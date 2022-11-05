« previous next »
The Acca Pool

Re: The Acca Pool
November 5, 2022, 01:34:25 pm
Might be for a grand or two stake.

Add BTTS y/n to each leg to push it up a bit?
Re: The Acca Pool
November 5, 2022, 01:55:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November  5, 2022, 01:18:03 pm
11/1 that, not worth doing  ;D

True that 😂
Re: The Acca Pool
November 5, 2022, 06:08:27 pm
sorry lads, I stay away from cup competitions and Blackburn had already been picked up.

Other game I had was Maastricht at 10/11 but they played Friday night
Re: The Acca Pool
November 5, 2022, 07:25:25 pm
Was at dentist and got delayed. Next time.
Re: The Acca Pool
November 10, 2022, 12:30:40 pm
Last one before the break


Crewe v Colchester - League 2 - Sat 3pm  CREWE WIN
Re: The Acca Pool
November 10, 2022, 04:44:13 pm
Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - BL - Sat 2.30pm - RBL win
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:35:49 am
Its only right...

Accrington Vs Sheff Weds - L1 - Sat 3PM - Sheff Weds Win
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 05:58:15 pm
Harrogate v Leyton Orient - Orient WIN
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 08:41:23 pm
Newcastle to win against Chelsea - Saturday - 17.30pm
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 02:05:13 am
Aberdeen Home win v Dundee
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:04:09 am
Anyone else?
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:19:57 am
Spurs home win PL
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:24:22 am
£10 on to return £1070.86
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:32:20 am
£5 returns £445.96
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:50:41 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:32:20 am
£5 returns £445.96

£540.85.youre defo on the wrong site :D
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 10:55:46 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:50:41 am
£540.85.youre defo on the wrong site :D
Normally use 365 for this but was on BF at the time. Agreed tho that is shite odds.
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:21:33 pm
£5 return £508

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 03:51:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 10, 2022, 12:30:40 pm
Crewe v Colchester - League 2 - Sat 3pm  CREWE WIN
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 10, 2022, 04:44:13 pm
Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - BL - Sat 2.30pm - RBL win
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:35:49 am
Accrington Vs Sheff Weds - L1 - Sat 3PM - Sheff Weds Win
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 05:58:15 pm
Harrogate v Leyton Orient - Orient WIN
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:19:57 am
Spurs home win PL
HALF TIME:

Accrington 0 - Sheffield Wednesday 1
Crewe 0 - Colchester 0
Harrogate 0 - Orient 2
Bremen 1 - Leipzig 1
Spurs 1 - Leeds 2
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 04:42:38 pm
Come on Crewe you pricks
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 04:43:29 pm
Yesssss you c*nts
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 05:01:06 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:51:12 pm
HALF TIME:

Accrington 0 - Sheffield Wednesday 1
Crewe 0 - Colchester 0
Harrogate 0 - Orient 2
Bremen 1 - Leipzig 1
Spurs 1 - Leeds 2
FULL TIME

Sheffield Wednesday WIN
Leipzig WIN
Spurs WIN
Orient WIN
Crewe WIN

Over to the Saudi's & Aberdeen 17.30 & 18.00 kick offs.
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 05:02:29 pm
Looking good lads/lasses 👍🤞
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 06:39:39 pm
All on the Saudi scum
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 07:00:01 pm
Yessss
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 07:37:14 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 07:00:01 pm
Yessss
I backed them individually and even I didn't react like that ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 07:37:56 pm
Chucked £100 on Aberdeen draw at 11/2
