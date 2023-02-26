Was waiting on a palace yellow on saturday



Andersen got booked after the final whistle, I checked with a mate who worked with paddy power til recently, he said I should raise it with them and see what comes out of it



Excuse I got back (from a very rude customer support agent) was that a yellow for ungentlemanly conduct doesnt count



what a load of shite (since found a rule to say after whistle doesnt count)



but its a bet i have tried a bit recently with some success



single on both teams to get a card late on and a double



If it is a tight game there is always the chance of a petty foul, dissent or time wasting