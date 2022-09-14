« previous next »
Anyway back to the prem this weekend

Notts forest home win Friday
Quote from: nayia2002 on September 14, 2022, 11:19:50 am
Need shacktar donesk to win for a 5 team acca

Liverpool
Eintracht
Leverkusen
Bayern
Shacktar





Finished 1-1😖
Boro to beat Rotherham in the Championship, 3pm Saturday
Had a £250 win with
Napoli
Portsmouth
Leyton Orient
Boca Juniors
Liverpool

Had an 8 team acca running alongside, only 2 results let me down for £1800, Shakhtar home win and Union Espanola home win - both drew.  :butt
We doing this, this weekend?
Northampton v Rochdale - Northampton WIN
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:00:22 pm
We doing this, this weekend?

Aye

Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:28:48 am
Boro to beat Rotherham in the Championship, 3pm Saturday

Quote from: nayia2002 on September 14, 2022, 11:23:56 am
Anyway back to the prem this weekend

Notts forest home win Friday

Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:56:39 pm
Northampton v Rochdale - Northampton WIN

If we can get everyone in by tonight
Burnley Vs Bristol City - Sat 3PM - Championship - Burnley Win
Valladolid to beat Cadiz tonight in Spain  :wave
Hey all, love this thread never really noticed it before but could well become a regular! I always have a couple small 2/3 team accies through the week and then do a big 15 odd team accy at the weekend from games all over the World for big payouts. usually $20/30k. Just looking for that one a year big hit lol. I assume the bets you're looking for have to be around evens for the thread accy? If so these are a couple to watch this weekend:

Kashiwa Reysol v Kawasaki Frontale - Sat 11am(UK time) - Kawasaki Frontale win at 3/4
Albirex Niigata v Mito Hollyhock - Sun 10am - Allbiirez Niigata win at 10/11
Vasco Da Gama v Nautico Capibaribe - Fri 11pm - Vasco Win at 3/5
Atletico Paranaense v Cuaiba - Sun 11pm - Atletico Win at 7/10


Good Luck to all on your weekend endeavours
