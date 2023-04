Argentina Primera Division

San Lorenzo v Independiente San Lorenzo Win at 21/20.



San Lorenzo been in good form at the start of the season and have been strong at home over the last twelve months. Indenpiente have drawn 5 of their first 8 but struggling to score having only got 7 in 8. SL have only conceded 4.



If you’re looking for another flyer to add to your accy Huachipato to beat Colo Colo at 23/10 is insane odds. Huachipato are flying having won 6/7 games so far this season, top of the league with two games in hand. Colo Colo are the traditional big boys of Chile but really struggled so far this season sitting midtable with only 3 wins from 8.