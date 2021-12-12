Look on the bright side, it wasn't for £350k
DC united 98th minute winner!
Think we should do the same again next time. Just one pick. 5 out of 6 with good odds is a positive.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Like Game of Thrones - Craig & Bradders should do walk of shame like Cersei.
I dunno, getting one out of 6 wrong and losing £400 isnt quite as worthy of a walk of shame as getting 1 out of 12 wrong and costing £300k
Exactly, although I think it was 16. 'The Walk of Shame' should be renamed 'The Walk of Craig'
