Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2480 on: April 1, 2023, 04:15:11 pm
Middlesbrough and Palace  :butt
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2481 on: April 1, 2023, 04:17:59 pm
Awful shout on Boro
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2482 on: April 1, 2023, 04:34:28 pm
Middlesbrough  :o :butt
rodderzzz

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2483 on: April 1, 2023, 04:51:14 pm
When Im doing my own bets I always stay away from away teams no matter the difference in quality. Been burned too many times on that
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2484 on: April 1, 2023, 04:52:07 pm
FFS
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2485 on: April 1, 2023, 04:53:51 pm
Palace winner :butt
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2486 on: April 1, 2023, 04:54:32 pm
Another wank acca
2 wrong  :butt
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2487 on: April 1, 2023, 04:55:07 pm
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2488 on: April 1, 2023, 05:00:26 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on April  1, 2023, 04:55:07 pm
Never in doubt G 😁
Indeed ;D Both Borough's fudged it up.
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2489 on: April 1, 2023, 05:02:20 pm
Leicester are going down btw
BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2490 on: April 1, 2023, 10:10:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  1, 2023, 03:04:14 pm
Berlin  :butt
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  1, 2023, 03:58:29 pm
Union is a winner

Of course it was a winner Barneylfc, stick with me and you'll do alright!!  ;)
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2491 on: April 1, 2023, 10:52:34 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April  1, 2023, 10:10:30 pm
Of course it was a winner Barneylfc, stick with me and you'll do alright!!  ;)

;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2492 on: April 2, 2023, 10:16:20 am
2 out of 7 this weekend. :(
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2493 on: April 2, 2023, 10:51:48 am
It's getting worse and worse each week ;D >:( :butt  :D
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2494 on: April 2, 2023, 10:55:14 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on April  2, 2023, 10:51:48 am
It's getting worse and worse each week ;D >:( :butt  :D
Let's see how next week goes. Otherwise maybe see wider bets in games eg goals?
El Lobo

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2495 on: April 2, 2023, 12:04:04 pm
Maybe dont explain it next week :D
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2496 on: April 2, 2023, 12:32:53 pm
Just throw 100 teams in a hat and pick one each out. Might get a bit better luck  ;D
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2497 on: April 2, 2023, 12:44:37 pm
Follow your gut/instinct lads. No need to over think/analyse!  :wave ;)
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2498 on: April 2, 2023, 12:44:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  2, 2023, 12:32:53 pm
Just throw 100 teams in a hat and pick one each out. Might get a bit better luck  ;D
😁👍
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2499 on: April 2, 2023, 12:45:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on April  2, 2023, 12:04:04 pm
Maybe dont explain it next week :D
Need to call the forensics in next week 😁🤪
bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2500 on: April 2, 2023, 01:54:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  1, 2023, 04:17:59 pm
Awful shout on Boro

My best mate is a Huddersfield fan and he had money on Boro.
bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 am
Early one for Good Friday start?

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock - SPL - Sat 3pm - Aberdeen win

Aberdeen unbeaten in 4, Kilmarnock are bottom of the away form table with 2 draws all season.

rodderzzz

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #2502 on: Today at 06:47:53 am
Stevenage at home to colchester Stevenage win
