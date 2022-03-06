« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1040 on: March 6, 2022, 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  6, 2022, 10:28:43 am
Look on the bright side, it wasn't for £350k
Think we should do the same again next time. Just one pick. 5 out of 6 with good odds is a positive.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1041 on: March 6, 2022, 11:12:39 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on March  6, 2022, 10:23:51 am
DC united 98th minute winner!  ;D

I saw end of that. It was on Free Sports last night ;D
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1042 on: March 6, 2022, 11:18:24 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  6, 2022, 11:12:03 am
Think we should do the same again next time. Just one pick. 5 out of 6 with good odds is a positive.

Yeah I think we should stick with this until we land 1 or 2.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1043 on: March 6, 2022, 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  6, 2022, 11:11:00 am
Like Game of Thrones - Craig & Bradders should do walk of shame like Cersei.

I dunno, getting one out of 6 wrong and losing £400 isnt quite as worthy of a walk of shame as getting 1 out of 12 wrong and costing £300k :D
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1044 on: March 6, 2022, 11:38:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  6, 2022, 11:35:15 am
I dunno, getting one out of 6 wrong and losing £400 isnt quite as worthy of a walk of shame as getting 1 out of 12 wrong and costing £300k :D

Exactly, although I think it was 16.

'The Walk of Shame' should be renamed 'The Walk of Craig'
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1045 on: March 6, 2022, 01:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  6, 2022, 11:38:15 am
Exactly, although I think it was 16.

'The Walk of Shame' should be renamed 'The Walk of Craig'
Yh from 16 😱🤯
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1046 on: March 6, 2022, 01:53:27 pm »
West Ham's fault, not mine  ;D ;D :-X
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1047 on: March 6, 2022, 02:22:25 pm »
I'd probably blame all and sundry if it was my fault too.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1048 on: March 6, 2022, 04:09:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  6, 2022, 11:35:15 am
I dunno, getting one out of 6 wrong and losing £400 isnt quite as worthy of a walk of shame as getting 1 out of 12 wrong and costing £300k :D
Good point. Bradders might do it as a hobby anyway ;)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1049 on: March 6, 2022, 04:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  6, 2022, 02:22:25 pm
I'd probably blame all and sundry if it was my fault too.
Cash out was near 4k at half time of West Ham game that day iirc. That'd been nice.
Online bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1050 on: March 6, 2022, 04:25:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  6, 2022, 04:09:56 pm
Good point. Bradders might do it as a hobby anyway ;)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 01:48:40 pm »
This weekend?
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 01:49:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:48:40 pm
This weekend we're definitely winning


 :wave
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm »
 :wave
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 06:16:07 pm »
:wave
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm »
Be seriously tempted to go with West Ham  :D
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm
Be seriously tempted to go with West Ham  :D

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm »
Fuck it, being sensible. Fuck West Ham

Brondby VS AGF Aarhus - Danish Superligaen - Sun - BRONDBY WIN
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm »
Online bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 07:55:22 pm »
Forest v Reading - Sat 3pm - Championship - Forest win
Online CraigDS

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 10:30:16 pm »
Try and get them in for around 5pm tomorrow everyone.
