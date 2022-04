The lot of you other than my and Nayia are shite.





Barney

Dundee Utd vs Dundee - Sat 3pm - SPL - DUNDEE UTD WIN - INCORRECT



Lobo

Burton Albion vs Plymouth - Sat 3pm - League One - PLYMOUTH WIN - INCORRECT



Craig

Stuttgart vs Dortmund - Fri 7.30pm - Bundesliga - DORTMUND WIN - CORRECT



The G

Fulham vs Coventry - Sun 3pm - Championship - FULHAM WIN - INCORRECT



Bradders

Everton vs Man United - Sat 12.30pm - PL - UNITED WIN - INCORRECT



Nayia

Villa vs Spurs - Sat 5.30pm - PL - SPURS WIN - CORRECT