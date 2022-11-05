11/1 that, not worth doing
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
£5 returns £445.96
£540.85
.youre defo on the wrong site
Crewe v Colchester - League 2 - Sat 3pm CREWE WIN
Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - BL - Sat 2.30pm - RBL win
Accrington Vs Sheff Weds - L1 - Sat 3PM - Sheff Weds Win
Harrogate v Leyton Orient - Orient WIN
Spurs home win PL
HALF TIME:Accrington 0 - Sheffield Wednesday 1Crewe 0 - Colchester 0Harrogate 0 - Orient 2Bremen 1 - Leipzig 1Spurs 1 - Leeds 2
Yessss
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]