He taught me everything he knowsKeflavik have lost all 4 of their away games this season. Akranes have won 1 from 3 at home, but the 2 losses were against Briedablik and Akureyri who are superior teams.Keflavik haven't beaten Akranes away in their last 6 meetings, losing 4 of them.Stats and form are all the same language