 3pm - Villa win
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2524 on: April 21, 2023, 12:58:24 am »
St Mirren v Kilmarnock - SPL - Sat 3pm - St Mirren Win
Online rodderzzz

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2525 on: April 21, 2023, 05:45:38 am »
Northampton v Harrogate - Northampton Win
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2526 on: April 21, 2023, 07:08:13 pm »
League 1
Plymouth v Cambridge - Plymouth WIN 4/6
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2527 on: April 21, 2023, 08:50:55 pm »
Palace to beat Everton. Saturday 3pm.
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2528 on: April 22, 2023, 12:47:21 am »
Leicester v Wolves Draw Sat PL
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2529 on: April 22, 2023, 01:04:40 am »
£5 on returns £651.61

Hace done it twice. Will cash one out and let the other run if it's looking decent.

Good to see they're all Saturday 3pm kick off  :wave
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2530 on: April 22, 2023, 09:15:12 am »
£5 on returns £568.48
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2531 on: April 22, 2023, 03:37:28 pm »
St Mirren are fucking shite  :butt
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2532 on: April 22, 2023, 03:59:29 pm »
Would have been better off backing Helen fucking Mirren against the 11 men of Kilmarnock - she wouldn't have gone down so easily
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2533 on: April 22, 2023, 04:02:02 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 22, 2023, 03:59:29 pm
Would have been better off backing Helen fucking Mirren against the 11 men of Kilmarnock - she wouldn't have gone down so easily
;D :lmao
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2534 on: April 22, 2023, 10:23:16 pm »
2 out of 6. Awful.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2535 on: April 23, 2023, 09:35:37 am »
Should we split off into smaller teams eg 3 each for "greater chance" of winning?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2536 on: April 23, 2023, 10:55:52 am »
We just need to stop making shit picks  :D

St Mirren yesterday looked solid. Kilmarnock had 2 points on the road all season and had only scored 6 away goals :butt
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2537 on: April 23, 2023, 11:12:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 23, 2023, 10:55:52 am
We just need to stop making shit picks  :D

St Mirren yesterday looked solid. Kilmarnock had 2 points on the road all season and had only scored 6 away goals :butt

Totally agree, there is simply a need for those picking teams for the acca to make sure they don't make shit picks, no more than that Barneylfc.  I mean, forget yesterday, look at Barneylfc's record over the last number of weeks for an example of good solid selectio...ohhhh!!   :lmao

Splitting into smaller groups won't work - at the rate we're going you're still likely to end up in a group that's made a shit-pick and the winnings will be about £18.76 on the occasions there are wins.  Not exactly going to increase the bank balance at the rate I'm sure we'd all like to see. :D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2538 on: April 23, 2023, 11:27:11 am »
I'm going to go further afield. UK games are shit. Eastern Europe and the Carribbean Islands are where it's at.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2539 on: April 23, 2023, 11:38:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 23, 2023, 11:27:11 am
I'm going to go further afield. UK games are shit. Eastern Europe and the Carribbean Islands are where it's at.

Just need to avoid small/inferior leagues where games are played on park pitches and your opponents are the same 4 times a season minimum :D

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2540 on: April 23, 2023, 04:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 23, 2023, 10:55:52 am
We just need to stop making shit picks  :D
Good point ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2541 on: April 28, 2023, 07:49:01 pm »
We doing this?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2542 on: April 28, 2023, 08:41:06 pm »
Celtic to beat Rangers on Sunday in the cup
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2543 on: April 28, 2023, 09:07:30 pm »
Sheff United v Preston - Champ - 3pm Sat - Blades win
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2544 on: April 29, 2023, 12:52:01 am »
Man utd v Villa home win PL SUN
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2545 on: April 29, 2023, 09:17:39 am »
Bundesliga
FC Koln v Freiburg - Freiburg WIN
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2546 on: April 29, 2023, 10:29:26 am »
Sunday - Ajax v PSV cup final. PSV win.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2547 on: April 29, 2023, 01:42:30 pm »
£5 returns £253.50
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2548 on: April 29, 2023, 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 29, 2023, 09:17:39 am
Bundesliga
FC Koln v Freiburg - Freiburg WIN
WON!

Quote from: bradders1011 on April 28, 2023, 09:07:30 pm
Sheff United v Preston - Champ - 3pm Sat - Blades win
Currently winning 3-1
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2549 on: April 30, 2023, 03:56:42 pm »
Cmon PSV!!

No pressure G  ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2550 on: April 30, 2023, 06:57:21 pm »
:butt PSV should have won this.
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2551 on: April 30, 2023, 07:48:41 pm »
 :butt  :butt
Offline rocco

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2552 on: Yesterday at 01:33:46 pm »
Pity we left our change in formation so late in the season .
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2553 on: Yesterday at 01:38:45 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:33:46 pm
Pity we left our change in formation so late in the season .

We're still making shit picks every week regardless of the formation.
Championship, League One and League 2 should be on the bench next season, they're a minefield at the best of times. Play them in the cups.
Online rodderzzz

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2554 on: Today at 03:47:57 am »
Mine is a friday night game this week but the value is too good, I know you don't like Friday games but can't find better value at this stage of the season.

Godoy Cruz v Union - Godoy win at 11/10
