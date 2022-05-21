IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
2-0.On to tomorrow morning
Is right boys. In Hotel Anfield, hopefully I won't be able to see by 8pm
£10 on returns £1046.16
Well thats a bittersweet victory
Honestly devastated lads. Would give this win up in a heartbeat
So does Buck Pete take over and we kick Craig out then?
Hey, I got mine right and I think it was the longest odds by a fair bit too.
We going again at the weekend lads. Surely still footy being played. Our picks dont necessarily need to be footy bets do they? Or is the purely footy Accas?
Def happy to continue and mix it up sports wise but only as long as people are picking from at least a slight position of knowledge and not just going for something random.
AyeThis missus was like 'whys your face like that you've just won nearly £700'
So how do multi-sport accas work? Is it as simple as the footy ones or are there things we wouldnt be able to use (I'm looking in your direction Barney as the gambling guru)
