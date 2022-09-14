« previous next »
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2040 on: September 14, 2022, 11:23:56 am »
Anyway back to the prem this weekend

Notts forest home win Friday
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2041 on: September 14, 2022, 07:40:40 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on September 14, 2022, 11:19:50 am
Need shacktar donesk to win for a 5 team acca

Liverpool
Eintracht
Leverkusen
Bayern
Shacktar





Finished 1-1😖
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2042 on: September 15, 2022, 10:28:48 am »
Boro to beat Rotherham in the Championship, 3pm Saturday
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2043 on: September 15, 2022, 07:19:45 pm »
Had a £250 win with
Napoli
Portsmouth
Leyton Orient
Boca Juniors
Liverpool

Had an 8 team acca running alongside, only 2 results let me down for £1800, Shakhtar home win and Union Espanola home win - both drew.  :butt
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2044 on: September 15, 2022, 09:00:22 pm »
We doing this, this weekend?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2045 on: September 15, 2022, 09:56:39 pm »
Northampton v Rochdale - Northampton WIN
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2046 on: September 16, 2022, 09:16:21 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 15, 2022, 09:00:22 pm
We doing this, this weekend?

Aye

Quote from: bradders1011 on September 15, 2022, 10:28:48 am
Boro to beat Rotherham in the Championship, 3pm Saturday

Quote from: nayia2002 on September 14, 2022, 11:23:56 am
Anyway back to the prem this weekend

Notts forest home win Friday

Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on September 15, 2022, 09:56:39 pm
Northampton v Rochdale - Northampton WIN

If we can get everyone in by tonight
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2047 on: September 16, 2022, 03:12:24 pm »
Burnley Vs Bristol City - Sat 3PM - Championship - Burnley Win
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2048 on: September 16, 2022, 03:19:26 pm »
Valladolid to beat Cadiz tonight in Spain  :wave
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2049 on: September 16, 2022, 08:32:24 pm »
Hey all, love this thread never really noticed it before but could well become a regular! I always have a couple small 2/3 team accies through the week and then do a big 15 odd team accy at the weekend from games all over the World for big payouts. usually $20/30k. Just looking for that one a year big hit lol. I assume the bets you're looking for have to be around evens for the thread accy? If so these are a couple to watch this weekend:

Kashiwa Reysol v Kawasaki Frontale - Sat 11am(UK time) - Kawasaki Frontale win at 3/4
Albirex Niigata v Mito Hollyhock - Sun 10am - Allbiirez Niigata win at 10/11
Vasco Da Gama v Nautico Capibaribe - Fri 11pm - Vasco Win at 3/5
Atletico Paranaense v Cuaiba - Sun 11pm - Atletico Win at 7/10


Good Luck to all on your weekend endeavours
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2050 on: September 16, 2022, 09:10:51 pm »
Cheers Rodderzzz!  Welcome to join in, I'm fairly new to this myself but have been welcomed with open arms.  Already seen some success as a group so I expect the warmth to continue, at least until the betting accounts start to run out of funds!!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2051 on: September 16, 2022, 09:50:53 pm »
Pretty chuffed to have forgotten to put this on :D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2052 on: September 16, 2022, 09:56:19 pm »
Friday night picks should be BANNED
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2053 on: September 16, 2022, 10:00:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 16, 2022, 09:56:19 pm
Friday night picks should be BANNED
Yup!  Along with games kicking off at weird o'clock like midday as they're always shite, any pick of Sheffield Wednesday or Everton to win.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2054 on: September 16, 2022, 10:03:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 16, 2022, 09:56:19 pm
Friday night picks should be BANNED
Agreed 😬😁
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2055 on: September 16, 2022, 10:05:27 pm »
Welcome rudders  :wave
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2056 on: September 16, 2022, 11:41:27 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on September 16, 2022, 08:32:24 pm
Hey all, love this thread never really noticed it before but could well become a regular! I always have a couple small 2/3 team accies through the week and then do a big 15 odd team accy at the weekend from games all over the World for big payouts. usually $20/30k. Just looking for that one a year big hit lol. I assume the bets you're looking for have to be around evens for the thread accy? If so these are a couple to watch this weekend:

Kashiwa Reysol v Kawasaki Frontale - Sat 11am(UK time) - Kawasaki Frontale win at 3/4
Albirex Niigata v Mito Hollyhock - Sun 10am - Allbiirez Niigata win at 10/11
Vasco Da Gama v Nautico Capibaribe - Fri 11pm - Vasco Win at 3/5
Atletico Paranaense v Cuaiba - Sun 11pm - Atletico Win at 7/10


Good Luck to all on your weekend endeavours

Vasco in before half time
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2057 on: September 22, 2022, 11:50:43 am »
In for the weekend?

Czech Republic v Portugal - Nations League - Sat 7.45pm - Portugal win
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2058 on: September 23, 2022, 05:43:45 pm »
League 2
Northampton v Stockport - Northampton WIN
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2059 on: September 23, 2022, 08:26:31 pm »
slim pickings this week but ill go for Bradford v Wimbledon Bradford win at 3/4
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2060 on: Yesterday at 09:36:59 am »
Sheffield Wednesday Vs Wycombe - League One - 3PM - Sheff Weds Win
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2061 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 am »
Will be back next week. Good luck ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 10:35:12 am »
Morning folks!  Advice needed please, have a 6 game acca with 5 games already in the bag - what do you suggest I do at this point (inexperienced so needing the benefit of your collective knowledge)?
Last game is in Finnish Kakkonen.  Narpes Kraft v Kajaanin Haka - Narpes Kraft WIN 4/5.  £10 down returns £490.

Let it run and do nothing?
Bet on the away win pre-game at 13/5?  £50?
If Kajaanin score first, lump on the draw (currently at 14/5 but you'd think will have risen)? 50?
Double chance on Kajaanin pre-game is 17/20.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 10:52:50 am »
I'd be letting that run for sure.
Narpes home form is pretty solid. Their only 2 defeats are against the top 2 teams in the league. A few draws too but mainly against sides around them.
Haka are where they are for a reason, and their away form is 5 losses in 6 with 1 draw.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 11:11:16 am »
Cheers Barneylfc.  Almost a really good weekend - one game in a 9 game acca (Bradford) let me down, then an 8 game acca with one game fail (Kagoshima United in 2nd against a team 25 points below them - Kagoshima lost 6-0 - if anyone ever needed evidence to stay away from United :D).
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 11:30:38 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:11:16 am
Cheers Barneylfc.  Almost a really good weekend - one game in a 9 game acca (Bradford) let me down, then an 8 game acca with one game fail (Kagoshima United in 2nd against a team 25 points below them - Kagoshima lost 6-0 - if anyone ever needed evidence to stay away from United :D).

Bradford have saved the bookies millions this weekend judging by the amount of accas I've seen on social media that were beat solely by them  :D

That Kagoshima one reminds me of when I backed Kitchee Reserves handicap and they were 1/40 or something ridiculous to win. They lost 7-0  ;D
