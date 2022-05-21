« previous next »
Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 31778 times)

Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1720 on: May 21, 2022, 09:32:14 pm »
Early payout baby!!

:)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1721 on: May 21, 2022, 09:34:03 pm »
2-0.

On to tomorrow morning :)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1722 on: May 21, 2022, 09:48:21 pm »
Lifetime membership for Pete  :wave
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1723 on: May 21, 2022, 09:51:51 pm »
Online El Lobo

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1724 on: May 21, 2022, 10:11:36 pm »
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1725 on: May 21, 2022, 11:58:12 pm »
Aye Napoli next lads.

Forza Gli Azzurri
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 11:52:30 am »
Go on Napoli!!

0-1
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 11:52:35 am »
Napoli currently leading. Goal after 4 minutes.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 am »
0-2

Yet another early payout
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm »
MacBarney
Sandefjord vs Lillestrom - Sat 3pm - Norway Eliteserien - LILLESTROM WIN - CORRECT

Lobo
Spezia vs Napoli - Sun 11:30am - Serie A - NAPOLI WIN - CORRECT

Bradders
Sunderland vs Wycombe - Sat 3pm - L1 Playoff - SUNDERLAND WIN - CORRECT

Craig
Palace vs United - Sun 4pm - PL - PALACE WIN

The G
Leicester vs Southampton - Sun 4pm - PL - LEICESTER WIN

Nayia
Arsenal vs Everton - Sun 4pm - PL - ARSENAL WIN

Buck
Marseille vs Strasbourg - Sat 8pm - Ligue 1 - MARSEILLE WIN - CORRECT

ADDED
El Bobo
Sassuolo vs AC Milan - Sun 5pm - Serie A - AC MILAN WIN
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 12:06:17 pm »
4 down, 4 to go.
Online El Lobo

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 12:08:22 pm »
Nice, going well

Those three PL ones look dicey though :boxhead
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 12:08:29 pm »
I only did the 7 fold.

£45 cash out. Fuck that. Will wait and see what things look like at HT during our game.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 01:00:02 pm »
Is right boys.

In Hotel Anfield, hopefully I won't be able to see by 8pm
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 01:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:00:02 pm
Is right boys.

In Hotel Anfield, hopefully I won't be able to see by 8pm

Enjoy lad

Just cooking a full English then heading up to the ground in an hour or so

Dare we dream?
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 05:05:52 pm »
Early payout in the arsenal game. Other two winning so far.
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm »
Early payout in the Milan game - congrats lads!!!

WINNERS
Online El Lobo

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 06:01:02 pm »
Well thats a bittersweet victory :D
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm »
Just sat waiting for the lads to do the lap of honor.

This bet just paid for Paris next week

Cheers lads. Great picks
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 06:23:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 20, 2022, 10:03:27 pm
£10 on returns £1046.16
:) Didn't get chance to put Milan in.

Well done lads.
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 06:33:40 pm »
At what time and in what state does Barney post then?  ;D
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 06:48:25 pm »
Honestly devastated lads. Would give this win up in a heartbeat
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:01:02 pm
Well thats a bittersweet victory :D

Yh it was painful to see city turn it around
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 07:03:07 pm »
Well done all  :wave 8)
Nice 7 team acca that
Congrats to us for getting it right this time  ;D
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 07:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:48:25 pm
Honestly devastated lads. Would give this win up in a heartbeat

Same mate. Hard to take what happened at the emptihad 😩😖
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1745 on: Yesterday at 07:08:27 pm »
Gutted today, walked through the storm and a golden sky appeared, only to be dampened by dull blue.  Still, the lark sang and I put down £20 to get £2200 back.

Well done with the picks all.

YNWA
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 07:34:34 pm »
So does Buck Pete take over and we kick Craig out then?
Online bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1747 on: Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm »
Love each and every single one of you. This is our Brendan Rodgers strong end to 12/13, we'll be quick out the traps next season with some more big wins.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1748 on: Yesterday at 08:23:20 pm »
We going again at the weekend lads. Surely still footy being played. Our picks dont necessarily need to be footy bets do they?  Or is the purely footy Accas?
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1749 on: Yesterday at 08:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:34:34 pm
So does Buck Pete take over and we kick Craig out then?

Hey, I got mine right and I think it was the longest odds by a fair bit too.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1750 on: Yesterday at 08:26:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:23:38 pm
Hey, I got mine right and I think it was the longest odds by a fair bit too.

To be honest Craig it was your selection that worried me most. Fair play though mate.  You had faith in exactly how shite United actually are.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1751 on: Yesterday at 08:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:23:20 pm
We going again at the weekend lads. Surely still footy being played. Our picks dont necessarily need to be footy bets do they?  Or is the purely footy Accas?
I'd be happy to go again next weekend. Probably other sports though need to be included.
.
Online bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1752 on: Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm »
Happy to go all summer. Let's see how we can fuck up a Wimbledon favourite
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1753 on: Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm »
Def happy to continue and mix it up sports wise but only as long as people are picking from at least a slight position of knowledge and not just going for something random.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1754 on: Today at 12:27:04 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm
Def happy to continue and mix it up sports wise but only as long as people are picking from at least a slight position of knowledge and not just going for something random.

From what I've seen of Barney lately we should all be afraid, very afraid.  I'm not sure I'm ready for the mind of Barney.
Online El Lobo

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1755 on: Today at 10:08:58 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:48:25 pm
Honestly devastated lads. Would give this win up in a heartbeat

Aye

This missus was like 'whys your face like that you've just won nearly £700'  ::)
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1756 on: Today at 10:18:37 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:08:58 am
Aye

This missus was like 'whys your face like that you've just won nearly £700'  ::)

Never in my gambling career have I been less arsed about winning 5 ton. :(
Online El Lobo

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 02:51:28 pm »
So how do multi-sport accas work? Is it as simple as the footy ones or are there things we wouldnt be able to use (I'm looking in your direction Barney as the gambling guru)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1758 on: Today at 02:54:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:51:28 pm
So how do multi-sport accas work? Is it as simple as the footy ones or are there things we wouldnt be able to use (I'm looking in your direction Barney as the gambling guru)

Pretty much exactly the same as football.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1759 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm
Def happy to continue and mix it up sports wise but only as long as people are picking from at least a slight position of knowledge and not just going for something random.

I'd back this. Maybe a bit if reasoning behind their pick.

There's plenty of football on though  :D
