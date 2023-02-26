« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 53956 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,592
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2400 on: February 26, 2023, 08:05:37 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on February 26, 2023, 06:29:42 pm
Needed Rashford to score 🙄

His goal going down as an OG cost me 800  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,592
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2401 on: February 26, 2023, 11:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 26, 2023, 08:05:37 pm
His goal going down as an OG cost me 800  :butt

Looks like this has now been given to Rashford. Get the fuck in  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2402 on: February 27, 2023, 01:05:51 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 26, 2023, 11:26:14 pm
Looks like this has now been given to Rashford. Get the fuck in  :D
;D thought it was an own goal. Nice finish to your weekend though.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,592
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2403 on: February 27, 2023, 09:54:44 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 27, 2023, 01:05:51 am
;D thought it was an own goal. Nice finish to your weekend though.

It was initially given to Rashford then changed to OG during half time I think. Got a text about 11 last night from a mate saying Opta have changed it back to Rashford  ;D
Was never on target so no idea why they changed their mind.

Bale scoring a free kick for Wales v Ukraine in the world cup qualifiers would've brought me in about £1400, but that was ruled an OG. Wasn't changed to a Bale goal for about 3 months so stays settled as a loss  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2404 on: February 27, 2023, 05:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 27, 2023, 09:54:44 am
It was initially given to Rashford then changed to OG during half time I think. Got a text about 11 last night from a mate saying Opta have changed it back to Rashford  ;D
Was never on target so no idea why they changed their mind.

Bale scoring a free kick for Wales v Ukraine in the world cup qualifiers would've brought me in about £1400, but that was ruled an OG. Wasn't changed to a Bale goal for about 3 months so stays settled as a loss  :butt
Yeah during halftime I think they said it was an own goal.

Oh wow. Not a fan of any time or first goalscorer bets. Done it once last season I think and it failed pathetically ;D

Fair play to you though.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,592
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2405 on: February 27, 2023, 10:59:09 pm »
It was a 40/1 bet and had a £20 free bet on it.

Furuhashi and Rashford to score, Celtic and Mancs to win and have 4 or more corners, Rangers and Newcastle to have 2 or more cards.

Celtic got their 4th corner in the 95th minute.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2406 on: March 1, 2023, 01:19:21 am »
;D Even better
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,480
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2407 on: March 2, 2023, 03:25:02 pm »
Was waiting on a palace yellow on saturday

Andersen got booked after the final whistle, I checked with a mate who worked with paddy power til recently, he said I should raise it with them and see what comes out of it

Excuse I got back (from a very rude customer support agent) was that a yellow for ungentlemanly conduct doesnt count

what a load of shite (since found a rule to say after whistle doesnt count)

but its a bet i have tried a bit recently with some success

single on both teams to get a card late on and a double

If it is a tight game there is always the chance of a petty foul, dissent or time wasting
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2408 on: March 2, 2023, 10:08:07 pm »
AC Milan v Fiorentina - Serie A - Sat 7.45pm - Milan win
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,186
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2409 on: March 3, 2023, 12:04:24 pm »
Blackpool Vs Burnley - Championship - Sat 3PM - Blackpool win (only joking) BURNLEY
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2410 on: March 3, 2023, 01:26:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  3, 2023, 12:04:24 pm
Blackpool Vs Burnley - Championship - Sat 3PM - Blackpool win (only joking) BURNLEY
They're due a loss......
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,592
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2411 on: March 3, 2023, 04:10:00 pm »
Mallorca v Elche - La Liga - Sat 17:30 - MALLORCA WIN
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2412 on: March 3, 2023, 04:39:36 pm »
League 2
Rochdale v Stevenage - Stevenage WIN
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,186
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2413 on: March 3, 2023, 04:47:15 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on March  3, 2023, 01:26:16 pm
They're due a loss......

Well at least if it happens this weekend and it blows our acca it wont be my fault now
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,335
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2414 on: March 4, 2023, 12:08:22 am »
Carlisle v Grimsby - Carlisle win at 5/6
Tranmere v Hartlepool - Tranny win 5/6
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2415 on: March 4, 2023, 12:16:48 am »
Aston Villa home win- PL SAT
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2416 on: March 4, 2023, 05:17:05 am »
French d1. Sunday 2pm. Reims v Ajaccio. Reims to win.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,592
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2417 on: March 4, 2023, 06:48:26 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  2, 2023, 10:08:07 pm
AC Milan v Fiorentina - Serie A - Sat 7.45pm - Milan win

AC are away, you still sticking with this?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2418 on: March 4, 2023, 10:27:46 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on March  4, 2023, 12:08:22 am
Carlisle v Grimsby - Carlisle win at 5/6
Tranmere v Hartlepool - Tranny win 5/6
Only 1 pick.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2419 on: March 4, 2023, 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  4, 2023, 06:48:26 am
AC are away, you still sticking with this?

Yeah
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2420 on: March 4, 2023, 11:53:14 am »
£5 returns £215.08
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2421 on: March 4, 2023, 08:50:16 pm »
Awful attempt this week ::)
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2422 on: March 5, 2023, 01:06:05 am »
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2423 on: March 5, 2023, 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on March  5, 2023, 01:06:05 am
Terrible....
You was the only correct one ;D
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2424 on: March 5, 2023, 01:21:48 pm »
Makes the Burnley acca killer more palatable.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2425 on: March 5, 2023, 02:07:51 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  5, 2023, 10:38:20 am
You was the only correct one ;D
As always 🤪🤣
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm »
 :wave

Think this might be Rodgers last game at Leicester....

Leicester v Chelsea away win PL SAT
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 05:45:11 pm »
Napoli v Atalanta - Serie A - 5pm Saturday - Napoli win
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 06:22:42 pm »
Bundesliga
Schalke v Dortmund - Dortmund WIN
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,186
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 08:25:14 am »
Preston/Cardiff draw
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,877
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 09:29:37 am »
Saturday 20:30 - Portuguese Primera Liga - Vizela v Braga. Braga win.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,592
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 10:46:30 am »
Westerlo v Kortrijk - Belgium Jupiler Pro - Sat 17:15 - WESTERLO WIN
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 