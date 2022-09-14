Morning folks! Advice needed please, have a 6 game acca with 5 games already in the bag - what do you suggest I do at this point (inexperienced so needing the benefit of your collective knowledge)?
Last game is in Finnish Kakkonen. Narpes Kraft v Kajaanin Haka - Narpes Kraft WIN 4/5. £10 down returns £490.
Let it run and do nothing?
Bet on the away win pre-game at 13/5? £50?
If Kajaanin score first, lump on the draw (currently at 14/5 but you'd think will have risen)? 50?
Double chance on Kajaanin pre-game is 17/20.