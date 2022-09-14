Hey all, love this thread never really noticed it before but could well become a regular! I always have a couple small 2/3 team accies through the week and then do a big 15 odd team accy at the weekend from games all over the World for big payouts. usually $20/30k. Just looking for that one a year big hit lol. I assume the bets you're looking for have to be around evens for the thread accy? If so these are a couple to watch this weekend:



Kashiwa Reysol v Kawasaki Frontale - Sat 11am(UK time) - Kawasaki Frontale win at 3/4

Albirex Niigata v Mito Hollyhock - Sun 10am - Allbiirez Niigata win at 10/11

Vasco Da Gama v Nautico Capibaribe - Fri 11pm - Vasco Win at 3/5

Atletico Paranaense v Cuaiba - Sun 11pm - Atletico Win at 7/10





Good Luck to all on your weekend endeavours