Look on the bright side, it wasn't for £350k
DC united 98th minute winner!
Think we should do the same again next time. Just one pick. 5 out of 6 with good odds is a positive.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Like Game of Thrones - Craig & Bradders should do walk of shame like Cersei.
I dunno, getting one out of 6 wrong and losing £400 isnt quite as worthy of a walk of shame as getting 1 out of 12 wrong and costing £300k
Exactly, although I think it was 16. 'The Walk of Shame' should be renamed 'The Walk of Craig'
I'd probably blame all and sundry if it was my fault too.
Good point. Bradders might do it as a hobby anyway
This weekend we're definitely winning
Be seriously tempted to go with West Ham
This weekend?
