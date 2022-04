I'll be going for goals separately on singles but that's the ACCA on Betfair. Will join up to Bet 365 in next week or so. It easy to sign up?



Fuck knows, it was the first online account I ever created about 15 years ago. Nowhere near the checks then that there are now. Make sure and look out for decent sign up offers. I know in the recent past they gave up to £100 in free bets.