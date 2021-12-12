« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 17028 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,310
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:28:43 am
Look on the bright side, it wasn't for £350k
Think we should do the same again next time. Just one pick. 5 out of 6 with good odds is a positive.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,310
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:23:51 am
DC united 98th minute winner!  ;D

I saw end of that. It was on Free Sports last night ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,571
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:18:24 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:12:03 am
Think we should do the same again next time. Just one pick. 5 out of 6 with good odds is a positive.

Yeah I think we should stick with this until we land 1 or 2.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,307
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:11:00 am
Like Game of Thrones - Craig & Bradders should do walk of shame like Cersei.

I dunno, getting one out of 6 wrong and losing £400 isnt quite as worthy of a walk of shame as getting 1 out of 12 wrong and costing £300k :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,571
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 11:38:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:35:15 am
I dunno, getting one out of 6 wrong and losing £400 isnt quite as worthy of a walk of shame as getting 1 out of 12 wrong and costing £300k :D

Exactly, although I think it was 16.

'The Walk of Shame' should be renamed 'The Walk of Craig'
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 01:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:38:15 am
Exactly, although I think it was 16.

'The Walk of Shame' should be renamed 'The Walk of Craig'
Yh from 16 😱🤯
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,573
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm »
West Ham's fault, not mine  ;D ;D :-X
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,571
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
I'd probably blame all and sundry if it was my fault too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 